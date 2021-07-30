Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Susan Rice: Biden is keeping his promises to Americans with disabilities

Susan Rice: Biden is keeping his promises to Americans with disabilities

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 5:51 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 5:51 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Susan E. Rice

After the accident, Tyree Brown could barely write her own name. The 2015 car crash injured her spine and rendered the 26-year-old Maryland artist quadriplegic, paralyzing parts of her upper and lower body. Lengthy stints in rehab and a nursing home followed, coupled with painstaking occupational therapy. Beautiful portraits that had once taken Tyree five days to draw can now take her up to a month.

Yet, earlier this week, I marveled as Tyree shared with me her remarkable black-and-white drawings. Inspired, I watched Monday as she was wheeled to a low table in the White House Rose Garden and confidently introduced the President of the United States.

On the 31st anniversary of the signing of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Tyree gave voice to the millions of Americans living, and often thriving, with a disability. "I was worried I would not be able to live independently and pursue my dreams of being an artist," she said. "But now there are programs that are helping me achieve my goals." An interpreter signed vigorously alongside her.

By outlawing discrimination against Americans with disabilities in many aspects of society, the ADA—alongside vital laws like the Rehabilitation Act, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act -- opened doors that had long been slammed shut. Ramps have been installed widely in public housing and public facilities. Service animals have increasingly been welcomed as a part of daily life. Technology has become more accessible to those who are blind and deaf.

Despite this remarkable progress, significant barriers remain. Just over a third of the 60 million American adults with disabilities are employed, compared to more than three-quarters of those without disabilities. And, because of an antiquated and unjust loophole in federal law, employers are permitted to pay disabled workers a subminimum wage that can amount to mere pennies an hour.

At the same time, many people with disabilities continue to struggle to obtain affordable and accessible housing, with room to maneuver and safety rails in bathrooms. Even voting poses countless hurdles for people with disabilities. In the last two presidential elections, turnout among disabled Americans dropped.

During the 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden committed to addressing these obstacles and ensuring full inclusion of individuals with disabilities in all parts of our society. He's already delivering.

On his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order directing the entire federal government to prioritize equity, including for people with disabilities. Through the American Rescue Plan, his administration is providing states billions to support home- and community-based services—like the ones empowering Tyree—as well as funding to support students and young people with disabilities.

The Biden administration is working to make voting easier for disabled Americans, identifying barriers and modernizing voting websites. And, as Americans grapple with the long-term effects of Covid-19, President Biden is mobilizing federal agencies to ensure that Americans whose "long Covid" symptoms rise to the level of a disability have the support and accommodations they need.

That's only the start. As President Biden said in the Rose Garden Monday, we're "ensuring that the dignity and rights of disabled Americans are lifted up in every policy we pursue." That's not just talk.

The President has called on Congress to pass his Build Back Better agenda, which makes unprecedented investments in those with disabilities, from toddlers to older Americans. For instance, it would significantly expand longstanding programs like Medicare and Medicaid, both of which mark their 56th anniversaries Friday. Increasing Medicaid's support for home- and community-based care would enable people with disabilities to live more independently and provide better pay and benefits to caregivers, who are disproportionately women of color.

The Build Back Better agenda would also support children with disabilities. It would offer free, high-quality, accessible, and inclusive preschool to all 3-and 4-year-olds, and would help train and certify more special education teachers.

President Biden is likewise determined to harness bipartisan momentum to phase out the injustice of the subminimum wage, as 10 states from Alaska to New Hampshire have already begun to do, while investing in "competitive integrated employment" that treats employees with disabilities much like any other worker.

These policies are not luxuries. They're essential investments in America's competitiveness and its future. According to an Accenture study, if only 1% more people with disabilities entered the workforce, we could grow US GDP by $25 billion. Striving for greater equity reflects what's best in us as Americans. It's also the smart thing to do.

Three decades after the ADA, the time has come to deliver fully on its promise. If Tyree can teach herself to pick up a pencil and draw again, the rest of us can come together to write the next chapter in the story of a more inclusive, accessible, and equitable America.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunny and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana COVID-19 update

Image

Local mom accused of taking more nearly $250k from fallen police officer fund intended for her son - here's where the money went

Image

Vigo County administrators hit the links for a good cause

Image

Unemployment Overpay Costs Hoosiers thousands

Image

Crime Stoppers: ISU PD needs your help identifying this individual

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

17-year-old faces charges in shooting of 15-year-old

Image

Woman arrested after police say she misappropriated nearly $250k from the son of fallen THPD officer's estate

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 81

Image

ISU teams with DLC Media for new radio deal

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1417263

Reported Deaths: 25865
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56345210564
DuPage938521321
Will782101042
Lake692581028
Kane60143816
Winnebago34763524
Madison32544534
St. Clair30167526
McHenry29631299
Peoria23747347
Champaign21668159
Sangamon19714245
McLean18902194
Tazewell17530308
Rock Island15406329
Kankakee14758224
Kendall13521100
LaSalle12975254
Macon11202215
DeKalb10295122
Vermilion10272154
Adams9676129
Williamson8203138
Whiteside7254174
Boone694780
Ogle630084
Grundy606279
Clinton592893
Coles5882101
Knox5738157
Jackson547765
Henry516870
Macoupin499590
Livingston494694
Woodford493183
Franklin490279
Stephenson488886
Effingham483674
Marion4804118
Jefferson4679123
Monroe452594
Randolph433287
Lee424154
Morgan414593
Fulton411059
Logan408366
Christian395575
Bureau386487
Montgomery385874
Iroquois330368
Perry329662
Fayette327056
McDonough308151
Jersey279952
Saline272957
Douglas264736
Union250642
Lawrence245327
Shelby236938
Crawford220126
Bond213824
Cass211127
Carroll205337
Pike202753
Ford195250
Hancock194632
Clark191234
Wayne190453
Warren186750
Jo Daviess183624
Richland182440
White181826
Edgar180342
Washington169525
Moultrie168628
Mason164647
De Witt161529
Piatt156714
Johnson155916
Clay155543
Greene154834
Mercer152434
Wabash149412
Massac144641
Cumberland131119
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall110819
Hamilton90616
Schuyler8157
Brown8136
Pulaski7477
Stark66825
Edwards63612
Calhoun5432
Henderson53414
Gallatin5144
Scott5091
Putnam4943
Alexander49211
Hardin39612
Pope3404
Unassigned592432
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 769875

Reported Deaths: 13999
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1057621807
Lake570271031
Allen43112700
Hamilton37395426
St. Joseph37377568
Elkhart29801471
Tippecanoe23544231
Vanderburgh23269405
Porter19593327
Johnson18880394
Hendricks18129323
Clark13595198
Madison13590347
Vigo12890256
Monroe12598178
LaPorte12585225
Delaware11170198
Howard10724237
Kosciusko9804124
Hancock8778150
Bartholomew8286157
Warrick8094157
Floyd8063182
Grant7387181
Wayne7244201
Boone7221105
Morgan6934143
Marshall6351117
Dubois6291118
Cass6101112
Dearborn603578
Noble602090
Henry5969111
Jackson518077
Shelby511698
Lawrence4946127
Gibson464296
Montgomery460392
DeKalb457885
Clinton457455
Harrison456477
Huntington419382
Whitley417945
Steuben411760
Miami406773
Jasper402155
Knox390491
Putnam386062
Wabash370984
Adams354456
Ripley352371
Jefferson345387
White340754
Daviess3094100
Wells304581
Greene295585
Decatur293293
Fayette287164
Posey283135
Scott282358
LaGrange278172
Clay275649
Washington255337
Randolph247983
Jennings239949
Spencer239331
Fountain236550
Starke229959
Owen223859
Sullivan222143
Fulton209145
Jay203332
Carroll198522
Orange192356
Perry190639
Vermillion181544
Rush178327
Tipton173448
Franklin172935
Parke156116
Pike143034
Blackford138132
Pulaski123848
Newton123536
Benton109915
Brown106443
Crawford106216
Martin92515
Warren88015
Switzerland8468
Union73610
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429