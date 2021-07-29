Clear

Disneyland visits have changed. Here's what to expect on your next trip

Disneyland visits have changed. Here's what to expect on your next trip

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 10:11 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 10:11 AM
Posted By: By Megan Marples, CNN

Disneyland Resort traditionally draws millions of visitors from around the world each year to "the happiest place on Earth," but after closing for more than a year because of the pandemic, the resort was forced to make some major changes aimed at safely welcoming guests back.

A month after the Southern California attraction reopened to out-of-state visitors, I took a road trip from Arizona to see how much of the magic remained.

Crowds are back

When I visited the weekend after July 4, Disneyland and California Adventure parks were packed.

Since reopening, Disneyland Resort runs on a reservation system, so you must reserve the park that you want to visit in advance, with some capacity limitations.

Disneyland makes clear on its website that offerings are subject to change.

"Certain parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, have limited capacity, and are subject to limited availability or even closure, and park admission and offerings are not guaranteed," the site reads.

The reservation system didn't appear to do much for crowd control when I was there. Within two hours of the parks opening each day, crowds would fill the walkways, packed together so tightly my shoulders brushed others in high-traffic areas.

A few social distancing markers remained on the ground, but no one seemed to follow them. Both while walking freely around the park and while waiting in line for rides and food, people stood less than a foot away from each other.

Masks were few and far between

Very few people, adults or children, were wearing face masks either inside or outside when I visited.

There was no way to tell who was vaccinated. Many of Disneyland's guests are kids younger than 12 and not yet eligible for vaccinations.

At the time, Disneyland Resort rules required only unvaccinated guests to wear face coverings indoors.

Starting July 30, all guests ages 2 and up will be required to wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The rule applies on many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles.

The food offerings are greatly reduced

About a quarter of the food options, both quick service and table service, were temporarily closed when I visited. You're also required to have a ticket and theme park reservation for the same park on the same date to dine within parks.

The venues that were open were often offering reduced menus. For example, Flo's V8 Café at Cars Land in Disney's California Adventure offered pot pie and club sandwiches pre-pandemic. Now, they only offer burgers, fried chicken and chicken nuggets.

Short staffing may be partly to blame for the food limitations.

On my first day, I dined at Blue Bayou, a fine dining restaurant located within the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. They typically offer a complimentary bread service before your entrée arrives, but I noticed it was missing. I asked the waiter about it, and he said the restaurant is running at half-staff, so they had to cut the bread service.

On the rest of my trip, I noticed bread's disappearance ran deeper than just the one restaurant. Sourdough bread bowls are popular at the parks, and restaurants that typically served them were either completely closed or offered soup with a roll on the side instead of in a bread bowl.

Mobile ordering is highly encouraged

The resort has been heavily relying on Mobile Order, a system they rolled out a couple years ago where guests can order food through the Disneyland app and skip the line to pick it up.

If the goal was to reduce queuing and crowds around food venues, the results were questionable. Because so many people were encouraged to mobile order, lines formed in the mobile order pick-up areas.

The system is not the most intuitive, so there are cast members at the front of most quick service restaurants guiding guests how to use it.

FastPasses have disappeared

The temporary elimination of the FastPass system is a silver lining for guests who would typically be waiting in the regular line. MaxPass service through Disneyland's mobile app has also been suspended.

Before the pandemic, guests could go to the entrances of rides and reserve a FastPass, which allows you to skip to the front of the queue at a designated time to greatly reduce wait times.

The major downside of the FastPass system was that it made the regular queue drag on because people were constantly allowed to head to the front of the line. Because the FastPass system was temporarily discontinued, it made waiting in line for rides a breeze.

The overall wait times of rides were about the same as pre-pandemic, but the lines were almost constantly moving. This made waiting in lines that were up to an hour and a half long for popular rides such as WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure in the new Avengers Campus of California Adventure much more enjoyable.

Character meet-and-greets are socially distanced

A quintessential Disney activity for any kid -- or kid at heart -- is visiting with their favorite characters.

To maintain social distancing, characters are roaming in garden areas behind short fences or on platforms to encourage guests to keep their distance.

Instead of waiting in long lines to chat with your favorite character, almost every meet-and-greet is a free-for-all where you walk up until you're about 6 feet away to meet them.

Characters do their best to take turns with each person, and you can snap a quick photo with them, too.

For young children who enjoy the one-on-one interaction and don't quite understand social distancing, this could be a less-than-ideal experience. I saw many a toddler race toward their favorite character only to be grabbed from behind by their parent to stop them.

On the other hand, this is a great opportunity for people such as myself who like taking photos with characters but not necessarily waiting in long lines or interacting too much with them.

During a typical trip, I don't have time to wait to see characters. But on this past visit, I was able to speak to and take photos with at least half a dozen characters.

It's still magical

Despite some significant changes from my last visit, I enjoyed my trip just as much as pre-pandemic times.

Disneyland has thrived for over 65 years, and its ability to adapt while still holding onto the magic is what keeps people coming back -- even amid a pandemic.

The week before I visited, Disneyland reintroduced the evening fireworks show, which was a spectacular celebration of joy and perseverance. And we could all use a little bit more of that these days.

The theme park might look and operate a little differently, but the magic of Disneyland remains strong.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Heat Advisory This Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New ISU program introducing students to agriculture and horticulture

Image

One local woman shares her story on World Hepatitis Day

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Afternoon storms possible. High: 92°

Image

TH Rex drop 11th straight

Image

New mural, honoring veterans, on the way to downtown Terre Haute

Image

The need for plasma donations

Image

Broadband survey results find need of expanded coverage in Knox County

Image

Mental health and sports

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1415572

Reported Deaths: 25853
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56308410559
DuPage937531321
Will781251042
Lake692061027
Kane60105816
Winnebago34719524
Madison32433533
St. Clair30073526
McHenry29590299
Peoria23726346
Champaign21601158
Sangamon19672245
McLean18864194
Tazewell17508308
Rock Island15398329
Kankakee14754224
Kendall1349999
LaSalle12968254
Macon11193215
DeKalb10286122
Vermilion10247154
Adams9635128
Williamson8165138
Whiteside7249174
Boone694280
Ogle629884
Grundy605879
Clinton591993
Coles5872101
Knox5735157
Jackson546465
Henry516070
Macoupin498790
Livingston494394
Woodford492683
Stephenson488186
Franklin487879
Effingham483274
Marion4782118
Jefferson4668123
Monroe452394
Randolph432587
Lee424054
Morgan413793
Fulton410959
Logan407366
Christian394875
Bureau386187
Montgomery385274
Iroquois330168
Perry328662
Fayette326856
McDonough305751
Jersey279552
Saline272057
Douglas263736
Union250241
Lawrence245027
Shelby236138
Crawford219026
Bond213624
Cass210727
Carroll204937
Pike201453
Ford194950
Hancock194132
Clark190734
Wayne190153
Warren186750
Jo Daviess183524
Richland181740
White180626
Edgar179842
Washington169625
Moultrie168128
Mason164247
De Witt161429
Piatt156314
Johnson155416
Clay155043
Greene153534
Mercer152434
Wabash148612
Massac143740
Cumberland131119
Menard128412
Jasper116918
Marshall110819
Hamilton90316
Schuyler8147
Brown8116
Pulaski7437
Stark66425
Edwards63612
Calhoun5422
Henderson53414
Gallatin5064
Scott5051
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39612
Pope3404
Unassigned662433
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 768624

Reported Deaths: 13993
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1055891807
Lake569801031
Allen43032699
St. Joseph37344568
Hamilton37335426
Elkhart29783470
Tippecanoe23503230
Vanderburgh23240405
Porter19580327
Johnson18843392
Hendricks18089323
Madison13575347
Clark13552198
Vigo12869256
LaPorte12578225
Monroe12575178
Delaware11155198
Howard10693237
Kosciusko9792124
Hancock8761150
Bartholomew8274157
Warrick8084157
Floyd8043182
Grant7378181
Wayne7239201
Boone7211105
Morgan6924143
Marshall6345117
Dubois6283118
Cass6096112
Dearborn602178
Noble600890
Henry5958111
Jackson517277
Shelby511598
Lawrence4928127
Gibson463696
Montgomery459292
DeKalb456785
Clinton456055
Harrison454077
Huntington417882
Whitley416745
Steuben411260
Miami406073
Jasper401655
Knox388691
Putnam385762
Wabash370384
Adams353856
Ripley351971
Jefferson343487
White340154
Daviess3089100
Wells304081
Greene295185
Decatur292693
Fayette286564
Posey282635
Scott281058
LaGrange277772
Clay274949
Washington254637
Randolph247783
Jennings239749
Spencer238731
Fountain235850
Starke229959
Owen222959
Sullivan221643
Fulton208945
Jay203032
Carroll197722
Orange191756
Perry189939
Vermillion181144
Rush177627
Tipton173347
Franklin172535
Parke155916
Pike142534
Blackford138032
Pulaski123748
Newton123336
Benton109715
Brown106243
Crawford105816
Martin92515
Warren87915
Switzerland8378
Union73610
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429