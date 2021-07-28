Clear

Canadian swimmer's success throws spotlight on China's one-child policy

Canadian swimmer's success throws spotlight on China's one-child policy

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 7:11 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 7:11 AM
Posted By: By Nectar Gan and Steve George, CNN

A gold medal-winning Canadian swimmer has made waves in China for her Chinese heritage, sparking heated discussions over the country's decades-long one-child policy and gender discrimination.

Margaret MacNeil shot to international fame Monday after winning the women's 100-meter butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics, setting an Americas continental record at her very first Games.

In China, however, the 21-year-old was drawing wide attention for another reason, as news spread that the Canadian girl who beat China's top woman swimmer, Zhang Yufei, by 0.05 seconds was actually born in China and adopted as a baby by a Canadian couple.

The subject of MacNeil soon lit up Chinese social media. A hashtag about her victory became the top trending topic on Chinese microblogging site Weibo on Monday morning, and has since drawn nearly 400 million views.

Much of the attention has focused on her Chinese heritage -- and reflections over the wider social and political circumstances that led to her adoption by a foreign family.

MacNeil was born in 2000 in Jiujiang, a city on the southern shores of the Yangtze River in China's Jiangxi province, according to her profile on Team Canada's official website.

On Chinese social media, many suspected she had been abandoned by her biological parents, a once-common practice under China's now-scrapped one-child policy.

The stringent policy, in place until 2016, led to female infants being aborted, abandoned and even killed due to a traditional preference for sons among many Chinese families. That has left the country with a deeply skewed sex ratio at birth, and a surplus of more than 30 million men.

Concerned about plunging birth rates, the Chinese government allowed all couples to have two children in 2016. This year, it further relaxed the policy to allow three children.

But for many Chinese internet users, especially women, MacNeil's victory has served as a vivid reminder of the pernicious legacy of the decades-long policy, and still widespread gender inequality.

According to the US government, more than 84% of the over 82,000 children Americans adopted from China between 1999 and 2019 are girls.

While some online articles and posts have portrayed MacNeil's Chinese lineage as a case of national pride for China, many were quick to point out that the country should instead draw reflections.

"We lost such a talent owing to the preference of boys to girls, how do you still have the nerve to mention (her Chinese origins)," a comment said.

Others lamented the discrimination against girls in their upbringing, especially in rural China.

"She might not be a talent had she been raised in China. Instead, she might have dropped out of school early to work in the factories," said another comment.

One viral Weibo post, which said, "Canada has stumbled upon a precious gem" and called for people to help MacNeil search for her birth parents, was met with strong criticism.

"It's the Canadians who have nurtured her into a precious gem," said the top comment underneath the post.

After the race on Monday, Zhang, the Chinese swimmer who took silver, said she felt quite close to MacNeil. "I feel that she is a family member," Zhang was quoted as saying by Reuters.

MacNeil, meanwhile, has stressed that she's Canadian and has "always grown up Canadian."

"I was born in China and I was adopted when I was really young, so that's just as far as my Chinese heritage goes," MacNeil said at a news conference.

"So it's just a very small part of my journey to where I am today, and it's kind of irrelevant when it comes to swimming, and how far my swimming has come."

Memorial blocked

An attempt to block a makeshift memorial outside of the subway station where 14 passengers died during flash flooding in Zhengzhou has caused outrage online, with people accusing the authorities of trying to downplay the disaster.

More than 70 people died across Henan last week after torrential rains battered the central province, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and causing 81.9 billion yuan (about $12.5 billion) in economic damage.

Coverage of the flooding has focused predominately on the provincial capital Zhengzhou, where passengers aboard the city's subway system became trapped after floodwaters surged through its network of underground tunnels. The horror of the flooding was captured by numerous videos shared on social media, showing passengers gasping for air in neck-high waters.

In the days following the tragedy, members of the public descended on Shakou Road subway station, laying flowers and lighting candles at the entrance in memory of the passengers who lost their lives.

However, those arriving on Monday found that barriers had been put up overnight, blocking access to the memorial. Though it was unclear why it had been erected, or by whom, images of the fencing drew strong criticism online, with two related hashtags receiving more than 150 million views on Weibo, China's heavily censored version of Twitter.

"Don't block the dead's way home," one netizen commented. "Grieving should be unconditionally allowed," another said.

Late on Monday night, some residents tore down parts of the barrier, only for new fencing to be erected again the next morning. Authorities finally relented later on Tuesday afternoon, removing all the barriers and allowing citizens to lay flowers in the open. CNN has reached out to local Henan provincial authorities for comment.

-- By CNN Staff

Around Asia

  • The first person to be tried under Hong Kong's sweeping national security law could now face life in prison after being found guilty on Tuesday of inciting secession and terrorism, in a landmark court ruling that is likely to have profound implications for the city's legal system.
  • During a keynote speech in Singapore on Tuesday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that China's claims and actions in the Indo-Pacific threaten the sovereignty of nations around the region.
  • The tiny Himalayan nation of Bhutan has vaccinated 90% of its population, becoming a beacon of hope for a region struggling with Covid-19.
  • China is building a second field of missile silos in its western deserts, according to a new study, which researchers say signals a potential expansion of its nuclear arsenal and calls into question Beijing's commitment to its "minimum deterrence" strategy.

Chinese tech stocks are experiencing a historically awful sell-off

Chinese tech stocks are still struggling to recover from a pummeling on Monday and Tuesday that came as investors reacted to Beijing's widening crackdown on private enterprise.

In its worst two days on record, Meituan shed more than $62 billion off its market cap after regulators issued guidelines Monday calling for improved standards for food delivery workers. Meituan runs one of China's biggest food delivery platforms, with hundreds of millions of users making transactions on its app annually.

Earlier this year, China launched an antitrust probe into Meituan, with authorities looking into its "exclusive dealing agreements."

Tencent also recorded its worst day in about a decade on Tuesday, erasing more than $100 billion from its market value. The losses came after it was hit by a regulatory order over the weekend to scrap its plan to acquire another music streaming player, China Music Corporation.

Altogether, three of China's most valuable companies — Tencent, Meituan and Alibaba — lost more than $237 billion through the first two days of trading this week. That's not even accounting for the roiled stocks of Chinese tutoring firms, which took a hit after officials announced a clampdown on the country's fast-growing education sector.

The sell-off in Hong Kong will go down as one of the biggest in history, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

"Since the end of the financial crisis, there hasn't been a single two-day decline in the Hang Seng that has exceeded the magnitude of the last two days," the firm wrote in a note to clients Tuesday, referring to the broader Hang Seng Index, the city's benchmark.

Still, there could be "potential for a short-term bounce" as investors "look for opportunity in the weakness," it added.

-- By Michelle Toh

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Clear, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°

Image

Jasper County Health Department looks to expand behavioral health with donated building

Image

Victims of Crimes Act fix

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

The need for foster parents

Image

Mobile food pantry makes Vigo County stop - here's the full schedule

Image

Victims of Crimes Act Passes

Image

Company to hand out free backpacks to start the school year

Image

Terre Haute street could pick up new name, honoring Ambassador and Terre Haute native

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1413490

Reported Deaths: 25847
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56254010557
DuPage936411321
Will779841042
Lake691321026
Kane60062816
Winnebago34671524
Madison32372533
St. Clair29976526
McHenry29561299
Peoria23690346
Champaign21566158
Sangamon19585245
McLean18846194
Tazewell17470308
Rock Island15375329
Kankakee14741224
Kendall13481100
LaSalle12954254
Macon11177215
DeKalb10270122
Vermilion10224154
Adams9557128
Williamson8117138
Whiteside7244174
Boone693380
Ogle629184
Grundy605579
Clinton590693
Coles5868101
Knox5728157
Jackson543565
Henry515270
Macoupin497090
Livingston494193
Woodford491883
Stephenson488086
Franklin485878
Effingham482674
Marion4761118
Jefferson4662123
Monroe451494
Randolph430387
Lee423754
Morgan412592
Fulton410559
Logan407066
Christian394275
Bureau384987
Montgomery384274
Iroquois329468
Perry328262
Fayette326856
McDonough305851
Jersey278752
Saline270657
Douglas263536
Union249041
Lawrence244627
Shelby235938
Crawford218026
Bond213624
Cass210327
Carroll204837
Pike200353
Ford194050
Hancock193732
Clark190434
Wayne189653
Warren186450
Jo Daviess183524
Richland181440
White180226
Edgar179742
Washington169225
Moultrie167928
Mason163547
De Witt161129
Piatt155814
Johnson154516
Clay154043
Greene152834
Mercer151734
Wabash147612
Massac143240
Cumberland131019
Menard127912
Jasper116818
Marshall110319
Hamilton89516
Schuyler8127
Brown8086
Pulaski7407
Stark66425
Edwards63512
Calhoun5382
Henderson53414
Gallatin5044
Scott5031
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39612
Pope3394
Unassigned632432
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 767409

Reported Deaths: 13980
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1054251805
Lake569191030
Allen42938698
St. Joseph37313568
Hamilton37298426
Elkhart29749470
Tippecanoe23479230
Vanderburgh23201405
Porter19573327
Johnson18822392
Hendricks18072321
Madison13548346
Clark13533198
Vigo12834256
LaPorte12566225
Monroe12546178
Delaware11143198
Howard10672237
Kosciusko9777124
Hancock8740150
Bartholomew8262157
Warrick8069157
Floyd8027182
Grant7366181
Wayne7233201
Boone7184105
Morgan6910143
Marshall6332116
Dubois6274118
Cass6090111
Dearborn601278
Noble599290
Henry5947111
Jackson516377
Shelby510898
Lawrence4922127
Gibson462696
Montgomery458192
Clinton455255
DeKalb455285
Harrison453577
Whitley415745
Huntington415582
Steuben410660
Miami405573
Jasper401155
Knox388391
Putnam385062
Wabash369083
Adams352956
Ripley351271
Jefferson341886
White339654
Daviess3090100
Wells303581
Greene293485
Decatur292593
Fayette286364
Posey281735
Scott280058
LaGrange277572
Clay273348
Washington254037
Randolph247783
Jennings239449
Spencer238731
Fountain235250
Starke229859
Owen222659
Sullivan221343
Fulton208345
Jay202932
Carroll197322
Orange191156
Perry189739
Vermillion180844
Rush177527
Tipton172747
Franklin171935
Parke155216
Pike141734
Blackford138032
Pulaski123648
Newton123036
Benton109715
Brown106043
Crawford105616
Martin92515
Warren87715
Switzerland8348
Union73610
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428