Clear

Saturn will glow brightly in the sky next week. Here's how to see it

Saturn will glow brightly in the sky next week. Here's how to see it

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Megan Marples and Ashley Strickland, CNN

See Saturn shine brightly for this once-a-year nighttime spectacle.

On August 1 and 2, Saturn will be at opposition, meaning the Earth will be located between the ringed planet and the sun. This is when the outer planet will be at its most luminous, making for a brilliant night sky view.

Saturn's opposition is at 2 a.m. ET on August 2, or 11 p.m. PT for those on the West Coast, according to EarthSky.

Once Venus sinks below the horizon after the sun sets, Jupiter will be the brightest object in the sky, EarthSky said. To find Saturn, look just west of Jupiter.

If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of Saturn's famous rings, you'll need to whip out a telescope, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

"Sunday night into Monday morning much of the Midwest and portions of western California will see mostly clear skies," CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said. "A swath of cloudy skies will exist across the Northwest into the Rockies, across many southern states and into the Northeast."

Don't worry if your town has cloudy weather at the beginning of August because Saturn will remain bright in the sky for the rest of the month, EarthSky said.

Saturn is the sixth planet from the sun, and it would take nine Earths to span the diameter of the gaseous planet, according to NASA -- and that's not including the rings.

Full moons

Typical of a normal year, 2021 has 12 full moons. (There were 13 full moons last year, two of which were in October.)

Here are all of the full moons remaining this year and their names, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac:

August 22 -- sturgeon moon

September 20 -- harvest moon

October 20 -- hunter's moon

November 19 -- beaver moon

December 18 -- cold moon

Be sure to check for the other names of these moons as well, attributed to their respective Native American tribes.

Meteor Showers

The Perseid meteor shower, the most popular of the year, will peak between August 11 and 12 in the Northern Hemisphere, when the moon is only 13% full.

Here is the meteor shower schedule for the rest of the year, according to EarthSky's meteor shower outlook.

• October 8: Draconids

• October 21: Orionids

• November 4 to 5: South Taurids

• November 11 to 12: North Taurids

• November 17: Leonids

• December 13 to 14: Geminids

• December 22: Ursids

Solar and lunar eclipses

This year, there will be one more eclipse of the sun and another eclipse of the moon, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

November 19 will see a partial eclipse of the moon, and skywatchers in North America and Hawaii can view it between 1 a.m. ET and 7:06 a.m. ET.

And the year will end with a total eclipse of the sun on December 4. It won't be visible in North America, but those in the Falkland Islands, the southern tip of Africa, Antarctica and southeastern Australia will be able to spot it.

Visible planets

Skywatchers will have multiple opportunities to spot the planets in our sky during certain mornings and evenings throughout 2021, according to the Farmer's Almanac planetary guide.

It's possible to see most of these with the naked eye, with the exception of distant Neptune, but binoculars or a telescope will provide the best view.

Mercury will look like a bright star in the morning sky from October 18 to November 1. It will shine in the night sky from August 31 to September 21, and November 29 to December 31.

Venus, our closest neighbor in the solar system, will appear in the western sky at dusk in the evenings through December 31. It's the second-brightest object in our sky, after the moon.

Mars makes its reddish appearance in the morning sky between November 24 and December 31, and it will be visible in the evening sky through August 22.

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is the third-brightest object in our sky. It will be on display in the morning sky through August 19. Look for it in the evenings August 20 to December 31 -- but it will be at its brightest from August 8 to September 2.

Saturn's rings are only visible through a telescope, but the planet itself can still be seen with the naked eye in the mornings through August 1 and in the evenings from August 2 to December 31. It will be at its brightest during the first four days of August.

Binoculars or a telescope will help you spot the greenish glow of Uranus in the mornings through November 3 and in the evenings from November 4 to December 31. It will be at its brightest between August 28 and December 31.

And our most distant neighbor in the solar system, Neptune, will be visible through a telescope in the mornings through September 13 and during the evenings September 14 to December 31. It will be at its brightest between July 19 and November 8.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: ISU PD needs your help identifying this individual

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

17-year-old faces charges in shooting of 15-year-old

Image

Woman arrested after police say she misappropriated nearly $250k from the son of fallen THPD officer's estate

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 81

Image

ISU teams with DLC Media for new radio deal

Image

TH Rex end losing streak

Image

Shoals Community School Corp set for a return to the classroom

Image

A cool down is coming - Kevin explains

Image

Lung Cancer Screening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1417263

Reported Deaths: 25865
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56345210564
DuPage938521321
Will782101042
Lake692581028
Kane60143816
Winnebago34763524
Madison32544534
St. Clair30167526
McHenry29631299
Peoria23747347
Champaign21668159
Sangamon19714245
McLean18902194
Tazewell17530308
Rock Island15406329
Kankakee14758224
Kendall13521100
LaSalle12975254
Macon11202215
DeKalb10295122
Vermilion10272154
Adams9676129
Williamson8203138
Whiteside7254174
Boone694780
Ogle630084
Grundy606279
Clinton592893
Coles5882101
Knox5738157
Jackson547765
Henry516870
Macoupin499590
Livingston494694
Woodford493183
Franklin490279
Stephenson488886
Effingham483674
Marion4804118
Jefferson4679123
Monroe452594
Randolph433287
Lee424154
Morgan414593
Fulton411059
Logan408366
Christian395575
Bureau386487
Montgomery385874
Iroquois330368
Perry329662
Fayette327056
McDonough308151
Jersey279952
Saline272957
Douglas264736
Union250642
Lawrence245327
Shelby236938
Crawford220126
Bond213824
Cass211127
Carroll205337
Pike202753
Ford195250
Hancock194632
Clark191234
Wayne190453
Warren186750
Jo Daviess183624
Richland182440
White181826
Edgar180342
Washington169525
Moultrie168628
Mason164647
De Witt161529
Piatt156714
Johnson155916
Clay155543
Greene154834
Mercer152434
Wabash149412
Massac144641
Cumberland131119
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall110819
Hamilton90616
Schuyler8157
Brown8136
Pulaski7477
Stark66825
Edwards63612
Calhoun5432
Henderson53414
Gallatin5144
Scott5091
Putnam4943
Alexander49211
Hardin39612
Pope3404
Unassigned592432
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 769875

Reported Deaths: 13999
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1057621807
Lake570271031
Allen43112700
Hamilton37395426
St. Joseph37377568
Elkhart29801471
Tippecanoe23544231
Vanderburgh23269405
Porter19593327
Johnson18880394
Hendricks18129323
Clark13595198
Madison13590347
Vigo12890256
Monroe12598178
LaPorte12585225
Delaware11170198
Howard10724237
Kosciusko9804124
Hancock8778150
Bartholomew8286157
Warrick8094157
Floyd8063182
Grant7387181
Wayne7244201
Boone7221105
Morgan6934143
Marshall6351117
Dubois6291118
Cass6101112
Dearborn603578
Noble602090
Henry5969111
Jackson518077
Shelby511698
Lawrence4946127
Gibson464296
Montgomery460392
DeKalb457885
Clinton457455
Harrison456477
Huntington419382
Whitley417945
Steuben411760
Miami406773
Jasper402155
Knox390491
Putnam386062
Wabash370984
Adams354456
Ripley352371
Jefferson345387
White340754
Daviess3094100
Wells304581
Greene295585
Decatur293293
Fayette287164
Posey283135
Scott282358
LaGrange278172
Clay275649
Washington255337
Randolph247983
Jennings239949
Spencer239331
Fountain236550
Starke229959
Owen223859
Sullivan222143
Fulton209145
Jay203332
Carroll198522
Orange192356
Perry190639
Vermillion181544
Rush178327
Tipton173448
Franklin172935
Parke156116
Pike143034
Blackford138132
Pulaski123848
Newton123536
Benton109915
Brown106443
Crawford106216
Martin92515
Warren88015
Switzerland8468
Union73610
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429