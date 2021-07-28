Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Advocacy group sues Johnson & Johnson over products marketed to Black women, alleging cancer link

Advocacy group sues Johnson & Johnson over products marketed to Black women, alleging cancer link

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Chauncey Alcorn, CNN Business

A Black women's advocacy group filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing Johnson & Johnson of selectively marketing the company's talcum-based products, including Johnson's Baby Powder, to African-American women despite knowing for years that the items had been linked to ovarian cancer, an allegation J&J denies.

The pharma giant sold talc-based powder for more than a century, according to its website, before issuing a recall of 33,000 bottles in 2019 and discontinuing its sale in the United States and Canada in May 2020. But even then J&J said it would allow existing inventory to be sold until it runs out.

Attorneys for the National Council of Negro Women, including prominent civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, filed their complaint in the Superior Court of New Jersey Tuesday morning before hosting a press conference at the council's office in Washington D.C. a short time later.

Janice Mathis, the group's executive director, said the goal of the council's lawsuit is to create awareness about the health risk she says J&J's talc-based powder products may pose to those who have used them and to encourage Black women in particular to get cancer screenings. African-American families have commonly used Johnson & Johnson powder products for decades to prevent excess perspiration.

"We're going to mount a campaign to make sure every Black woman and her family understands that you may have a lurking illness that you may have to get treatment and care for," Mathis told reporters on Tuesday. "[J&J] knew early on that it was almost impossible to mine talc without contaminating it with asbestos. We know they knew it because they've taken it off the market. You can't buy it now."

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that its 2020 decision to discontinue the sale of its talc-based baby powder in the US and Canada "had nothing to do with the safety of the product."

"Demand for talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in North America has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits" fueled by "misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising," the company told CNN Business via email.

J&J said the allegations made in the council's lawsuit are false, pointing out that its talc-based powder products are still sold in many countries and a non-talc-based version of Johnson's Baby Powder is still available for purchase in the United States.

"The idea that our company would purposefully and systematically target a community with bad intentions is unreasonable and absurd," the company said. "Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, and our campaigns are multicultural and inclusive. We firmly stand behind the safety of our product and the ways in which we communicate with our customers."

The National Council of Negro Women's lawsuit filing came less than two months after the US Supreme Court declined to review a Missouri appeals court ruling that upheld a $2 billion award to a group of women who sued J&J after developing ovarian cancer, which a jury determined stemmed from exposure to asbestos in the company's talcum-based powders.

An estimated 12,000 women and their families have sued J&J over the past 25 years, according to The New York Times, after multiple studies found a notable association between talc use and ovarian cancer. But scientists still aren't certain that asbestos-free talc causes the deadly disease.

The American Cancer Society says talc that has asbestos in it "is generally accepted as being able to cause cancer if it is inhaled," but notes that "the evidence about asbestos-free talc is less clear."

The World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer says talc that contains asbestos is "carcinogenic to humans" and classifies use of talc-based body powder on genital areas as "possibly carcinogenic to humans," according to the ACS. Most experts agree more research is needed.

Crump argues that Johnson & Johnson internal documents cited in the council's complaint show executives at the company "doubled their efforts" to market J&J powder products to Black women, a campaign he says was sparked by a dip in sales following news stories about talc-based powder's potential links to ovarian cancer in the 1990s.

"This multibillion dollar company should dedicate as many resources giving warning to these women as they did trying to target these women," Crump said.

The council's complaint cited a 2004 J&J memo suggesting the company "team up with Ebony magazine" to market its Shower to Shower talc-based powder products at African-American concerts and jazz festivals as well as at Black churches, beauty salons and barber shops.

"African American consumers in particular would be good to target with more of an emotional feeling and talk about reunions among friends, etc.," the J&J memo stated, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also cited a 2006 J&J internal presentation that pushed for a "new business model" for powder products amid stagnating sales. The complaint said the new business model involved "strategically and efficiently target[ing] high propensity consumers."

"Those included Black women, 60% of whom were using baby powder by this time, as compared with 30% for the overall population," the complaint said.

The "Key Issues/Learnings" portion of a 2008 J&J presentation also noted that "African Americans have high affinity for the category and tend to be heavy users," according to the council's lawsuit.

"This presentation demonstrates J&J's clear intentional marketing to Black women, and its knowledge that Black women are and have been particularly 'heavy users' of its talc-based powder products," the complaint stated.

J&J told CNN that the lawsuit's marketing and business practice allegations are "misleading."

"Efforts to determine who our customers are, and the use of advertisements that are meaningful to them and speak to their life experiences, is the very definition of marketing," the company said. "We believe that marketing to every community is a sign of respect and are proud that we have been pioneers in multicultural marketing."

Crump and Mathis were joined at the press conference by family members of Black women who say their loved ones died of ovarian cancer after spending years using J&J talc-based powder products. Constance Seltzer said her grandmother Goldie Hoes died in May of 2018 after using Johnson's Baby Powder for decades.

"She taught us to use talcum powder. Everybody in our family used it," Seltzer told reporters. "She was the matriarch of this family. She was my glue. There's not a day that goes by that I don't miss my grandmother."

Two-time ovarian cancer survivor Wanda Tidline told reporters on Tuesday that she was originally diagnosed in 2012 despite having no history of ovarian cancer in her family.

"I have to deduce that it developed because of the many years I used J&J," she said. "I felt confident in the product because of where it was advertised on television."

The group of women concluded their press conference by chanting "Black women's lives matter!"

J&J's leaders are exploring a plan to offload its talc-powder lawsuit liabilities into a new business that would file for bankruptcy to avoid payouts, according to seven anonymous sources familiar with the matter who were cited in a Reuters exclusive earlier this month.

On July 18, attorneys representing thousands of additional ovarian cancer survivors who are suing J&J in a separate federal lawsuit previously filed in New Jersey called on Congress and the SEC to take action barring the alleged move.

The company told CNN Business Tuesday that it hasn't chosen any particular course of action, other than to "defend the safety of talc" and "litigate these cases in the tort system, as the pending trials demonstrate."

Crump said on Tuesday that J&J should take financial responsibility for the alleged harm it has caused.

"It wasn't enough for them to victimize our Black women while they were living or battling cancer," Crump told reporters at the press conference. "Now they are trying to limit the liability of trying to make Black women whole."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Clear, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°

Image

Jasper County Health Department looks to expand behavioral health with donated building

Image

Victims of Crimes Act fix

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

The need for foster parents

Image

Mobile food pantry makes Vigo County stop - here's the full schedule

Image

Victims of Crimes Act Passes

Image

Company to hand out free backpacks to start the school year

Image

Terre Haute street could pick up new name, honoring Ambassador and Terre Haute native

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1413490

Reported Deaths: 25847
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56254010557
DuPage936411321
Will779841042
Lake691321026
Kane60062816
Winnebago34671524
Madison32372533
St. Clair29976526
McHenry29561299
Peoria23690346
Champaign21566158
Sangamon19585245
McLean18846194
Tazewell17470308
Rock Island15375329
Kankakee14741224
Kendall13481100
LaSalle12954254
Macon11177215
DeKalb10270122
Vermilion10224154
Adams9557128
Williamson8117138
Whiteside7244174
Boone693380
Ogle629184
Grundy605579
Clinton590693
Coles5868101
Knox5728157
Jackson543565
Henry515270
Macoupin497090
Livingston494193
Woodford491883
Stephenson488086
Franklin485878
Effingham482674
Marion4761118
Jefferson4662123
Monroe451494
Randolph430387
Lee423754
Morgan412592
Fulton410559
Logan407066
Christian394275
Bureau384987
Montgomery384274
Iroquois329468
Perry328262
Fayette326856
McDonough305851
Jersey278752
Saline270657
Douglas263536
Union249041
Lawrence244627
Shelby235938
Crawford218026
Bond213624
Cass210327
Carroll204837
Pike200353
Ford194050
Hancock193732
Clark190434
Wayne189653
Warren186450
Jo Daviess183524
Richland181440
White180226
Edgar179742
Washington169225
Moultrie167928
Mason163547
De Witt161129
Piatt155814
Johnson154516
Clay154043
Greene152834
Mercer151734
Wabash147612
Massac143240
Cumberland131019
Menard127912
Jasper116818
Marshall110319
Hamilton89516
Schuyler8127
Brown8086
Pulaski7407
Stark66425
Edwards63512
Calhoun5382
Henderson53414
Gallatin5044
Scott5031
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39612
Pope3394
Unassigned632432
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 767409

Reported Deaths: 13980
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1054251805
Lake569191030
Allen42938698
St. Joseph37313568
Hamilton37298426
Elkhart29749470
Tippecanoe23479230
Vanderburgh23201405
Porter19573327
Johnson18822392
Hendricks18072321
Madison13548346
Clark13533198
Vigo12834256
LaPorte12566225
Monroe12546178
Delaware11143198
Howard10672237
Kosciusko9777124
Hancock8740150
Bartholomew8262157
Warrick8069157
Floyd8027182
Grant7366181
Wayne7233201
Boone7184105
Morgan6910143
Marshall6332116
Dubois6274118
Cass6090111
Dearborn601278
Noble599290
Henry5947111
Jackson516377
Shelby510898
Lawrence4922127
Gibson462696
Montgomery458192
Clinton455255
DeKalb455285
Harrison453577
Whitley415745
Huntington415582
Steuben410660
Miami405573
Jasper401155
Knox388391
Putnam385062
Wabash369083
Adams352956
Ripley351271
Jefferson341886
White339654
Daviess3090100
Wells303581
Greene293485
Decatur292593
Fayette286364
Posey281735
Scott280058
LaGrange277572
Clay273348
Washington254037
Randolph247783
Jennings239449
Spencer238731
Fountain235250
Starke229859
Owen222659
Sullivan221343
Fulton208345
Jay202932
Carroll197322
Orange191156
Perry189739
Vermillion180844
Rush177527
Tipton172747
Franklin171935
Parke155216
Pike141734
Blackford138032
Pulaski123648
Newton123036
Benton109715
Brown106043
Crawford105616
Martin92515
Warren87715
Switzerland8348
Union73610
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428