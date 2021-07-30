Clear

5 things to know for July 30: Covid-19, immigration, climate, voting rights, Iran

5 things to know for July 30: Covid-19, immigration, climate, voting rights, Iran

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Amazon's earnings dipped when Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO earlier this month. Now it's up to new CEO Andy Jassy to keep the company's profits flying high. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The Delta coronavirus variant appears to cause more severe illness and spread as easily as chickenpox, and fully vaccinated people might spread it at the same rate as unvaccinated people. (Remember, vaccines don't prevent all infections, and people can be asymptomatic carriers of the disease.) This dire information comes from an unpublished, internal CDC document. The agency is expected to release new data today that backs up its decision earlier this week to issue stricter mask guidance. The US averaged more than 66,000 new daily cases over the last week, according to Johns Hopkins University data -- an average that's generally risen since the country hit a 2021 low of 11,299 daily cases.

2. Immigration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed an executive order directing state troopers to stop any vehicle if there is "reasonable suspicion" that it is being used to transport migrants released from the custody of US Customs and Border Protection. Abbott says it is a public health measure, and has repeatedly tried to link a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state to border crossings. However, Abbott has pushed back against other measures like mask mandates, vaccine requirements and testing for immigrants released from custody. Attorney General Merrick Garland has threatened action against Abbott's order. At the border, frustration is growing amid immigration advocacy groups over federal immigration restrictions put in place at the beginning of the pandemic that haven't been lifted under the Biden administration.

3. Wildfires

The long-running drought and oppressive heat that have been plaguing the western US for weeks have gotten even worse in recent days, intensifying wildfire risks and pushing temperatures to triple digits. Nearly half of California is currently suffering "exceptional drought," which is the worst category designated by the US Drought Monitor. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon has been raging for almost a month, and was only 53% contained yesterday. The governors of California and Nevada are pleading with the government for more federal assistance to fight the heat and the blazes. Today, President Joe Biden will meet with seven governors from the region to discuss efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response efforts. They'll also talk about increasing pay and hiring for some firefighters.

4. Voting rights

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plan to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss moving forward on voting rights legislation. Several states have enacted or are trying to enact restrictive voting laws, raising the call in Washington to put some kind of federal protections in place. It would be a long row to hoe -- little GOP support for the idea means a voting rights bill has virtually no chance of passing under the current 60-vote filibuster threshold in the Senate. The new wave of voting restrictions has been influenced by former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was illegitimate. Currently, in Arizona, a controversial ballot review in the state's largest county is being privately funded to the tune of $5.7 million -- mostly from organizations tied to people aligned with Trump.

5. Iran

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says time is running out on negotiations with Tehran over the Iran nuclear deal. The Biden administration has been engaging in indirect talks with Iran with the goal of returning to the nuclear deal that Trump pulled the US from in 2018. He then applied a slew of sanctions that made it impossible for Tehran to reap any of the economic benefits the deal promised, and Iran in response began violating the terms of the agreement. However, Blinken says the talks can't go on forever without eventually leading to diminished returns.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Woman posed as gemologist and swapped diamonds for pebbles in elaborate $5.8 million heist

It would have been impressive, actually ... had she not gotten caught.

'The Green Knight' puts a dream-like spin on Arthurian legend

Weekend movie plans, made.

Fans are all '???' about Fred Durst's new look 

Who knew he had so much hair? And is that ... a horseshoe mustache?!

McDonald's is partnering with hip-hop artist Saweetie for its next celebrity meal

And they're calling the sauce "Saweetie and Sour," which is adorable.

The hard seltzer craze has come to an end as sales go flat

It's the perfect solution for when you want an alcoholic beverage, but don't want to taste the alcohol ... or the beverage.

OLYMPICS UPDATE

US gymnast Suni Lee won the Olympic all-around, extending the United States' 17-year winning streak in the category. Lee is also the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics. The Hmong people are an ethnic group that originate mainly in China and Southeast Asia.

Follow here for the latest Olympic news and highlights.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$40 million

That's how much Melinda French Gates and McKenzie Scott have teamed up to give toward advancing the power and influence of American women over the next decade. The donation is being awarded to winners of the Equality Can't Wait Challenge.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"God wanted me to be the way I am."

Kenyan runner Maximila (Max) Imali. She is one of several women who have levels of testosterone that the International Association of Athletics Federations has deemed too high for some of the women's competitions. But Imali and others are still fighting to regain a foothold in the sport they love. Learn more about her situation in this CNN interactive.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Just your type

LEGO has launched a cute typewriter set that looks and moves just like the real thing -- once you put the more than 2,000 pieces together, that is. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Sunny and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Woman arrested after police say she misappropriated nearly $250k from the son of fallen THPD officer's estate

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 81

Image

ISU teams with DLC Media for new radio deal

Image

TH Rex end losing streak

Image

Shoals Community School Corp set for a return to the classroom

Image

A cool down is coming - Kevin explains

Image

Lung Cancer Screening

Image

New mural on display in 12 Points area

Image

New Indianapolis hotel will feature restaurant themed with a Terre Haute icon

Image

Economic Development

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1417263

Reported Deaths: 25865
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56345210564
DuPage938521321
Will782101042
Lake692581028
Kane60143816
Winnebago34763524
Madison32544534
St. Clair30167526
McHenry29631299
Peoria23747347
Champaign21668159
Sangamon19714245
McLean18902194
Tazewell17530308
Rock Island15406329
Kankakee14758224
Kendall13521100
LaSalle12975254
Macon11202215
DeKalb10295122
Vermilion10272154
Adams9676129
Williamson8203138
Whiteside7254174
Boone694780
Ogle630084
Grundy606279
Clinton592893
Coles5882101
Knox5738157
Jackson547765
Henry516870
Macoupin499590
Livingston494694
Woodford493183
Franklin490279
Stephenson488886
Effingham483674
Marion4804118
Jefferson4679123
Monroe452594
Randolph433287
Lee424154
Morgan414593
Fulton411059
Logan408366
Christian395575
Bureau386487
Montgomery385874
Iroquois330368
Perry329662
Fayette327056
McDonough308151
Jersey279952
Saline272957
Douglas264736
Union250642
Lawrence245327
Shelby236938
Crawford220126
Bond213824
Cass211127
Carroll205337
Pike202753
Ford195250
Hancock194632
Clark191234
Wayne190453
Warren186750
Jo Daviess183624
Richland182440
White181826
Edgar180342
Washington169525
Moultrie168628
Mason164647
De Witt161529
Piatt156714
Johnson155916
Clay155543
Greene154834
Mercer152434
Wabash149412
Massac144641
Cumberland131119
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall110819
Hamilton90616
Schuyler8157
Brown8136
Pulaski7477
Stark66825
Edwards63612
Calhoun5432
Henderson53414
Gallatin5144
Scott5091
Putnam4943
Alexander49211
Hardin39612
Pope3404
Unassigned592432
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 769875

Reported Deaths: 13999
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1057621807
Lake570271031
Allen43112700
Hamilton37395426
St. Joseph37377568
Elkhart29801471
Tippecanoe23544231
Vanderburgh23269405
Porter19593327
Johnson18880394
Hendricks18129323
Clark13595198
Madison13590347
Vigo12890256
Monroe12598178
LaPorte12585225
Delaware11170198
Howard10724237
Kosciusko9804124
Hancock8778150
Bartholomew8286157
Warrick8094157
Floyd8063182
Grant7387181
Wayne7244201
Boone7221105
Morgan6934143
Marshall6351117
Dubois6291118
Cass6101112
Dearborn603578
Noble602090
Henry5969111
Jackson518077
Shelby511698
Lawrence4946127
Gibson464296
Montgomery460392
DeKalb457885
Clinton457455
Harrison456477
Huntington419382
Whitley417945
Steuben411760
Miami406773
Jasper402155
Knox390491
Putnam386062
Wabash370984
Adams354456
Ripley352371
Jefferson345387
White340754
Daviess3094100
Wells304581
Greene295585
Decatur293293
Fayette287164
Posey283135
Scott282358
LaGrange278172
Clay275649
Washington255337
Randolph247983
Jennings239949
Spencer239331
Fountain236550
Starke229959
Owen223859
Sullivan222143
Fulton209145
Jay203332
Carroll198522
Orange192356
Perry190639
Vermillion181544
Rush178327
Tipton173448
Franklin172935
Parke156116
Pike143034
Blackford138132
Pulaski123848
Newton123536
Benton109915
Brown106443
Crawford106216
Martin92515
Warren88015
Switzerland8468
Union73610
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429