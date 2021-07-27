Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lurching back to 'normal' is risky

Lurching back to 'normal' is risky

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 4:21 PM
Posted By: Opinion by David M. Perry

Through all the horror of the pandemic, something unexpected has happened: The last 18 months have been perhaps the most accessible period in American history for people of all abilities. Covid restrictions and safety measures forced nondisabled Americans to expand the public use of outdoor spaces and also invest heavily in remote access for work, education, entertainment and other social institutions and encounters of all kinds.

Now as we continue to lurch into this next stage of life in the US, whatever comes of the virus and its mutations, societal pressures are everywhere to try to re-assert a pre-pandemic sense of normal.

What happens now to all that access? The bosses are calling us back to the office. Teachers are being told they must teach in person. Cars are filling the streets once shut down for people. We need to hold on to our flexible, hybrid world, in work, school and play, wherever possible.

Work and school are the most fraught spaces. The abrupt shift to virtual work meant that disabled employees, instead of having to fight through diagnoses and human resource systems for reasonable accommodations, could take advantage of remote work becoming the norm. This shift sparked considerable justified resentment for those who have long been saying this could be done, but 18 months in, we've settled into a system where we've proven that office work can largely be done remotely.

What's more, access has been enjoyed not just by people who need it for diagnosable disability reasons, but as always happens when we prioritize accessibility, lots of people have benefited. Some folks find being at home more enjoyable or productive, others have used it to avoid hostile work environments. I'm always concerned about people who have disabilities, but may not feel it's worth going through often-adversarial HR procedures to get accommodated or who may not even know they are disabled.

For example, I have a specific trigger for my anxiety disorder when driving home in the afternoons. It's not debilitating, but I've been happy to skip commuting these last 18 months. But now, a lot of employers are going to try and yank us back to the office, rather than empowering workers to determine the conditions of their work (while managers help employees be mindful of how those decisions impact others). Some people will quit; not everyone can. Do we really have to have this fight again?

This is also true for school. I've written a lot about how my son found online learning inaccessible (thanks to the lack of supports our district offered), but for many disabled kids, shifting to a universally online delivery brought a classroom community in reach. And just as with work, some people who aren't disabled or perhaps didn't think of themselves as disabled have found enormous positive aspects -- including avoiding racism and bullying in the schoolyard and workplace has been a particular benefit.

While overall online learning has not been optimal at the K-12 level, I've certainly personally witnessed many students at my university finding having at least a few high-quality online courses transformative in terms of how they learn and how they balance work, life, and study. "Hyflex," a Frankenstein pedagogy where teachers try to teach simultaneously online and in person, is a disaster, but delivering education in a variety of modes ought to stay the norm.

The situation isn't all about virtual contact. Physical public spaces have also changed in ways that benefit access. During the pandemic, New York City, for example, closed many streets to cars in order to provide more space for walking and outdoor entertainment. It was a big win for restaurants looking for outdoor seating (not to mention companies that rent scooters and bikes), but it also made the public spaces more accessible to a wide variety of users.

When you don't default to prioritizing cars (though some cars are vital for many disabled individuals) new ways of thinking about the urban use of space become possible. As cars return and streets closed off during the pandemic are reopened, we might lose those possibilities -- especially if restaurants try to hold onto their turf on the sidewalk, shrinking passageways for everyone else.

The disability story of Covid-19 is still being written. Every week, we're learning more about the disabling consequences of long Covid, which as disability leader Rebecca Cokley has frequently commented, is resulting in the biggest expansion of the disability community since polio. This week marks the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark piece of civil rights legislation that created new tools allowing disabled Americans to fight for access. But we shouldn't have to fight so hard, so often.

All decisions around access create tradeoffs. What works for one person might harm another

I'm not saying the answers are simple, but I am saying that the reflexive backlash against the adaptations to the pandemic aren't the way to go. We can prioritize multimodal systems, flexibility, more universal design. A crisis like Covid opens the way to imagine a different world, different ways of doing things; but we'll only achieve it if we choose do. Progress doesn't just happen on its own.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Clear, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Victims of Crimes Act fix

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

The need for foster parents

Image

Mobile food pantry makes Vigo County stop - here's the full schedule

Image

Victims of Crimes Act Passes

Image

Company to hand out free backpacks to start the school year

Image

Terre Haute street could pick up new name, honoring Ambassador and Terre Haute native

Image

Novelis announces $7 million investment, nearly 40 new positions in Terre Haute

Image

Endangered species found in the Wabash Valley

Image

West Union water shortage

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1411821

Reported Deaths: 25842
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56221610554
DuPage935681321
Will779031042
Lake690991026
Kane60025816
Winnebago34649524
Madison32279533
St. Clair29901526
McHenry29537299
Peoria23680346
Champaign21517158
Sangamon19549245
McLean18817194
Tazewell17454308
Rock Island15371329
Kankakee14735224
Kendall13467100
LaSalle12938254
Macon11156215
DeKalb10258122
Vermilion10203154
Adams9468128
Williamson8064138
Whiteside7242174
Boone692680
Ogle628584
Grundy605079
Clinton588993
Coles5855101
Knox5727157
Jackson541365
Henry515270
Macoupin495990
Livingston493993
Woodford491683
Stephenson487886
Franklin484078
Effingham481574
Marion4739117
Jefferson4646123
Monroe450194
Randolph429387
Lee423154
Morgan412192
Fulton409959
Logan406766
Christian393875
Bureau384787
Montgomery383874
Iroquois328468
Perry327961
Fayette325956
McDonough304751
Jersey277752
Saline269757
Douglas262936
Union247141
Lawrence244127
Shelby235638
Crawford217626
Bond212924
Cass209927
Carroll204837
Pike199053
Ford193350
Hancock192232
Clark189734
Wayne188053
Warren186350
Jo Daviess183524
Richland180040
Edgar179642
White178826
Washington168225
Moultrie167428
Mason163147
De Witt161029
Piatt155314
Johnson153616
Clay153443
Greene152634
Mercer151534
Wabash146412
Massac141840
Cumberland130919
Menard127912
Jasper116818
Marshall109919
Hamilton88516
Schuyler8107
Brown8076
Pulaski7377
Stark66025
Edwards62812
Calhoun5362
Henderson53414
Scott5031
Gallatin4964
Putnam4943
Alexander48911
Hardin39512
Pope3384
Unassigned532432
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 766351

Reported Deaths: 13965
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1052671804
Lake568691028
Allen42858698
St. Joseph37286568
Hamilton37260426
Elkhart29729470
Tippecanoe23441230
Vanderburgh23153404
Porter19568327
Johnson18807391
Hendricks18059321
Madison13518345
Clark13502198
Vigo12817255
LaPorte12558224
Monroe12529178
Delaware11124198
Howard10654237
Kosciusko9751123
Hancock8734149
Bartholomew8256157
Warrick8053157
Floyd8005181
Grant7349181
Wayne7234201
Boone7173105
Morgan6904142
Marshall6329116
Dubois6270118
Cass6085111
Dearborn600078
Noble597890
Henry5944111
Jackson515677
Shelby509897
Lawrence4914127
Gibson461596
Montgomery457592
Clinton454555
DeKalb453685
Harrison452476
Whitley415345
Huntington414081
Steuben410260
Miami405073
Jasper400455
Knox388091
Putnam384662
Wabash368783
Adams352256
Ripley351071
Jefferson341586
White339354
Daviess3089100
Wells302781
Greene292985
Decatur291693
Fayette285864
Posey280935
Scott278758
LaGrange277172
Clay273148
Washington253537
Randolph247583
Jennings238649
Spencer237931
Fountain234850
Starke229959
Owen222259
Sullivan219543
Fulton207845
Jay202832
Carroll197122
Orange190956
Perry189739
Vermillion180044
Rush177327
Tipton172347
Franklin171935
Parke154816
Pike141434
Blackford137832
Pulaski123648
Newton123036
Benton109615
Brown105943
Crawford105516
Martin92515
Warren87715
Switzerland8328
Union73510
Ohio58311
Unassigned0428