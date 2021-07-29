Clear

Big business steps into vaccine fight

Big business steps into vaccine fight

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 9:50 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 9:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson with Shelby Rose, CNN

"You're fired."

More US companies could soon be using the catchphrase that made Donald Trump a TV star, as they initiate vaccinate-or-else policies for employees. The broadening mandates for Covid-19 inoculations come as the Delta variant has sent cases soaring across the United States, mostly because there are tens of millions of Americans who refuse to get free, safe and effective shots. Facebook and Google, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock and Saks Fifth Avenue are all blue-chip firms that are leading the charge. Netflix is requiring vaccines for actors and anyone who comes into contact with them at its studios.

Many companies are keen to get employees back into offices this fall, and are telling them that if they don't get the shot (with very few health and religious exceptions) they'll need to find work elsewhere. The corporate push comes as President Joe Biden — who is clearly losing patience with Americans who won't get vaccinated and are therefore prolonging the pandemic — announced that federal workers need vaccines or will have to undergo an onerous testing regime.

Given political sensitivities in a nation where personal freedom and suspicion of government are sacrosanct for many citizens, government vaccine mandates for everyone are unlikely. Heck, advice this week for Americans, even those who are vaccinated, to wear masks again caused a firestorm — and an opening for Republican up-and-comers like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to grandstand.  

But big business could finally force millions of vaccine holdouts to change their minds. Get ready for a lot of anger and controversy — especially in Southern, conservative states where vaccine hesitancy is rife and far more people are getting sick and going to the hospital with Covid-19 than in liberal states.

But the die seems to be cast.

Starting next month, for instance, Danny Meyer, CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group -- which owns dozens of restaurants, cafes and bars -- said he will require all employees and customers to prove they've had the jab. "If you really want to go unvaccinated, you can dine somewhere else, and you can also go work somewhere else," Meyer told CNN on Thursday. 

A 60-year-old French woman made off with $5.8 million in diamonds after swapping the stones with pebbles.

A Christmas warning in July

Here's the good news: The US economy is now bigger than it was before the pandemic. The bad news? The Delta variant may peg growth back later this year. New government figures show that the economy grew at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.5% in the second quarter. That's great for Americans trying to get back on their feet — but it also helps people abroad, given that the mighty US engine often helps to power growth elsewhere.

It's an impressive number. But it disappointed Wall Street, which had been banking on an 8.5% rate of growth over the same period. The new data shows that the recovery is being driven by the reopening of restaurants, bars, tourism and other sectors, plus a new round of government stimulus checks. But some big financial houses are downgrading their economic outlooks as the Delta variant spreads.

Another worry is inflation. Everything in the US — food, cars, gasoline — seems to cost more right now. The dwindling clout of the dollar in voters' pockets is a prime attack line Republicans are using against Biden. Still, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said rising inflation is more the product of post-pandemic supply chain shortages than anything intrinsically wrong with the economy and should ease in the months to come. 

As an example, there's a currently a massive problem on the West Coast, where containers filled with US goods from Asia are clogging ports and rail yards. The problem is partly caused by post-pandemic staffing issues in the trucking and railroad industries. Many container ships have to anchor for days off the California coast, waiting for a time window to unload. All of this ripples down the supply chain and causes even more bottlenecks to global trade. Delays are so acute that it already looks like favorite toys could be in short supply at Christmas.

Even Santa can't dodge the pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Scattered storms with heavy rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shoals Community School Corp set for a return to the classroom

Image

A cool down is coming - Kevin explains

Image

Lung Cancer Screening

Image

New mural on display in 12 Points area

Image

New Indianapolis hotel will feature restaurant themed with a Terre Haute icon

Image

Economic Development

Image

The dangers of working in the heat

Image

Women give back to their community

Image

New ISU program introducing students to agriculture and horticulture

Image

One local woman shares her story on World Hepatitis Day

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1415572

Reported Deaths: 25853
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56308410559
DuPage937531321
Will781251042
Lake692061027
Kane60105816
Winnebago34719524
Madison32433533
St. Clair30073526
McHenry29590299
Peoria23726346
Champaign21601158
Sangamon19672245
McLean18864194
Tazewell17508308
Rock Island15398329
Kankakee14754224
Kendall1349999
LaSalle12968254
Macon11193215
DeKalb10286122
Vermilion10247154
Adams9635128
Williamson8165138
Whiteside7249174
Boone694280
Ogle629884
Grundy605879
Clinton591993
Coles5872101
Knox5735157
Jackson546465
Henry516070
Macoupin498790
Livingston494394
Woodford492683
Stephenson488186
Franklin487879
Effingham483274
Marion4782118
Jefferson4668123
Monroe452394
Randolph432587
Lee424054
Morgan413793
Fulton410959
Logan407366
Christian394875
Bureau386187
Montgomery385274
Iroquois330168
Perry328662
Fayette326856
McDonough305751
Jersey279552
Saline272057
Douglas263736
Union250241
Lawrence245027
Shelby236138
Crawford219026
Bond213624
Cass210727
Carroll204937
Pike201453
Ford194950
Hancock194132
Clark190734
Wayne190153
Warren186750
Jo Daviess183524
Richland181740
White180626
Edgar179842
Washington169625
Moultrie168128
Mason164247
De Witt161429
Piatt156314
Johnson155416
Clay155043
Greene153534
Mercer152434
Wabash148612
Massac143740
Cumberland131119
Menard128412
Jasper116918
Marshall110819
Hamilton90316
Schuyler8147
Brown8116
Pulaski7437
Stark66425
Edwards63612
Calhoun5422
Henderson53414
Gallatin5064
Scott5051
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39612
Pope3404
Unassigned662433
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 768624

Reported Deaths: 13993
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1055891807
Lake569801031
Allen43032699
St. Joseph37344568
Hamilton37335426
Elkhart29783470
Tippecanoe23503230
Vanderburgh23240405
Porter19580327
Johnson18843392
Hendricks18089323
Madison13575347
Clark13552198
Vigo12869256
LaPorte12578225
Monroe12575178
Delaware11155198
Howard10693237
Kosciusko9792124
Hancock8761150
Bartholomew8274157
Warrick8084157
Floyd8043182
Grant7378181
Wayne7239201
Boone7211105
Morgan6924143
Marshall6345117
Dubois6283118
Cass6096112
Dearborn602178
Noble600890
Henry5958111
Jackson517277
Shelby511598
Lawrence4928127
Gibson463696
Montgomery459292
DeKalb456785
Clinton456055
Harrison454077
Huntington417882
Whitley416745
Steuben411260
Miami406073
Jasper401655
Knox388691
Putnam385762
Wabash370384
Adams353856
Ripley351971
Jefferson343487
White340154
Daviess3089100
Wells304081
Greene295185
Decatur292693
Fayette286564
Posey282635
Scott281058
LaGrange277772
Clay274949
Washington254637
Randolph247783
Jennings239749
Spencer238731
Fountain235850
Starke229959
Owen222959
Sullivan221643
Fulton208945
Jay203032
Carroll197722
Orange191756
Perry189939
Vermillion181144
Rush177627
Tipton173347
Franklin172535
Parke155916
Pike142534
Blackford138032
Pulaski123748
Newton123336
Benton109715
Brown106243
Crawford105816
Martin92515
Warren87915
Switzerland8378
Union73610
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429