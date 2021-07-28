Clear

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 7:01 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 7:01 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church and Jill Martin, CNN

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday.

Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."

USA Gymnastics said it supported her decision "wholeheartedly," adding in its statement that Biles would be assessed every day.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," read a statement on the USA Gymnastics' Twitter account.

"Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around.

"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

Biles had been one of the favorites to win gold in Thursday's final, having won every individual all-around competition that she has entered since 2013. After Sunday's qualifying in Tokyo, Biles had finished first with a score of 57.731.

She still has the opportunity to compete in other individual events during the remainder of the Games, having qualified for individual finals in each apparatus: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

On Tuesday, Biles said that she was going to take the rest of the Olympics "one day at a time" as she looks to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

READ: Simone Biles doesn't need more medals. She returned to the Olympics for something much more impactful

READ: 'I have to focus on my mental health,' says Simone Biles

'I have to focus on my mental health'

The eyes of the world were on Biles this week as she aimed to add to her remarkable legacy.

However, her emotional interview after Tuesday's team final put the issue of mental health front and center of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Earlier that day, Naomi Osaka, who has also talked openly about her own mental health struggles, was knocked out of the women's Olympic tennis tournament.

"Whenever you get in a high stress situation, you kind of freak out," Biles told reporters on Tuesday. "I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being.

"It just sucks when you're fighting with your own head."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Clear, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°

Image

Jasper County Health Department looks to expand behavioral health with donated building

Image

Victims of Crimes Act fix

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

The need for foster parents

Image

Mobile food pantry makes Vigo County stop - here's the full schedule

Image

Victims of Crimes Act Passes

Image

Company to hand out free backpacks to start the school year

Image

Terre Haute street could pick up new name, honoring Ambassador and Terre Haute native

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1413490

Reported Deaths: 25847
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56254010557
DuPage936411321
Will779841042
Lake691321026
Kane60062816
Winnebago34671524
Madison32372533
St. Clair29976526
McHenry29561299
Peoria23690346
Champaign21566158
Sangamon19585245
McLean18846194
Tazewell17470308
Rock Island15375329
Kankakee14741224
Kendall13481100
LaSalle12954254
Macon11177215
DeKalb10270122
Vermilion10224154
Adams9557128
Williamson8117138
Whiteside7244174
Boone693380
Ogle629184
Grundy605579
Clinton590693
Coles5868101
Knox5728157
Jackson543565
Henry515270
Macoupin497090
Livingston494193
Woodford491883
Stephenson488086
Franklin485878
Effingham482674
Marion4761118
Jefferson4662123
Monroe451494
Randolph430387
Lee423754
Morgan412592
Fulton410559
Logan407066
Christian394275
Bureau384987
Montgomery384274
Iroquois329468
Perry328262
Fayette326856
McDonough305851
Jersey278752
Saline270657
Douglas263536
Union249041
Lawrence244627
Shelby235938
Crawford218026
Bond213624
Cass210327
Carroll204837
Pike200353
Ford194050
Hancock193732
Clark190434
Wayne189653
Warren186450
Jo Daviess183524
Richland181440
White180226
Edgar179742
Washington169225
Moultrie167928
Mason163547
De Witt161129
Piatt155814
Johnson154516
Clay154043
Greene152834
Mercer151734
Wabash147612
Massac143240
Cumberland131019
Menard127912
Jasper116818
Marshall110319
Hamilton89516
Schuyler8127
Brown8086
Pulaski7407
Stark66425
Edwards63512
Calhoun5382
Henderson53414
Gallatin5044
Scott5031
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39612
Pope3394
Unassigned632432
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 767409

Reported Deaths: 13980
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1054251805
Lake569191030
Allen42938698
St. Joseph37313568
Hamilton37298426
Elkhart29749470
Tippecanoe23479230
Vanderburgh23201405
Porter19573327
Johnson18822392
Hendricks18072321
Madison13548346
Clark13533198
Vigo12834256
LaPorte12566225
Monroe12546178
Delaware11143198
Howard10672237
Kosciusko9777124
Hancock8740150
Bartholomew8262157
Warrick8069157
Floyd8027182
Grant7366181
Wayne7233201
Boone7184105
Morgan6910143
Marshall6332116
Dubois6274118
Cass6090111
Dearborn601278
Noble599290
Henry5947111
Jackson516377
Shelby510898
Lawrence4922127
Gibson462696
Montgomery458192
Clinton455255
DeKalb455285
Harrison453577
Whitley415745
Huntington415582
Steuben410660
Miami405573
Jasper401155
Knox388391
Putnam385062
Wabash369083
Adams352956
Ripley351271
Jefferson341886
White339654
Daviess3090100
Wells303581
Greene293485
Decatur292593
Fayette286364
Posey281735
Scott280058
LaGrange277572
Clay273348
Washington254037
Randolph247783
Jennings239449
Spencer238731
Fountain235250
Starke229859
Owen222659
Sullivan221343
Fulton208345
Jay202932
Carroll197322
Orange191156
Perry189739
Vermillion180844
Rush177527
Tipton172747
Franklin171935
Parke155216
Pike141734
Blackford138032
Pulaski123648
Newton123036
Benton109715
Brown106043
Crawford105616
Martin92515
Warren87715
Switzerland8348
Union73610
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428