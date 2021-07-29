Clear

Fresh off second major victory at the Open, Collin Morikawa relishing chance to represent Team USA at Tokyo 2020

Fresh off second major victory at the Open, Collin Morikawa relishing chance to represent Team USA at Tokyo 2020

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse and Shane O'Donoghue, CNN

After making history with his victory at the Open earlier this month, Collin Morikawa might well be the favorite to win Olympic gold in the country where half his family is from.

Morikawa, who is half Japanese, became the first man to win both the PGA Championship and the Open on his tournament debuts having won his maiden major last year.

And now he is in Japan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as part of a four-man Team USA delegation, looking to win the country's first ever Olympic gold medal in men's single golf.

After finishing in the top 15 of the Olympic Golf Ranking at the close of the qualification period, Morikawa joined Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau in receiving the honor of representing the US at the Summer Games.

Unfortunately for 2020 US Open winner DeChambeau, he has been forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19. He has since been replaced by 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed.

Just over two years ago, Morikawa was ranked 1,039th in the world having finished tied for 14th at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2019. Now, he is a two-time major winner heading to the Olympics.

And he says he's ready to soak everything up while in Japan.

"(His excitement) is through the roof to really think about where I was two years ago as an amateur and where I am now in the world, everything I've done so far," he told CNN Living Golf's Shane O'Donoghue.

"It's crazy to think that I have this opportunity, but it's something that I'm never going to take for granted. No one's going to be able to take it away from me and to be representing Team USA, it's one of the biggest honors really."

Playing for his country

While Morikawa is making his first appearance for Team USA, it is not his first time playing as part of a team in a golf tournament.

During his amateur career, the 24-year-old participated in team formats at the Arnold Palmer Cup, the Walker Cup and the Eisenhower Trophy.

But competing at the Olympics as part of Team USA is going to "top all of that by a million times" because of the Games' global appeal, according to the world No. 3.

"For golf, we're such an individual sport. And even though the Olympics -- yeah, we're playing individually, and we're making ourselves trying to win gold or whatever. You're playing for your country and those were the best memories I made as an amateur," he said.

"And this is just going to top all of that by a million times because it's on a professional stage, it's worldwide. So really anytime you wear USA on your sleeve or your chest or wherever it may be, it's something that, it's always going to be with you."

When the golf competition kicks off on Thursday, July 29, at Kasumigaseki Country Club, Morikawa will be suiting up alongside three of the top-12 ranked golfers in the world.

As well as describing having "chills" when pulling on a jersey with the US flag embossed on it, the high caliber of the selected players -- and the players that missed out -- showcases the strength of American golf at the moment.

"I think it shows the strength of young golf and a lot of young players right now. But we all want to beat up on each other. I think we try and do that. I haven't really talked to them since we've all made the team, but I know everyone's excited to be on that team.

"You can't be on the team and not be excited to represent Team USA because I think you ask any player that's ever represented their country -- wherever they're from -- it's the biggest honor, especially since we play such an individual sport, when we're able to be on a team, um, it means that much more to us."

Familiarity

For Morikawa, coming to play in Japan will be a special honor given his Japanese heritage.

Although his Japanese relatives have moved to the US, being half Japanese and having a Japanese surname "definitely resonates with a lot of people" in the country, says the two-time major winner.

"It's cool to see people just somehow relate and see me: yes, I'm an American, but yes, I'm an Asian-American. And just see opportunities and hope that people that look like me could have this opportunity to go out and make an Olympic team."

He recalls first making the trip to Japan with his family in 2017 when he was in college, falling in love with the people and culture in the process.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

However, being a self-confessed foodie, it was the cuisine that really grabbed Morikawa and is one of the main things he's looking forward to in Tokyo.

"I could eat sushi all day," he gushed. "When we played the ZOZO Championship (in October 2020), I remember we were in this little town around the airport, and I think every player went to this one sushi spot in it and hands down, it's probably one of my favorite places I've ever been to.

"Definitely, something I look forward to," he added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Partly Cloudy, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex drop 11th straight

Image

New mural, honoring veterans, on the way to downtown Terre Haute

Image

The need for plasma donations

Image

Broadband survey results find need of expanded coverage in Knox County

Image

Mental health and sports

Image

Accused Michigan prison escapee arrested in the Wabash Valley

Image

What do the new CDC masking guidelines mean for us?

Image

Kevin talks storms followed by a cool down

Image

Redistricting in Indiana

Image

CDC announces new mask guidelines

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1413490

Reported Deaths: 25847
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56254010557
DuPage936411321
Will779841042
Lake691321026
Kane60062816
Winnebago34671524
Madison32372533
St. Clair29976526
McHenry29561299
Peoria23690346
Champaign21566158
Sangamon19585245
McLean18846194
Tazewell17470308
Rock Island15375329
Kankakee14741224
Kendall13481100
LaSalle12954254
Macon11177215
DeKalb10270122
Vermilion10224154
Adams9557128
Williamson8117138
Whiteside7244174
Boone693380
Ogle629184
Grundy605579
Clinton590693
Coles5868101
Knox5728157
Jackson543565
Henry515270
Macoupin497090
Livingston494193
Woodford491883
Stephenson488086
Franklin485878
Effingham482674
Marion4761118
Jefferson4662123
Monroe451494
Randolph430387
Lee423754
Morgan412592
Fulton410559
Logan407066
Christian394275
Bureau384987
Montgomery384274
Iroquois329468
Perry328262
Fayette326856
McDonough305851
Jersey278752
Saline270657
Douglas263536
Union249041
Lawrence244627
Shelby235938
Crawford218026
Bond213624
Cass210327
Carroll204837
Pike200353
Ford194050
Hancock193732
Clark190434
Wayne189653
Warren186450
Jo Daviess183524
Richland181440
White180226
Edgar179742
Washington169225
Moultrie167928
Mason163547
De Witt161129
Piatt155814
Johnson154516
Clay154043
Greene152834
Mercer151734
Wabash147612
Massac143240
Cumberland131019
Menard127912
Jasper116818
Marshall110319
Hamilton89516
Schuyler8127
Brown8086
Pulaski7407
Stark66425
Edwards63512
Calhoun5382
Henderson53414
Gallatin5044
Scott5031
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39612
Pope3394
Unassigned632432
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 767409

Reported Deaths: 13980
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1054251805
Lake569191030
Allen42938698
St. Joseph37313568
Hamilton37298426
Elkhart29749470
Tippecanoe23479230
Vanderburgh23201405
Porter19573327
Johnson18822392
Hendricks18072321
Madison13548346
Clark13533198
Vigo12834256
LaPorte12566225
Monroe12546178
Delaware11143198
Howard10672237
Kosciusko9777124
Hancock8740150
Bartholomew8262157
Warrick8069157
Floyd8027182
Grant7366181
Wayne7233201
Boone7184105
Morgan6910143
Marshall6332116
Dubois6274118
Cass6090111
Dearborn601278
Noble599290
Henry5947111
Jackson516377
Shelby510898
Lawrence4922127
Gibson462696
Montgomery458192
Clinton455255
DeKalb455285
Harrison453577
Whitley415745
Huntington415582
Steuben410660
Miami405573
Jasper401155
Knox388391
Putnam385062
Wabash369083
Adams352956
Ripley351271
Jefferson341886
White339654
Daviess3090100
Wells303581
Greene293485
Decatur292593
Fayette286364
Posey281735
Scott280058
LaGrange277572
Clay273348
Washington254037
Randolph247783
Jennings239449
Spencer238731
Fountain235250
Starke229859
Owen222659
Sullivan221343
Fulton208345
Jay202932
Carroll197322
Orange191156
Perry189739
Vermillion180844
Rush177527
Tipton172747
Franklin171935
Parke155216
Pike141734
Blackford138032
Pulaski123648
Newton123036
Benton109715
Brown106043
Crawford105616
Martin92515
Warren87715
Switzerland8348
Union73610
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428