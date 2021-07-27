Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bob Moses's heroic fight for voting rights should inspire today's movement, civil rights leaders say

Bob Moses's heroic fight for voting rights should inspire today's movement, civil rights leaders say

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Nicquel Terry Ellis and John Blake, CNN

He spoke in a Boston-accented monotone that barely rose above a whisper, hated personal attention, and was a brilliant Harvard-trained mathematician who quoted Albert Camus.

Bob Moses, who died this week at age 86, was an unconventional civil rights leader. He didn't energize crowds with fiery speeches, and wasn't known for leading marches, yet few leaders have inspired such veneration.

Moses helped put the Black struggle for voting rights on the national radar at a time when many judges, politicians, and ordinary Americans were indifferent to the issue. He was beaten numerous times and almost killed while registering Black voters in Mississippi in the 1960s. Still, he never gave up.

"Things looked pretty bleak back then as well," said Diane Nash, a civil rights leader and former student sit-in leader who knew Moses. "Even in those days, when they were using literacy tests and poll tests and claiming that they weren't doing it for racial reasons just like they do know, Bob can certainly be an inspiration for those working for freedom."

As activists and lawmakers protest in Washington, DC, demanding that Congress pass federal voting rights legislation to counter state-level voter restrictions, Moses has left them a blueprint on how to win in the most hostile circumstances, civil rights leaders say.

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama praised Moses for his undying fight for voting rights.

Biden released a statement Monday saying Moses led with "uncommon grace, calm, and humility despite every bullet, arrest, and unrelenting brutality he faced."

Biden dared the nation to continue Moses's unfinished work, crediting him with helping dismantle the Jim Crow system that suppressed Black voters, and he urged Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

"Let us build the coalition of Americans of every race and background that he once formed to meet the urgency of the moment," Biden said. "And let us follow his towering legacy and ensure every American is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve."

Obama said he was inspired by Moses.

"Bob Moses was a hero of mine," Obama tweeted. "His quiet confidence helped shape the civil rights movement, and he inspired generations of young people looking to make a difference. Michelle and I send our prayers to Janet and the rest of the Moses family."

A 'consistent' leader

Many of the tributes to Moses focused on his work as a voting rights organizer in Mississippi during the civil rights movement. It had a well-deserved reputation as the most harrowing place in the South for Black people to vote. When Moses arrived in Mississippi by 1961, only about 5% of voting-age Black people had been allowed to register to vote. In many counties, no Blacks were registered to vote.

Moses was instrumental in putting voting rights on the national agenda -- by empowering ordinary people. He was a central organizer of Mississippi Freedom Summer, a project in which an interracial group of student volunteers was invited to come to the state and work alongside local organizers to register Black voters. He served as a field secretary for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

One of Moses's key insights is that ordinary people can become powerful agents of change. He was influenced by the organizer Ella Baker, who said, "Strong people don't need strong leaders." Moses was known for partnering with and empowering local leaders to take over long after the media and other civil rights activists had left.

Melanie Campbell, president of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, said she admired Moses for his "consistency" in the voting rights movement.

Campbell said while she never met Moses, his legacy should teach today's activists that the fight for voting rights or civil rights can't be won overnight.

"He never left the movement," Campbell said. "The fight for justice is never-ending, you have to keep moving the ball."

A humble leader

Moses also earned respect for his courage. Those who met Moses, often remarked on the Zen-like calm he seemed to project even in the face of great physical danger. Once, when attacked by a White mob in Mississippi, local sheriffs rushed to his side -- joining the mob and beating him in the head with blackjacks. He, like civil rights icon John Lewis, never fought back with violence.

Even when he spoke to the Black sharecroppers he met in Mississippi, Moses was calm and respectful, said Bernard Lafayette, a civil rights activist who worked with Moses and other civil rights campaigns.

"His approach was very different," Lafayette says. "He wouldn't go in hollering and screaming to tell people that you should vote. He would sit down and talk to them and find out what were some of the things they wanted to accomplish and then relate that to the vote."

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, told CNN that Moses's life should also inspire voting rights leaders to focus on the result of their fight instead of the notoriety that comes with it. Moses, he said, was not a "self-promoter."

Moses "put community interests before his own ego," said Johnson, who was a friend of Moses's. "In this age of social media, you have many people who are more concerned with the number of followers and clicks and likes than they are with the desired outcome that they are fighting for."

'The organizer of the organizers'

Moses helped change the trajectory of voting rights with Mississippi Freedom Summer. It drew national attention to the brutal conditions Blacks faced in the South when trying to vote. Three civil rights workers were killed that summer trying to register Black voters. The Voting Rights Act, dubbed the crown jewel of the civil rights movement, was passed the following year in 1965.

One of the legacies of that summer was how it transformed the local Black people in Mississippi whose talents Moses helped nurture. Many went into politics and became community leaders. One of the most famous examples of local leadership was Fannie Lou Hamer, a sharecropper who became a charismatic voting rights organizer.

Moses also showed in Mississippi that voting rights advocates worked better when they put their agendas aside and worked together. The civil rights movement was full of rivalries and competition between groups. But under Moses's leadership, many groups were able to set aside their dueling agendas, at least for a time, says Ravi Perry, a historian and chairman of the political science department at Howard University.

"During an era when people had so many different ideas about how to create change, he was able to hear these different arguments and build consensus," Perry says. "He was the organizer of the organizers."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Clear, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Victims of Crimes Act fix

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

The need for foster parents

Image

Mobile food pantry makes Vigo County stop - here's the full schedule

Image

Victims of Crimes Act Passes

Image

Company to hand out free backpacks to start the school year

Image

Terre Haute street could pick up new name, honoring Ambassador and Terre Haute native

Image

Novelis announces $7 million investment, nearly 40 new positions in Terre Haute

Image

Endangered species found in the Wabash Valley

Image

West Union water shortage

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1411821

Reported Deaths: 25842
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56221610554
DuPage935681321
Will779031042
Lake690991026
Kane60025816
Winnebago34649524
Madison32279533
St. Clair29901526
McHenry29537299
Peoria23680346
Champaign21517158
Sangamon19549245
McLean18817194
Tazewell17454308
Rock Island15371329
Kankakee14735224
Kendall13467100
LaSalle12938254
Macon11156215
DeKalb10258122
Vermilion10203154
Adams9468128
Williamson8064138
Whiteside7242174
Boone692680
Ogle628584
Grundy605079
Clinton588993
Coles5855101
Knox5727157
Jackson541365
Henry515270
Macoupin495990
Livingston493993
Woodford491683
Stephenson487886
Franklin484078
Effingham481574
Marion4739117
Jefferson4646123
Monroe450194
Randolph429387
Lee423154
Morgan412192
Fulton409959
Logan406766
Christian393875
Bureau384787
Montgomery383874
Iroquois328468
Perry327961
Fayette325956
McDonough304751
Jersey277752
Saline269757
Douglas262936
Union247141
Lawrence244127
Shelby235638
Crawford217626
Bond212924
Cass209927
Carroll204837
Pike199053
Ford193350
Hancock192232
Clark189734
Wayne188053
Warren186350
Jo Daviess183524
Richland180040
Edgar179642
White178826
Washington168225
Moultrie167428
Mason163147
De Witt161029
Piatt155314
Johnson153616
Clay153443
Greene152634
Mercer151534
Wabash146412
Massac141840
Cumberland130919
Menard127912
Jasper116818
Marshall109919
Hamilton88516
Schuyler8107
Brown8076
Pulaski7377
Stark66025
Edwards62812
Calhoun5362
Henderson53414
Scott5031
Gallatin4964
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39512
Pope3384
Unassigned532432
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 766351

Reported Deaths: 13965
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1052671804
Lake568691028
Allen42858698
St. Joseph37286568
Hamilton37260426
Elkhart29729470
Tippecanoe23441230
Vanderburgh23153404
Porter19568327
Johnson18807391
Hendricks18059321
Madison13518345
Clark13502198
Vigo12817255
LaPorte12558224
Monroe12529178
Delaware11124198
Howard10654237
Kosciusko9751123
Hancock8734149
Bartholomew8256157
Warrick8053157
Floyd8005181
Grant7349181
Wayne7234201
Boone7173105
Morgan6904142
Marshall6329116
Dubois6270118
Cass6085111
Dearborn600078
Noble597890
Henry5944111
Jackson515677
Shelby509897
Lawrence4914127
Gibson461596
Montgomery457592
Clinton454555
DeKalb453685
Harrison452476
Whitley415345
Huntington414081
Steuben410260
Miami405073
Jasper400455
Knox388091
Putnam384662
Wabash368783
Adams352256
Ripley351071
Jefferson341586
White339354
Daviess3089100
Wells302781
Greene292985
Decatur291693
Fayette285864
Posey280935
Scott278758
LaGrange277172
Clay273148
Washington253537
Randolph247583
Jennings238649
Spencer237931
Fountain234850
Starke229959
Owen222259
Sullivan219543
Fulton207845
Jay202832
Carroll197122
Orange190956
Perry189739
Vermillion180044
Rush177327
Tipton172347
Franklin171935
Parke154816
Pike141434
Blackford137832
Pulaski123648
Newton123036
Benton109615
Brown105943
Crawford105516
Martin92515
Warren87715
Switzerland8328
Union73510
Ohio58311
Unassigned0428