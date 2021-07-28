Clear

Olympics spoilers are basically inevitable in 2021 -- but there are still some ways to avoid them

Olympics spoilers are basically inevitable in 2021 -- but there are still some ways to avoid them

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Rachel Trent, CNN

So you're trying to avoid spoilers about the Olympics...

Even if working from home takes out the risk of watercooler talk spoiling results for you, there are still many ways you can learn the outcome of an event hours before you see it on TV.

After all, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time, meaning American viewers who aren't tuning into live streams are seeing some events on a delay.

So how does any smartphone user avoid spoilers without going off the grid? It's not easy. But here are some ways you can try to be somewhat surprised when you tune in at primetime.

Avoiding spoilers on Twitter

Twitter is a big source of spoilers, but it may also have one of the best features to avoid them.

You can mute words and hashtags of your choosing. "Olympics" and "gold" would probably be a good start, plus any sport you're interested in watching.

Click "more," then "settings and privacy." Hit the "privacy and safety" tab. Then click "mute and block."

From there, click "muted words" (you'll also see a "muted accounts" option here).

Click the plus icon at the top right of the screen and enter the word or hashtag you want to mute. You can only add one entry at a time. You'll have the option to choose where Twitter is hiding these words from you, including your timeline or notifications.

You can also choose how long Twitter mutes these words. Thirty days from now is your best option to cover you through the Tokyo Olympics.

Hit "save" and breathe easy -- unless you have other social media pages. You have more work to do.

Avoiding spoilers on Facebook

For Facebook, you have to target a specific account.

Click on the three dots on a post and you'll see an option to snooze that account for 30 days. You can do this for an official page you follow or someone you're friends with that you know is always posting about the Olympics.

Avoiding spoilers on Instagram

Instagram's option is also account-focused.

To mute someone you're following, go to their profile and click the "following" drop-down arrow. You'll see a mute option, and from there you can choose whether you want to mute their posts or stories.

This option does not show a time limit, so you'll have to remember to go back and unmute someone if you want them back in your feed once the Games are over.

Avoiding spoilers on Snapchat

It's a similar process for Snapchat.

From your friends list, hold down on a friend's name and click "more." Toward the bottom you'll see a "mute story" toggle that you can turn on.

Where you might run into more trouble is in the "Discover" section.

From there, click on a post from an account you don't want to see, then click on the account's profile at the top of the screen. At the top right you'll see three dots which will bring up an option to hide this content. Click that, and content from that creator will no longer be suggested to you.

Adjust your push notifications

So here's where it gets tricky.

Many news apps have breakdowns of which type of alerts you receive. Now might be a good time to check those out, as some have a sports section that you could toggle off.

The problem is some headlines out of the Olympics fall into the breaking news category, which may be harder to escape. But this is one of the risks you take if you don't go completely off the grid.

These settings are also not temporary, so when you're ready to get back to real-time sports updates, revisit these pages.

How to avoid spoilers in the real world

OK, so your home is now a spoiler-free zone. But what if you have to go out into the real world?

Choose your bars and restaurants wisely. Know which of your favorite local spots have TVs all over their business, as there may be spoilers on whatever channel they are playing.

When you meet up with friends or family, make it clear if you're trying to avoid spoilers about a certain event.

Or there's always isolation (but most of us can probably agree that we've had enough of that).

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Partly Cloudy, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Accused Michigan prison escapee arrested in the Wabash Valley

Image

What do the new CDC masking guidelines mean for us?

Image

Kevin talks storms followed by a cool down

Image

Redistricting in Indiana

Image

CDC announces new mask guidelines

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°

Image

Jasper County Health Department looks to expand behavioral health with donated building

Image

Victims of Crimes Act fix

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1413490

Reported Deaths: 25847
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56254010557
DuPage936411321
Will779841042
Lake691321026
Kane60062816
Winnebago34671524
Madison32372533
St. Clair29976526
McHenry29561299
Peoria23690346
Champaign21566158
Sangamon19585245
McLean18846194
Tazewell17470308
Rock Island15375329
Kankakee14741224
Kendall13481100
LaSalle12954254
Macon11177215
DeKalb10270122
Vermilion10224154
Adams9557128
Williamson8117138
Whiteside7244174
Boone693380
Ogle629184
Grundy605579
Clinton590693
Coles5868101
Knox5728157
Jackson543565
Henry515270
Macoupin497090
Livingston494193
Woodford491883
Stephenson488086
Franklin485878
Effingham482674
Marion4761118
Jefferson4662123
Monroe451494
Randolph430387
Lee423754
Morgan412592
Fulton410559
Logan407066
Christian394275
Bureau384987
Montgomery384274
Iroquois329468
Perry328262
Fayette326856
McDonough305851
Jersey278752
Saline270657
Douglas263536
Union249041
Lawrence244627
Shelby235938
Crawford218026
Bond213624
Cass210327
Carroll204837
Pike200353
Ford194050
Hancock193732
Clark190434
Wayne189653
Warren186450
Jo Daviess183524
Richland181440
White180226
Edgar179742
Washington169225
Moultrie167928
Mason163547
De Witt161129
Piatt155814
Johnson154516
Clay154043
Greene152834
Mercer151734
Wabash147612
Massac143240
Cumberland131019
Menard127912
Jasper116818
Marshall110319
Hamilton89516
Schuyler8127
Brown8086
Pulaski7407
Stark66425
Edwards63512
Calhoun5382
Henderson53414
Gallatin5044
Scott5031
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39612
Pope3394
Unassigned632432
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 767409

Reported Deaths: 13980
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1054251805
Lake569191030
Allen42938698
St. Joseph37313568
Hamilton37298426
Elkhart29749470
Tippecanoe23479230
Vanderburgh23201405
Porter19573327
Johnson18822392
Hendricks18072321
Madison13548346
Clark13533198
Vigo12834256
LaPorte12566225
Monroe12546178
Delaware11143198
Howard10672237
Kosciusko9777124
Hancock8740150
Bartholomew8262157
Warrick8069157
Floyd8027182
Grant7366181
Wayne7233201
Boone7184105
Morgan6910143
Marshall6332116
Dubois6274118
Cass6090111
Dearborn601278
Noble599290
Henry5947111
Jackson516377
Shelby510898
Lawrence4922127
Gibson462696
Montgomery458192
Clinton455255
DeKalb455285
Harrison453577
Whitley415745
Huntington415582
Steuben410660
Miami405573
Jasper401155
Knox388391
Putnam385062
Wabash369083
Adams352956
Ripley351271
Jefferson341886
White339654
Daviess3090100
Wells303581
Greene293485
Decatur292593
Fayette286364
Posey281735
Scott280058
LaGrange277572
Clay273348
Washington254037
Randolph247783
Jennings239449
Spencer238731
Fountain235250
Starke229859
Owen222659
Sullivan221343
Fulton208345
Jay202932
Carroll197322
Orange191156
Perry189739
Vermillion180844
Rush177527
Tipton172747
Franklin171935
Parke155216
Pike141734
Blackford138032
Pulaski123648
Newton123036
Benton109715
Brown106043
Crawford105616
Martin92515
Warren87715
Switzerland8348
Union73610
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428