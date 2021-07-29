USA's Caeleb Dressel wins his first individual gold medal in the 100 meter freestyle final

Caeleb Dressel has won the men's 100 meter freestyle final with a time of 47.02 seconds, an Olympic record.

The win gives Dressel his first individual Olympic gold medal. He previously had earned three relay gold medals, including the men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay earlier in these Games.

Australia's Kyle Chalmers earned the silver medal with a time of 47.08, while Russian Kliment Kolesnikov won bronze in 47.44.

Dressel followed other Olympic stars, such as US gymnast Simone Biles, in speaking up about the difficulties faced by athletes.

"I don't know if it's set in yet," he said after his win in Tokyo. "Right now, I'm just kinda hurting. But it's been a really tough year. It's really hard. So to have the results show up — it really came together. So I'm happy," he said.

Biles stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."

"Whenever you get in a high stress situation, you kind of freak out," Biles told reporters on Tuesday. "I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being.

"It just sucks when you're fighting with your own head."

