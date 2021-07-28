Clear

At least two dead and four injured after an acetic acid leak at a facility near La Porte, Texas

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 1:01 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 1:01 AM
Posted By: By Joe Sutton, CNN

At least two people are dead and four others injured after an acetic acid leak at the LyondellBasell facility near La Porte, Texas, officials said Tuesday.

"The leak has been isolated, and air monitoring at the facility perimeter indicates no offsite impact. There is no shelter in place or other protective actions being recommended at this time. Emergency officials are working to gather information on potential injuries," the La Porte Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet.

"Right now we can confirm two fatalities," Harris County Fire Marshal's Office spokeswoman Rachel K. Neutzler tells CNN.

At least four people sustained burns, according to a statement from LyondellBasell, provided to CNN by La Porte's public information officer Lee Woodward.

The statement said there was "an acetic acid leak" at the facility.

"Our on-site incident response team responded quickly, and the leak is stopped. Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid are on scene," the LyondellBasell statement said.

"We are working closely with responders to confirm all employees are accounted for. Air monitoring demonstrated no levels of concern for the community," the statement said.

In an earlier tweet, the emergency management office they said there was no impact expected on the surrounding community.

The first report came in at around 7:30 p.m., Woodward told CNN.

"LyondellBasell La Porte requested support from La Porte EMS regarding a mass casualty incident at their facility," he said.

The area is in unincorporated Harris County, adjacent to the City of La Porte, Woodward said.

LyondellBasell specializes in plastics, chemicals and refining.

