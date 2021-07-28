Clear

What the CDC's 'substantial' and 'high' levels of Covid-19 transmission actually mean

What the CDC's 'substantial' and 'high' levels of Covid-19 transmission actually mean

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 6:31 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 6:31 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Jessica Firger, CNN

Health guidance issued Tuesday recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors if they're in areas with "substantial" or "high" transmission of Covid-19. But what do "substantial" and "high" actually mean?

The two terms are part of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's four-tiered system that measures the level of community transmission in each county: low, moderate, substantial and high. On the CDC's website, you can run a search by state or county and click around the color-coded map to see how active the virus is where you live.

A county's level of transmission is based on just two metrics: new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate, both measured over the last seven days. The basic idea is that these show how much virus is spreading around us, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen said.

"The level of coronavirus transmission is an important determinant of how much risk you're in, if you're vaccinated or unvaccinated," she said.

Specifically, a "Low" transmission is considered no more than 10 cases per 100,000 people, or a test positivity rate of less than 5%. "Moderate" transmission is 10 to 50 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate between 5% and 8%. "Substantial" transmission is 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%, and "high" transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher.

If a county has values in two different transmission levels, then the CDC uses the metric that is higher.

On the CDC's map, low counties are represented in blue, moderate counties are in yellow, substantial counties are in orange and high counties are in red. Counties vary in size so it's also a good idea to check a city, state or municipal health department website.

As of Wednesday, about 50% of counties have high transmission and 17% have substantial transmission, which covers wide swaths of the South and West, according to CDC data. About 27% of US counties are considered to have moderate transmission and only about 9% have low transmission.

Health officials say this new guidance, an update from May, reflects the latest science on the more transmissible Delta variant and evidence that suggests vaccinated people can still spread the virus. The vast majority of spread still appears to come from unvaccinated people, who are at much higher risk of severe illness that can send people to the hospital or kill them.

The guidance on mask wearing is meant to remind people who are fully vaccinated that they might be able to infect others, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday.

The strengths and weaknesses of the CDC's system

Several medical experts took issue with parts of the CDC's decision to update the mask guidance and its specific metrics.

For one, the CDC's system solely is based on new cases and positivity rate -- but not vaccinations, hospitalizations, deaths or any of the other relevant metrics experts have come to know since the pandemic began.

"If you were to ask me how I define a community that has high transmission, I say, 'I don't look at any one number,'" said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine. "I don't look at positivity rate, the per-100,000 rate, I don't look at hospitalizations or deaths. I look at it all in aggregate to really get a sense of what's happening on a really high level."

Hotez also took issue with the CDC using 100 cases per 100,000 people as a "high" level of transmission, which he said was a low bar. As cases continue to rise in the coming few weeks, the CDC's map is likely to become less useful, he said.

"Everything is going to be red pretty soon, and that's not good either because it doesn't give you a lot of credit for vaccinations," he said.

Wen noted that the CDC's metrics don't take into account an area's vaccination rate.

"I wish that the CDC had tied indoor mask wearing to vaccination rates in a community. That's something people can work towards, and it's something that's less arbitrary," she said.

"It's also more motivating as an incentive," she added.

Further, both case rates and positivity rate are based on the amount of testing in a community, and it's not clear whether the US is doing so at a sufficient level.

"I don't think we're doing a good job of measuring how much spread is actually underway in this country," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said on NPR's "Morning Edition" on Wednesday. "I think we have far more spread than what we're picking up."

The US is not doing a lot of testing, he said, and much of the testing done is at home and not being reported to local authorities. And many people who are getting infected now or experiencing mild symptoms are not seeking out tests.

"Generally speaking, the people who are presenting for testing are either people who are getting very sick, or people who are developing telltale symptoms of Covid like loss of taste or smell," he said. "So, we're picking up probably a very small fraction of the overall infections."

Wen was similarly skeptical of the level of testing in some parts of the US, saying she believed the US could be under-testing.

"I'm not sure that total number of cases paints the most accurate picture, but it's at least a reasonable proxy," she said.

Still, her main problem with the CDC's guidance was that it missed the basic point of this phase of the pandemic -- getting people vaccinated.

"The main problem is not the vaccinated, it's the unvaccinated. Let's not get this backwards here," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Partly Cloudy, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Accused Michigan prison escapee arrested in the Wabash Valley

Image

What do the new CDC masking guidelines mean for us?

Image

Kevin talks storms followed by a cool down

Image

Redistricting in Indiana

Image

CDC announces new mask guidelines

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°

Image

Jasper County Health Department looks to expand behavioral health with donated building

Image

Victims of Crimes Act fix

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1413490

Reported Deaths: 25847
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56254010557
DuPage936411321
Will779841042
Lake691321026
Kane60062816
Winnebago34671524
Madison32372533
St. Clair29976526
McHenry29561299
Peoria23690346
Champaign21566158
Sangamon19585245
McLean18846194
Tazewell17470308
Rock Island15375329
Kankakee14741224
Kendall13481100
LaSalle12954254
Macon11177215
DeKalb10270122
Vermilion10224154
Adams9557128
Williamson8117138
Whiteside7244174
Boone693380
Ogle629184
Grundy605579
Clinton590693
Coles5868101
Knox5728157
Jackson543565
Henry515270
Macoupin497090
Livingston494193
Woodford491883
Stephenson488086
Franklin485878
Effingham482674
Marion4761118
Jefferson4662123
Monroe451494
Randolph430387
Lee423754
Morgan412592
Fulton410559
Logan407066
Christian394275
Bureau384987
Montgomery384274
Iroquois329468
Perry328262
Fayette326856
McDonough305851
Jersey278752
Saline270657
Douglas263536
Union249041
Lawrence244627
Shelby235938
Crawford218026
Bond213624
Cass210327
Carroll204837
Pike200353
Ford194050
Hancock193732
Clark190434
Wayne189653
Warren186450
Jo Daviess183524
Richland181440
White180226
Edgar179742
Washington169225
Moultrie167928
Mason163547
De Witt161129
Piatt155814
Johnson154516
Clay154043
Greene152834
Mercer151734
Wabash147612
Massac143240
Cumberland131019
Menard127912
Jasper116818
Marshall110319
Hamilton89516
Schuyler8127
Brown8086
Pulaski7407
Stark66425
Edwards63512
Calhoun5382
Henderson53414
Gallatin5044
Scott5031
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39612
Pope3394
Unassigned632432
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 767409

Reported Deaths: 13980
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1054251805
Lake569191030
Allen42938698
St. Joseph37313568
Hamilton37298426
Elkhart29749470
Tippecanoe23479230
Vanderburgh23201405
Porter19573327
Johnson18822392
Hendricks18072321
Madison13548346
Clark13533198
Vigo12834256
LaPorte12566225
Monroe12546178
Delaware11143198
Howard10672237
Kosciusko9777124
Hancock8740150
Bartholomew8262157
Warrick8069157
Floyd8027182
Grant7366181
Wayne7233201
Boone7184105
Morgan6910143
Marshall6332116
Dubois6274118
Cass6090111
Dearborn601278
Noble599290
Henry5947111
Jackson516377
Shelby510898
Lawrence4922127
Gibson462696
Montgomery458192
Clinton455255
DeKalb455285
Harrison453577
Whitley415745
Huntington415582
Steuben410660
Miami405573
Jasper401155
Knox388391
Putnam385062
Wabash369083
Adams352956
Ripley351271
Jefferson341886
White339654
Daviess3090100
Wells303581
Greene293485
Decatur292593
Fayette286364
Posey281735
Scott280058
LaGrange277572
Clay273348
Washington254037
Randolph247783
Jennings239449
Spencer238731
Fountain235250
Starke229859
Owen222659
Sullivan221343
Fulton208345
Jay202932
Carroll197322
Orange191156
Perry189739
Vermillion180844
Rush177527
Tipton172747
Franklin171935
Parke155216
Pike141734
Blackford138032
Pulaski123648
Newton123036
Benton109715
Brown106043
Crawford105616
Martin92515
Warren87715
Switzerland8348
Union73610
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428