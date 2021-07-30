Clear

NYC mayor announces $100 incentive for anyone who gets vaccinated at a city-run site

NYC mayor announces $100 incentive for anyone who gets vaccinated at a city-run site

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 9:51 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 9:51 AM
By Alaa Elassar and Laura Ly, CNN

Starting Friday, any New York City resident who gets a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a city-run vaccination site will receive $100.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday the new Covid-19 incentive as the city experienced a steady increase in Covid-19 cases over the past several weeks.

The incentive is open to all city residents and employees who have not yet received a first vaccine dose.

Those with an email address will immediately be issued a $100 digital debit card upon receiving their first Covid-19 vaccine at a site run by the city. Those without an email address will be mailed a physical prepaid debit card, said Rachel Loeb, president of the NYC Economic Development Corporation.

Anyone who does not want the money can choose another incentive, such as New York City Football Club tickets, Brooklyn Cyclones tickets, NYC Ferry 10-ride pass and more.

The incentives were announced as the virus' highly contagious Delta variant helped send daily Covid-19 case rates higher and spurred the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue new mask guidance.

To date, New York City has administered nearly 10 million vaccine doses. More than 4.9 million New Yorkers (comprising over 59% of the city's overall population) have received at least one dose, de Blasio said during the press conference.

When asked what he would say to New Yorkers who got vaccinated early without needing any incentive, de Blasio said: "Anyone who got vaccinated previously, I'm one of those people -- congratulations, you got vaccinated, you were protected from Covid, it was free, it was the right thing to do for yourself, for your family, for your community -- you did the right thing. And the reward is, you were kept safe."

De Blasio said Monday that he's expanding the city's Covid-19 mandate to require the entire municipal workforce to get vaccinated or start weekly testing by September 13.

The mandate will cover employees in the school system, as well as police and fire departments, the mayor said. The city has about 340,000 employees.

Regarding whether the city would mandate Covid-19 vaccines for children over the age of 12, de Blasio said city health officials continue to "constantly look at the data and the science" and will make any future decisions accordingly.

The announcements were made ahead of next month's "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert," a star-studded event celebrating the reopening of New York City, once the epicenter of the nation's Covid-19 pandemic.

Attendees will be screened for proof of vaccination upon arrival. De Blasio said that anyone using a forged vaccination card could be charged with a crime.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1417263

Reported Deaths: 25865
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56345210564
DuPage938521321
Will782101042
Lake692581028
Kane60143816
Winnebago34763524
Madison32544534
St. Clair30167526
McHenry29631299
Peoria23747347
Champaign21668159
Sangamon19714245
McLean18902194
Tazewell17530308
Rock Island15406329
Kankakee14758224
Kendall13521100
LaSalle12975254
Macon11202215
DeKalb10295122
Vermilion10272154
Adams9676129
Williamson8203138
Whiteside7254174
Boone694780
Ogle630084
Grundy606279
Clinton592893
Coles5882101
Knox5738157
Jackson547765
Henry516870
Macoupin499590
Livingston494694
Woodford493183
Franklin490279
Stephenson488886
Effingham483674
Marion4804118
Jefferson4679123
Monroe452594
Randolph433287
Lee424154
Morgan414593
Fulton411059
Logan408366
Christian395575
Bureau386487
Montgomery385874
Iroquois330368
Perry329662
Fayette327056
McDonough308151
Jersey279952
Saline272957
Douglas264736
Union250642
Lawrence245327
Shelby236938
Crawford220126
Bond213824
Cass211127
Carroll205337
Pike202753
Ford195250
Hancock194632
Clark191234
Wayne190453
Warren186750
Jo Daviess183624
Richland182440
White181826
Edgar180342
Washington169525
Moultrie168628
Mason164647
De Witt161529
Piatt156714
Johnson155916
Clay155543
Greene154834
Mercer152434
Wabash149412
Massac144641
Cumberland131119
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall110819
Hamilton90616
Schuyler8157
Brown8136
Pulaski7477
Stark66825
Edwards63612
Calhoun5432
Henderson53414
Gallatin5144
Scott5091
Putnam4943
Alexander49211
Hardin39612
Pope3404
Unassigned592432
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 769875

Reported Deaths: 13999
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1057621807
Lake570271031
Allen43112700
Hamilton37395426
St. Joseph37377568
Elkhart29801471
Tippecanoe23544231
Vanderburgh23269405
Porter19593327
Johnson18880394
Hendricks18129323
Clark13595198
Madison13590347
Vigo12890256
Monroe12598178
LaPorte12585225
Delaware11170198
Howard10724237
Kosciusko9804124
Hancock8778150
Bartholomew8286157
Warrick8094157
Floyd8063182
Grant7387181
Wayne7244201
Boone7221105
Morgan6934143
Marshall6351117
Dubois6291118
Cass6101112
Dearborn603578
Noble602090
Henry5969111
Jackson518077
Shelby511698
Lawrence4946127
Gibson464296
Montgomery460392
DeKalb457885
Clinton457455
Harrison456477
Huntington419382
Whitley417945
Steuben411760
Miami406773
Jasper402155
Knox390491
Putnam386062
Wabash370984
Adams354456
Ripley352371
Jefferson345387
White340754
Daviess3094100
Wells304581
Greene295585
Decatur293293
Fayette287164
Posey283135
Scott282358
LaGrange278172
Clay275649
Washington255337
Randolph247983
Jennings239949
Spencer239331
Fountain236550
Starke229959
Owen223859
Sullivan222143
Fulton209145
Jay203332
Carroll198522
Orange192356
Perry190639
Vermillion181544
Rush178327
Tipton173448
Franklin172935
Parke156116
Pike143034
Blackford138132
Pulaski123848
Newton123536
Benton109915
Brown106443
Crawford106216
Martin92515
Warren88015
Switzerland8468
Union73610
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429