Clear

Thailand sends Covid patients home on trains as virus cases and deaths mount in the capital

Thailand sends Covid patients home on trains as virus cases and deaths mount in the capital

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 6:31 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 6:31 AM
Posted By: By Kocha Olarn, Helen Regan and Sophie Jeong, CNN

Thai citizens seeking Covid-19 treatment in Bangkok are being returned to their hometowns by train, in an effort to alleviate the burden on the capital's medical system.

Thailand is struggling to contain its worst Covid-19 wave of the pandemic, with hospitals in Bangkok becoming overwhelmed by a surge in cases and demand for beds greatly outstripping capacity.

On Tuesday, a train carrying 135 migrant workers with mild or no Covid symptoms left Bangkok for the country's northeastern provinces, Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a Facebook post. The train was set to drop patients off in seven provinces, where they will be picked up by a team of doctors and nurses, and sent for isolation and treatment.

"There should be no fear of the spread of Covid-19 since we have a good system from the beginning taking them from their accommodation to their destinations," Anutin said. "You should be confident it will be a 'sealed route'."

On Wednesday, the Southeast Asian nation reported 16,533 Covid-19 cases -- its highest single-day number of new infections -- and 133 new deaths, according to the country's Covid task force CCSA. In total, there have been 543,361 confirmed infections and 4,397 fatalities from the virus, the CCSA said.

Last week, there was public outcry after several bodies were found dead on the streets and left lying on the road for hours before an ambulance retrieved them. The deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Maj. Gen. Piya Tawichai, told CNN that of the four bodies recovered, at least two were confirmed to have Covid-19.

"There were delays in retrieving bodies from the street as rescue workers had to take extra steps to deal with suspected Covid-19 cases. I have to admit that there's a lot of work," Piya said.

Chonlada U-tarasai, niece of one of the deceased who was a motorbike taxi driver, said she was "speechless" when she saw the images on social media.

"How has Thailand come to this point?" she asked. "I was devastated because this happened to my own family, after I had seen people dropped dead on the street. It was a horrific picture to see, and it should not happen to any families."

With rising cases and deaths spurred by new variants, including the Delta strain first identified in India, and amid sluggish vaccine rates, authorities are racing to lessen the burden on the health care system.

In the capital, which has suffered the brunt of new cases, authorities plan to convert 15 passenger train carriages into a community isolation facility for Covid-19 patients waiting for hospital beds, Bangkok's governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Tuesday.

The converted train carriages will hold 240 beds and are expected to be operational from Friday.

"Adjustment is needed inside the cars, mosquito nets will be installed at windows, and water and electricity system will be installed. Toilets will be built outside the cars," Aswin said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has announced more community isolation facilities will be set up in each of the capital's 50 districts to receive Covid-19 patients who cannot isolate at home. Sports stadiums, temples and private buildings have also been turned into coronavirus isolation wards.

The rush comes as Thai health officials said demand for hospital beds in Bangkok is three times higher than current capacity because of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Somsak Akkasilp, director-general to the Public Health Ministry's medical service, warned that emergency rooms across Bangkok were refusing to admit new patients because they have run out of room, despite many hospitals already expanding ER beds to other hospital departments.

At least 170,000 Covid-19 patients are being treated at formal hospitals and field hospitals. Of those, 4,284 people are in critical condition and 954 are relying on ventilators.

A lockdown imposed in the capital's metropolitan area was not being followed enough by residents and traffic on Bangkok's streets remained heavy, according to Somsak, who urged residents to follow the rules.

"Frankly, the infection rate, especially in Bangkok metropolitan, has at least three times exceeded the capacity of the public health system and the amount hospital beds can accommodate," Somsak said. "Our doctors, nurses and other frontline medical staff are working at their best. They are more than willing to take care of every patient, but we have to ask for your kind understanding, the beds are now really overwhelmed."

Thailand is aiming to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year. But according to data published by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, 23% of the country's 70 million people have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 5% are fully vaccinated as of July 27.

Last week, the the country's National Vaccine Institute apologized to the public for the shortage of vaccines in the country.

"The situation is also beyond our expectation. The Covid-19 outbreak is something we have never experienced before," The institute's director, Dr. Nakhon Premsri, said. "And this has caused the institute to be unable to find vaccines in time for the situation. We have to apologize to our fellow Thais."

As Thailand tries to ramp up its vaccine program, Nakhon said the country will join the global vaccine sharing program COVAX, with the first doses expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, 5 million doses of Moderna have been purchased, and 3.9 million are expected to arrive sometime this year. AstraZeneca also promised to deliver 61 million doses of its vaccine, of which 11.3 million doses have been delivered to Thailand. Details of the agreement and timeframe have not been released.

People in 13 provinces severely hit by the Delta variant are being given priority vaccination, the CCSA said. And a new round of mass vaccination in Bangkok will start on August 1, after vaccines of those aged 60 and above have been completed. Bang Sue Grand Station has been set up as Bangkok's central vaccination center, able to accommodate 20,000 vaccinations per day.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Clear, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°

Image

Jasper County Health Department looks to expand behavioral health with donated building

Image

Victims of Crimes Act fix

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

The need for foster parents

Image

Mobile food pantry makes Vigo County stop - here's the full schedule

Image

Victims of Crimes Act Passes

Image

Company to hand out free backpacks to start the school year

Image

Terre Haute street could pick up new name, honoring Ambassador and Terre Haute native

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1413490

Reported Deaths: 25847
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56254010557
DuPage936411321
Will779841042
Lake691321026
Kane60062816
Winnebago34671524
Madison32372533
St. Clair29976526
McHenry29561299
Peoria23690346
Champaign21566158
Sangamon19585245
McLean18846194
Tazewell17470308
Rock Island15375329
Kankakee14741224
Kendall13481100
LaSalle12954254
Macon11177215
DeKalb10270122
Vermilion10224154
Adams9557128
Williamson8117138
Whiteside7244174
Boone693380
Ogle629184
Grundy605579
Clinton590693
Coles5868101
Knox5728157
Jackson543565
Henry515270
Macoupin497090
Livingston494193
Woodford491883
Stephenson488086
Franklin485878
Effingham482674
Marion4761118
Jefferson4662123
Monroe451494
Randolph430387
Lee423754
Morgan412592
Fulton410559
Logan407066
Christian394275
Bureau384987
Montgomery384274
Iroquois329468
Perry328262
Fayette326856
McDonough305851
Jersey278752
Saline270657
Douglas263536
Union249041
Lawrence244627
Shelby235938
Crawford218026
Bond213624
Cass210327
Carroll204837
Pike200353
Ford194050
Hancock193732
Clark190434
Wayne189653
Warren186450
Jo Daviess183524
Richland181440
White180226
Edgar179742
Washington169225
Moultrie167928
Mason163547
De Witt161129
Piatt155814
Johnson154516
Clay154043
Greene152834
Mercer151734
Wabash147612
Massac143240
Cumberland131019
Menard127912
Jasper116818
Marshall110319
Hamilton89516
Schuyler8127
Brown8086
Pulaski7407
Stark66425
Edwards63512
Calhoun5382
Henderson53414
Gallatin5044
Scott5031
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39612
Pope3394
Unassigned632432
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 767409

Reported Deaths: 13980
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1054251805
Lake569191030
Allen42938698
St. Joseph37313568
Hamilton37298426
Elkhart29749470
Tippecanoe23479230
Vanderburgh23201405
Porter19573327
Johnson18822392
Hendricks18072321
Madison13548346
Clark13533198
Vigo12834256
LaPorte12566225
Monroe12546178
Delaware11143198
Howard10672237
Kosciusko9777124
Hancock8740150
Bartholomew8262157
Warrick8069157
Floyd8027182
Grant7366181
Wayne7233201
Boone7184105
Morgan6910143
Marshall6332116
Dubois6274118
Cass6090111
Dearborn601278
Noble599290
Henry5947111
Jackson516377
Shelby510898
Lawrence4922127
Gibson462696
Montgomery458192
Clinton455255
DeKalb455285
Harrison453577
Whitley415745
Huntington415582
Steuben410660
Miami405573
Jasper401155
Knox388391
Putnam385062
Wabash369083
Adams352956
Ripley351271
Jefferson341886
White339654
Daviess3090100
Wells303581
Greene293485
Decatur292593
Fayette286364
Posey281735
Scott280058
LaGrange277572
Clay273348
Washington254037
Randolph247783
Jennings239449
Spencer238731
Fountain235250
Starke229859
Owen222659
Sullivan221343
Fulton208345
Jay202932
Carroll197322
Orange191156
Perry189739
Vermillion180844
Rush177527
Tipton172747
Franklin171935
Parke155216
Pike141734
Blackford138032
Pulaski123648
Newton123036
Benton109715
Brown106043
Crawford105616
Martin92515
Warren87715
Switzerland8348
Union73610
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428