Clear

The explosive Brexit spat that no one is talking about could slam the UK economy

The explosive Brexit spat that no one is talking about could slam the UK economy

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN Business

Boris Johnson has spent decades agitating against the European Union and the last five years battling to free the United Kingdom from the shackles of regulation from Brussels. Now he's in the awkward position of finding himself at the mercy of EU leaders for permission to rejoin an international treaty, or risk devastating Britain's multi-billion-dollar legal services industry.

The agreement in question is called the Lugano Convention, and essentially it establishes the jurisdiction of national courts, guaranteeing the legal recognition and enforcement of a wide range of civil and commercial judgments in cross-border disputes.

London is widely regarded as the global capital for international dispute resolution, thanks to England's world-class legal system and courts. It is a broad and highly lucrative industry, dealing with everything from family disputes to international business operations. And a long-term failure to rejoin the Lugano Convention could represent a grave threat to the UK's world-beating legal services sector, as well as creating difficulties for large companies and ordinary people alike.

The UK dropped out of the treaty as a consequence of Brexit, and applied to rejoin in April 2020. Yet, while the non-EU signatory states (Iceland, Norway and Switzerland) agreed to its re-admission, to date the European Commission has recommended that the EU deny this request, and said that the bloc was "not in a position" to give its consent to UK accession.

This is tricky for the British prime minister, both politically and economically. According to the Law Society, legal services added nearly £60 billion ($83 billion) to the UK economy in 2018, while in 2017 exports of legal services hit £5 billion ($6.9 billion).

Scott Devin, from The City UK, a body representing UK-based financial and professional services, says the legal services sector employs over 350,000 people, with two thirds of those jobs outside of London.

These positions are not all in major commercial law firms. The sector, Devin says, "is anything from a big multinational law firm" working on international contracts and mergers to "the high street solicitor sole operator dealing with family issues," such as wills and property.

The reputation of English law has, Devin says, made it the "preferred law of business and international contracts." According to Devin, in 2019, 77% of claims issues in the commercial court had one party from outside England and Wales, while 43% were based entirely externally.

Some of Brexit's most ardent critics are concerned that the failure to join Lugano and the poor relationship between the UK and European countries following Brexit could diminish the standing of this important sector.

Dominic Grieve, the former attorney general for England and Wales, says his concern is the long-term "viability of London as a center for dispute resolution."

He continues that the longer it goes on, "the more potentially damaging it may become, because there's no doubt that the UK, when it was in the EU, was seen as the place of dispute resolution of choice for EU litigation of every conceivable kind."

One problem London now faces is that outside of the convention and no clear sign of a decision any time soon, EU nations can directly compete with the UK capital for business.

"The alternatives are slowly becoming clear for international companies that want to operate in the EU and don't want any blockages," says Josep Galvez, a former Spanish judge admitted to the English bar at Del Canto Chambers in London and Galvez Pascual in Spain.

"This Lugano limbo the UK finds itself in is the worst situation possible as lawyers on both sides have no clarity on what will happen in the long term. I think the EU wants to make the UK suffer and give EU jurisdictions the opportunity to take business from England."

Galvez believes that over time, more difficulties will arise that could undermine confidence in English courts. He points to a recent decision in a Swiss court, where an English ruling was not upheld, which he believes shows "the rough ride ahead for UK judgments to be enforced across Europe ... I'm afraid Brexit has brought a goat trail where there was a highway for UK judgments."

Others are more optimistic. Devin says that "the confidence in our judiciary" which is seen as "incorruptible" and "experts in the commercial field" should mean the UK retains its appeal.

However, Devin and others have wider concerns about the UK's status outside of Lugano.

Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corporation, thinks that the biggest losers will be individuals seeking justice as consumers or in their personal lives.

"I'd be more concerned about the implications for ordinary people, and smaller businesses operating cross border," she says, adding that very big firms will be able to amend their contracts to ensure they still work.

"It's the person who's buying something across borders or considering how to divorce their partner across borders who's going to find that they don't have access to this really pragmatic route to clarify their legal situation."

Sarah Garvey, chair of the Law Society's Private International Law committee, agrees that the strained political relations between the UK and EU won't have as negative an impact on big commercial contracts, but could severely harm those seeking legal recourse as consumers or in family disputes.

"There was initial concern amongst commercial parties that English judgments would be more difficult to enforce in the EU. But they have been reassured by the UK rejoining the Hague Convention and have been adapting their contracts."

Alongside the high business, reputational and individual costs, for Johnson himself, there is also strong potential for personal embarrassment. It would be a political nightmare for the UK's prime minister, an architect of Brexit, to be seen as at the mercy of the very Eurocrats he claims to have saved Brits from in 2016.

"It's politically uncomfortable for Johnson that the EU is starting to react to what it sees as our bad behavior," says Anand Menon, professor of international politics at King's College London.

"Lots of Brexiteers said from the start of the Brexit process that London taking a hard-line stance wouldn't result in retaliation from Brussels. This is one of the first examples where we are being damaged internationally and the EU holds the keys, and it gives us an idea of how much they think our reputation has changed," he adds.

This standoff does appear to be driven by political disputes between the UK and the EU, and critics of both sides are quick to point out that the people this most affects are British and European citizens.

"In cases that involve victims of corporate human rights abuses, business-versus-consumer cases, and family law -- in those cases, the party that has more financial resources may try to introduce arguments about which country should be hearing the case, and whether a UK court judgment can be enforced," says Zach Meyers, a research fellow at the Centre for European Reform. "I think that the Commission's being short sighted by treating this solely as a way to withhold a favor from the UK, because this doesn't just negatively affect the UK, it will affect EU nationals too."

Unfortunately, relations between Brussels and London are dire. The UK is currently trying to renegotiate a key part of the Brexit deal that Johnson himself signed in 2019, which is uniting EU member states against the UK once more.

The UK government's official position remains that it wants to rejoin Lugano. Downing Street says convention is not something that should be policed by the EU and the UK should be admitted as soon as possible. Less humble request to join, more anger at Brussels trying to punish it for Brexit.

A Downing Street spokesperson told CNN: "We maintain that we meet the criteria for accession both because it is open to countries outside the EU and all non-EU members already supported the UK's membership. Supporting UK accession is the sensible and pragmatic solution for all citizens."

This incredibly important issue is likely to rumble for some time. It might not be as exciting as sausage wars or fishermen ramming each other's boats, but over time, the consequences of a poor relationship between London and Brussels will become much more obvious to citizens on both sides.

The question for both parties now: how long can you maintain political stances that ultimately harm your own citizens for the sole purpose of saving face and making a point?

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Clear, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jasper County Health Department looks to expand behavioral health with donated building

Image

Victims of Crimes Act fix

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

The need for foster parents

Image

Mobile food pantry makes Vigo County stop - here's the full schedule

Image

Victims of Crimes Act Passes

Image

Company to hand out free backpacks to start the school year

Image

Terre Haute street could pick up new name, honoring Ambassador and Terre Haute native

Image

Novelis announces $7 million investment, nearly 40 new positions in Terre Haute

Image

Endangered species found in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1411821

Reported Deaths: 25842
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56221610554
DuPage935681321
Will779031042
Lake690991026
Kane60025816
Winnebago34649524
Madison32279533
St. Clair29901526
McHenry29537299
Peoria23680346
Champaign21517158
Sangamon19549245
McLean18817194
Tazewell17454308
Rock Island15371329
Kankakee14735224
Kendall13467100
LaSalle12938254
Macon11156215
DeKalb10258122
Vermilion10203154
Adams9468128
Williamson8064138
Whiteside7242174
Boone692680
Ogle628584
Grundy605079
Clinton588993
Coles5855101
Knox5727157
Jackson541365
Henry515270
Macoupin495990
Livingston493993
Woodford491683
Stephenson487886
Franklin484078
Effingham481574
Marion4739117
Jefferson4646123
Monroe450194
Randolph429387
Lee423154
Morgan412192
Fulton409959
Logan406766
Christian393875
Bureau384787
Montgomery383874
Iroquois328468
Perry327961
Fayette325956
McDonough304751
Jersey277752
Saline269757
Douglas262936
Union247141
Lawrence244127
Shelby235638
Crawford217626
Bond212924
Cass209927
Carroll204837
Pike199053
Ford193350
Hancock192232
Clark189734
Wayne188053
Warren186350
Jo Daviess183524
Richland180040
Edgar179642
White178826
Washington168225
Moultrie167428
Mason163147
De Witt161029
Piatt155314
Johnson153616
Clay153443
Greene152634
Mercer151534
Wabash146412
Massac141840
Cumberland130919
Menard127912
Jasper116818
Marshall109919
Hamilton88516
Schuyler8107
Brown8076
Pulaski7377
Stark66025
Edwards62812
Calhoun5362
Henderson53414
Scott5031
Gallatin4964
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39512
Pope3384
Unassigned532432
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 766351

Reported Deaths: 13965
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1052671804
Lake568691028
Allen42858698
St. Joseph37286568
Hamilton37260426
Elkhart29729470
Tippecanoe23441230
Vanderburgh23153404
Porter19568327
Johnson18807391
Hendricks18059321
Madison13518345
Clark13502198
Vigo12817255
LaPorte12558224
Monroe12529178
Delaware11124198
Howard10654237
Kosciusko9751123
Hancock8734149
Bartholomew8256157
Warrick8053157
Floyd8005181
Grant7349181
Wayne7234201
Boone7173105
Morgan6904142
Marshall6329116
Dubois6270118
Cass6085111
Dearborn600078
Noble597890
Henry5944111
Jackson515677
Shelby509897
Lawrence4914127
Gibson461596
Montgomery457592
Clinton454555
DeKalb453685
Harrison452476
Whitley415345
Huntington414081
Steuben410260
Miami405073
Jasper400455
Knox388091
Putnam384662
Wabash368783
Adams352256
Ripley351071
Jefferson341586
White339354
Daviess3089100
Wells302781
Greene292985
Decatur291693
Fayette285864
Posey280935
Scott278758
LaGrange277172
Clay273148
Washington253537
Randolph247583
Jennings238649
Spencer237931
Fountain234850
Starke229959
Owen222259
Sullivan219543
Fulton207845
Jay202832
Carroll197122
Orange190956
Perry189739
Vermillion180044
Rush177327
Tipton172347
Franklin171935
Parke154816
Pike141434
Blackford137832
Pulaski123648
Newton123036
Benton109615
Brown105943
Crawford105516
Martin92515
Warren87715
Switzerland8328
Union73510
Ohio58311
Unassigned0428