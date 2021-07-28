Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The problem that Simone Biles just laid bare

The problem that Simone Biles just laid bare

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Rewind to that moment when Simone Biles, without question the greatest gymnast of all time, landed a vault awkwardly in the team competition at the Olympics.

Consider if, following that vault -- and Biles' decision to pull herself out of the the rest of that competition and the individual all-around one as well -- it was revealed that she had sprained her ankle. Or had a stress reaction in her foot. Or had torn her anterior cruciate ligament.

The universal reaction would be one of shock and disappointment, both that she couldn't compete and that we couldn't see her compete. Because we all understand that if something went wrong with her body then, of course, she couldn't compete.

Now consider what did happen. In the wake of her decision to pull herself out of the team competition, it was revealed that she did so for mental health reasons, the same reasons she decided to pull herself out of the individual all-around competition set to start later this week.

"Whenever you get in a high stress situation, you kind of freak out," Biles explained to reporters on Tuesday. "I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being. It just sucks when you're fighting with your own head."

The reaction -- at least in some corners -- was incredulous: She was letting her team down! She was letting herself down! She just needed to tough it out and things would get better!

What Biles' withdrawal highlights is the yawning gap between how we think about and treat physical illness versus mental illness. And our ongoing -- and demonstrably false -- belief that the two are not interrelated.

Consider an example far from the Olympics.

In my late 30s my left ankle started bothering me. I went to a doctor. He told me I had loose cartilage and bits of bone floating around in there -- from years of pickup basketball and rolled ankles. He advised surgery to clean it all up. I had the procedure. I went to physical therapy. I got better. I told anyone who asked why I was limping about it -- and they all understood: Hurt his ankle, got it fixed.

Fifteen years earlier, it was my mind that was bothering me. I had panic attacks and anxiety so crippling that I had to force myself to leave the house. I told no one. And no one asked about it because I was able to put on a mask when in public that made everyone think I was fine. But the anxiety impacted how I worked and how I lived far more than my ankle ever would.

Eventually I sought help. And talking to a psychologist did -- and does -- help. But it took a lot longer for me to get that help than it did when my ankle started to ache. Because I had internalized the the stigma of mental health in this country -- where admitting you had a mental illness felt like one step from being locked in a rubber room while acknowledging you had a physical illness was a stay-home-from-work card and a good movie.

Societally we've come a long way since even my anxiety onset in the early 2000s. Thanks to celebrities, athletes and other high-profile people speaking out about their own struggles with mental illness, the stigma for the average person has lessened.

Which is a good thing! Because, according to stats from Johns Hopkins an "estimated 26% of Americans ages 18 and older -- about 1 in 4 adults -- suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year."

But the reaction to Biles' decision suggests we simply aren't where we need to be when it comes to understanding mental illness.

Think about what the tough-it-out crowd wanted her to do: Continue to compete in a sport in which flips, jumps and twists are required when she openly acknowledged that she was not in the right mind space to do so and expert analysts said it was clear that she had become disoriented while in the air on that vault.

Which would mean that Biles would be attempting some of the most difficult -- and dangerous -- skills in the sport while struggling, at minimum, with her ability to effectively know where she was in the air. That's a recipe for injury and, given the flips and spins Biles is able to do, potentially serious head and neck damage.

Still think physical health and mental health are unrelated?

In the end, Biles' class and grace in the face of armchair critics who couldn't do a single flip if their lives depended on it, shone through -- and can, hopefully, teach us all a lesson about the importance of treating mental health just like we treat physical ailments.

"We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we're human, too," Biles said. "We have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Clear, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°

Image

Jasper County Health Department looks to expand behavioral health with donated building

Image

Victims of Crimes Act fix

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

The need for foster parents

Image

Mobile food pantry makes Vigo County stop - here's the full schedule

Image

Victims of Crimes Act Passes

Image

Company to hand out free backpacks to start the school year

Image

Terre Haute street could pick up new name, honoring Ambassador and Terre Haute native

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1413490

Reported Deaths: 25847
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56254010557
DuPage936411321
Will779841042
Lake691321026
Kane60062816
Winnebago34671524
Madison32372533
St. Clair29976526
McHenry29561299
Peoria23690346
Champaign21566158
Sangamon19585245
McLean18846194
Tazewell17470308
Rock Island15375329
Kankakee14741224
Kendall13481100
LaSalle12954254
Macon11177215
DeKalb10270122
Vermilion10224154
Adams9557128
Williamson8117138
Whiteside7244174
Boone693380
Ogle629184
Grundy605579
Clinton590693
Coles5868101
Knox5728157
Jackson543565
Henry515270
Macoupin497090
Livingston494193
Woodford491883
Stephenson488086
Franklin485878
Effingham482674
Marion4761118
Jefferson4662123
Monroe451494
Randolph430387
Lee423754
Morgan412592
Fulton410559
Logan407066
Christian394275
Bureau384987
Montgomery384274
Iroquois329468
Perry328262
Fayette326856
McDonough305851
Jersey278752
Saline270657
Douglas263536
Union249041
Lawrence244627
Shelby235938
Crawford218026
Bond213624
Cass210327
Carroll204837
Pike200353
Ford194050
Hancock193732
Clark190434
Wayne189653
Warren186450
Jo Daviess183524
Richland181440
White180226
Edgar179742
Washington169225
Moultrie167928
Mason163547
De Witt161129
Piatt155814
Johnson154516
Clay154043
Greene152834
Mercer151734
Wabash147612
Massac143240
Cumberland131019
Menard127912
Jasper116818
Marshall110319
Hamilton89516
Schuyler8127
Brown8086
Pulaski7407
Stark66425
Edwards63512
Calhoun5382
Henderson53414
Gallatin5044
Scott5031
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39612
Pope3394
Unassigned632432
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 767409

Reported Deaths: 13980
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1054251805
Lake569191030
Allen42938698
St. Joseph37313568
Hamilton37298426
Elkhart29749470
Tippecanoe23479230
Vanderburgh23201405
Porter19573327
Johnson18822392
Hendricks18072321
Madison13548346
Clark13533198
Vigo12834256
LaPorte12566225
Monroe12546178
Delaware11143198
Howard10672237
Kosciusko9777124
Hancock8740150
Bartholomew8262157
Warrick8069157
Floyd8027182
Grant7366181
Wayne7233201
Boone7184105
Morgan6910143
Marshall6332116
Dubois6274118
Cass6090111
Dearborn601278
Noble599290
Henry5947111
Jackson516377
Shelby510898
Lawrence4922127
Gibson462696
Montgomery458192
Clinton455255
DeKalb455285
Harrison453577
Whitley415745
Huntington415582
Steuben410660
Miami405573
Jasper401155
Knox388391
Putnam385062
Wabash369083
Adams352956
Ripley351271
Jefferson341886
White339654
Daviess3090100
Wells303581
Greene293485
Decatur292593
Fayette286364
Posey281735
Scott280058
LaGrange277572
Clay273348
Washington254037
Randolph247783
Jennings239449
Spencer238731
Fountain235250
Starke229859
Owen222659
Sullivan221343
Fulton208345
Jay202932
Carroll197322
Orange191156
Perry189739
Vermillion180844
Rush177527
Tipton172747
Franklin171935
Parke155216
Pike141734
Blackford138032
Pulaski123648
Newton123036
Benton109715
Brown106043
Crawford105616
Martin92515
Warren87715
Switzerland8348
Union73610
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428