Clear

What makes Robinhood's IPO stand out

What makes Robinhood's IPO stand out

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 9:41 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 9:41 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Robinhood makes its Wall Street debut on Thursday. The fast-growing trading app has provided a new generation of everyday investors with access to financial markets, but it's also highly controversial.

What's happening: The company's initial public offering priced at $38 a share. On the low end of the expected range, that values the firm at $32 billion, and suggests demand may have been softer than anticipated.

But the action isn't over yet. Investors and IPO experts are closely watching Robinhood's first day of trading on the Nasdaq.

Much of the interest is due to an unusual feature of Robinhood's IPO. The company set aside up to 35% of shares for individual investors on its platform — a huge chunk of stock that could fuel initial volatility.

"As I recall, there has not been a company doing what Robinhood is planning to do at the magnitude they're planning to do it," said R.A. Farrokhnia, a professor at Columbia Business School and executive director of the Columbia Fintech Initiative. He added that if the process doesn't go smoothly, Robinhood would be in "uncharted regulatory territory" at a time when the company is already under the microscope.

Big picture: Robinhood's stated mission is democratizing financial markets. In line with that message, it's tried to make its IPO more accessible to retail investors and not just the financial elite, in part by offering a sizable portion of shares to customers at the IPO price.

Typically, up to 85% of IPO shares will go to institutional investors like hedge funds and money managers, according to Reena Aggarwal, a professor of finance at Georgetown University. The remainder are allocated to individual investors — but banks often distribute them among high-net-worth clients.

"IPOs haven't been allocated to retail investors in a big way," she said.

That leaves these investors out of luck when new stocks experience a typical "pop" on the first day of trading, soaring above the offer price.

That's not a problem this time around, at least if you use Robinhood. But the scale of the company's retail allocation is creating lots of uncertainty.

Watch this space: If the stock makes big moves in early trading, some customers may opt to sell their shares, generating turbulence.

Like other brokerages, Robinhood's IPO access program has a policy to discourage what's known as "flipping," the practice of reselling shares shortly after an IPO to net a quick profit. Robinhood customers who sell shares within 30 days of an IPO may be barred from participating in IPOs for 60 days.

Yet Aggarwal still expects some flipping to take place.

"If the stock jumps up a huge amount, there's going to be retail investors who say, 'I want to cash out,'" she said.

Robinhood will build up goodwill with customers and drum up publicity for its IPO product if the effort runs smoothly, according to Farrokhnia. But if there are technical glitches or other problems, the company could find itself in trouble.

"Robinhood already has been in the hot seat," he said. "Can they afford this?"

See here: Earlier this week, Robinhood disclosed that regulators are investigating the fact that CEO Vlad Tenev is not licensed with FINRA, Wall Street's powerful self-regulator. They're also probing whether Robinhood employees traded shares of GameStop, AMC and other meme stocks before the app instituted restrictions during January's frenzy.

Last month, FINRA slapped Robinhood with its biggest-ever penalty, accusing the company of giving investors "false or misleading information." One issue the agency cited was Robinhood's options trading procedures, which were at the heart of a recently-settled lawsuit filed by the family of a 20-year-old Robinhood trader who died by suicide last year.

Such regulatory headaches are reason to think Robinhood shares could be choppy in the long run, as well as in the near term, Aggarwal said.

GDP data will shine a light on the US recovery

Just how strong was the US economy heading into the summer?

Investors and economists will get a look on Thursday, when the US Bureau of Economic Analysis releases a first look at gross domestic product for the April-to-June period.

Economists polled by Refinitiv expect GDP, the broadest measure of economic activity, grew at an annualized pace of 8.5% in the second quarter. That would mark the biggest advance since the third quarter last year, when the economy roared back following a sharp contraction, my CNN Business colleague Anneken Tappe reports.

Citi economist Veronica Clark attributes the predicted strength to massive consumer spending on goods and services.

"Spending on many services, such as dining at restaurants, returned to pre-Covid levels by the end of [the second quarter]," Clark said in a note to clients. But there's room for further to improvement in the second half of this year, she added.

Not back to normal: The road to recovery has become more challenging, however. The Back-to-Normal index created by CNN Business and Moody's Analytics has been static over the past few weeks at 92%.

"Though it's hard to tease out in the data just yet, I primarily attribute the potential slowdown to the Delta [variant's] spread," Moody's Analytics associate economist Matt Colyar told CNN Business.

For example, business confidence "was on a tear in May and June," Colyar said, but the renewed rise in infections has put that momentum in jeopardy. While "no one seems to think sweeping restrictions are coming back," he continued, the risks posed by new Covid variants are starting to sink in.

The Delta variant is complicating the return to work

Mask mandates. Vaccine requirements. Increased testing.

Just as companies were preparing to regularly bring employees back to the office, the Delta variant has triggered a surge in coronavirus cases, forcing employers to reconsider their policies.

See here: President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that all federal employees and contractors have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to regular testing. On Wednesday, Facebook and Google said they'd require employees to be vaccinated when they return to work.

"Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to staff.

Google is also pushing back its return-to-work plan. It had intended to formally end its work-from-home period on Sept. 1. Now it will wait to bring most employees back until Oct. 18.

Masking is a crucial issue after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on Tuesday, recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of "substantial" and "high" transmission of Covid-19. Disney World and Disneyland will require masks indoors again, the company said Wednesday.

In short: Don't pack up the home office just yet.

Up next

Hershey Foods, Hilton, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Mastercard, Merck, Molson Coors and Yum! Brands report results before US markets open. Amazon, Gilead Sciences and Pinterest follow after the close.

Also today: US GDP data for the second quarter arrives at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with last week's jobless claims.

Plus, today at 11 a.m. ET, CNN Business presents "Foreseeable Future: A Conversation about the Workplace Revolution."

Join CNN Business' Kathryn Vasel in conversation with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, followed by a panel discussion with DocuSign CEO Dan Springer, Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud and BetterUp Co-Founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux.

To reserve a spot now, RSVP here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Heat Advisory This Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New ISU program introducing students to agriculture and horticulture

Image

One local woman shares her story on World Hepatitis Day

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Afternoon storms possible. High: 92°

Image

TH Rex drop 11th straight

Image

New mural, honoring veterans, on the way to downtown Terre Haute

Image

The need for plasma donations

Image

Broadband survey results find need of expanded coverage in Knox County

Image

Mental health and sports

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1415572

Reported Deaths: 25853
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56308410559
DuPage937531321
Will781251042
Lake692061027
Kane60105816
Winnebago34719524
Madison32433533
St. Clair30073526
McHenry29590299
Peoria23726346
Champaign21601158
Sangamon19672245
McLean18864194
Tazewell17508308
Rock Island15398329
Kankakee14754224
Kendall1349999
LaSalle12968254
Macon11193215
DeKalb10286122
Vermilion10247154
Adams9635128
Williamson8165138
Whiteside7249174
Boone694280
Ogle629884
Grundy605879
Clinton591993
Coles5872101
Knox5735157
Jackson546465
Henry516070
Macoupin498790
Livingston494394
Woodford492683
Stephenson488186
Franklin487879
Effingham483274
Marion4782118
Jefferson4668123
Monroe452394
Randolph432587
Lee424054
Morgan413793
Fulton410959
Logan407366
Christian394875
Bureau386187
Montgomery385274
Iroquois330168
Perry328662
Fayette326856
McDonough305751
Jersey279552
Saline272057
Douglas263736
Union250241
Lawrence245027
Shelby236138
Crawford219026
Bond213624
Cass210727
Carroll204937
Pike201453
Ford194950
Hancock194132
Clark190734
Wayne190153
Warren186750
Jo Daviess183524
Richland181740
White180626
Edgar179842
Washington169625
Moultrie168128
Mason164247
De Witt161429
Piatt156314
Johnson155416
Clay155043
Greene153534
Mercer152434
Wabash148612
Massac143740
Cumberland131119
Menard128412
Jasper116918
Marshall110819
Hamilton90316
Schuyler8147
Brown8116
Pulaski7437
Stark66425
Edwards63612
Calhoun5422
Henderson53414
Gallatin5064
Scott5051
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39612
Pope3404
Unassigned662433
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 768624

Reported Deaths: 13993
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1055891807
Lake569801031
Allen43032699
St. Joseph37344568
Hamilton37335426
Elkhart29783470
Tippecanoe23503230
Vanderburgh23240405
Porter19580327
Johnson18843392
Hendricks18089323
Madison13575347
Clark13552198
Vigo12869256
LaPorte12578225
Monroe12575178
Delaware11155198
Howard10693237
Kosciusko9792124
Hancock8761150
Bartholomew8274157
Warrick8084157
Floyd8043182
Grant7378181
Wayne7239201
Boone7211105
Morgan6924143
Marshall6345117
Dubois6283118
Cass6096112
Dearborn602178
Noble600890
Henry5958111
Jackson517277
Shelby511598
Lawrence4928127
Gibson463696
Montgomery459292
DeKalb456785
Clinton456055
Harrison454077
Huntington417882
Whitley416745
Steuben411260
Miami406073
Jasper401655
Knox388691
Putnam385762
Wabash370384
Adams353856
Ripley351971
Jefferson343487
White340154
Daviess3089100
Wells304081
Greene295185
Decatur292693
Fayette286564
Posey282635
Scott281058
LaGrange277772
Clay274949
Washington254637
Randolph247783
Jennings239749
Spencer238731
Fountain235850
Starke229959
Owen222959
Sullivan221643
Fulton208945
Jay203032
Carroll197722
Orange191756
Perry189939
Vermillion181144
Rush177627
Tipton173347
Franklin172535
Parke155916
Pike142534
Blackford138032
Pulaski123748
Newton123336
Benton109715
Brown106243
Crawford105816
Martin92515
Warren87915
Switzerland8378
Union73610
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429