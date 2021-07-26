Clear

Vaccinate all health care workers now

Vaccinate all health care workers now

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 7:51 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 7:51 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Theresa Brown

Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.

In my view, personal choice must surrender to professional responsibility if someone's choice endangers patients. That is why I support a national mandate requiring the Covid vaccine for all health care workers who work with patients, including nurses, doctors, dietary workers, home health aides and others.

On Monday, amid a disturbing rise in Covid-19 cases in the US, more than 50 health care groups -- including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Nursing and the American Nurses Association -- issued a joint statement calling for all health care and long-term care employers to mandate their employees be vaccinated against Covid 19.

A mandate that specifically requires front-line health care workers to be vaccinated against Covid is the right thing to do for patients.

In a recent viral Facebook post, Alabama physician Brytney Cobia described treating unvaccinated patients who ask for the Covid vaccine as they are dying. Her only choice is to tell them it's too late, but she described in moving terms how she encourages their families to get vaccinated as a way of honoring their dying loved one.

It should be common sense that institutions caring for patients cannot have employees who, because they are unvaccinated, might find themselves in the same situation as Dr. Cobia's patients: infected with Covid, contagious and deathly ill.

The four primary principles invoked by medical ethicists are beneficence (doing good), non-maleficence (not doing harm), justice and autonomy. It is easy to see that requiring the Covid vaccine for front-line workers meets the standards of beneficence and maleficence, but health care staff who refuse the vaccine often invoke their own autonomy as patients and insist they have the right not to be vaccinated.

They do have that right, but ethical due diligence requires weighing the most just course of action, which means that all patients must be treated equally and fairly. Looked at in terms of justice, it is clear that front-line staff who remain unvaccinated against Covid offer unequal care that is also unfair because it threatens patients.

Working as a nurse with bone-marrow transplant patients showed me how vulnerable hospitalized patients who are immune-suppressed are to disease. Dying patients with fungal infections had ugly black splotches marking their arms and legs. One patient caught pneumonia after chemotherapy killed all of his white blood cells, and the pneumonia killed him. Another developed a rare transplant complication that left him unaware of who he was and speaking nonsense.

These grim stories make a clear case for why at the very least, staff who work with cancer patients should be vaccinated against Covid.

But all hospital patients are more susceptible to sickness than the population at large because they are physiologically fragile. Being weak and physically and emotionally stressed reduces one's ability to fight off all contagious illnesses. Hospital patients also tend to be sleep-deprived because they get woken up in the middle of the night for vital signs, lab draws and IV medications. Tiredness leads to a weakened immune response, too.

As Covid hit state after state last year, patients' increased susceptibility to disease played out in real time in skilled nursing facilities across the US. Anyone in a nursing home is by definition fragile; admission to such a facility acknowledges a need for significant care. Upward of 184,000 staff and residents of various long-term care facilities died from Covid, according to the AARP dashboard.

The dashboard also shows that as of July 15, only 56.7% of nursing home staff were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Comparing the number of people who died of Covid in long-term care facilities with the figure of 43.3% percent of staff who remain unvaccinated against Covid presents a conundrum. One would imagine that a sense of ethical responsibility toward patients would impel every member of those staffs to get vaccinated, especially as the Delta variant sweeps through the country and sickens the unvaccinated. But that hasn't happened.

The issue of front-line health care workers refusing the Covid vaccine was brought into focus this past June by unvaccinated staff members from Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas. Houston Methodist required Covid vaccinations for all of its employees and around 150 workers who refused to be vaccinated resigned or were fired.

Hospitals ideally want to create the safest possible environment for patients vis-à-vis Covid, but so far, few hospital systems have mandated the Covid vaccine. The problem is, the Delta variant is much more contagious than earlier versions of the virus, and as it spreads, hospitals around the country are once again being overwhelmed with Covid patients.

Immediate, mandated vaccination of front-line health care workers protects present and future patients, including children and staff. Some vaccine-hostile Americans may never be persuaded to get the shot, but a mandate would guarantee that anyone entering a care facility will be as safe as possible from Covid.

And in my experience as a nurse, vaccine requirements are normal. Beginning nursing school required proof of childhood immunizations, an MMR booster, and two rounds of the hepatitis B vaccine. In fall of 2019 I supervised nursing students giving flu shots at a Pittsburgh hospital: the vaccine was required for all employees.

American resistance to vaccine mandates has over a 100-year history, according to Yale law professor John Fabian Witt's recent book, "American Contagions," but an individual's right to refuse a vaccine is not absolute in health care, just as rules about hand-washing and sterile procedures cannot be ignored based on employee preference.

In fact, working in a hospital or skilled nursing facility requires following a myriad of rules put in place to protect patients, and vaccination against Covid easily falls into that category.

A vaccine mandate for health care workers could be implemented through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS currently mandates all kinds of actions from health care staff. So why couldn't they require that all front-line staff in health care facilities that accept payment from Medicare or Medicaid be fully vaccinated against Covid?

Facilities could pay a fine if staff remained unvaccinated, similar to the new rules from CMS that call for price transparency. Limiting the requirement to front-line staff gives facilities room to move vaccine-refusing employees to nonclinical jobs, but they could also require vaccination of all staff members.

In her book "On Immunity," Eula Biss argues that "Debates over vaccination" can "be understood as conversations about power." She's right, and while it is unusual for me not to support health care workers taking a stand, it's also even rarer for health care workers to fight for actions (or in this case, inactions) that could hurt their patients.

One year ago, my husband, who's rarely ill, had a heart attack that would have killed him had he not gotten prompt care. After coming home from the hospital, he developed Covid-like symptoms of fever, chills and muscle aches. His Covid test was negative, but still, he had contracted a serious virus in the hospital even though everyone was masked, probably because he had been under severe physical strain and hospitals are full of sick people.

Unvaccinated health care workers have an ethical obligation not to add to the threats facing their already vulnerable patients.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New splash pad ready for fun in Bicknell

Image

'I'm not stuck in the house...' New wheelchair ramp helps Vigo County woman get her life back

Image

Another teen charged in death of Terre Haute 15-year-old

Image

Some assisted living residents set to have access to mobile medical care

Image

Kevin has the details on a warm forecast

Image

Terre Haute company helps kids with dental care

Image

Team Vigo Leadership conference underway at SMWC

Image

Water problems in West Union

Image

New executive director in place at CANDLES Holocaust Museum

Image

Man in custody after chase takes police from Terre Haute onto I-70

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1407929

Reported Deaths: 25834
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56116810553
DuPage933531321
Will777131042
Lake689761025
Kane59918816
Winnebago34589523
Madison32075533
St. Clair29670526
McHenry29452299
Peoria23620346
Champaign21446158
Sangamon19474245
McLean18765194
Tazewell17406308
Rock Island15345329
Kankakee14715224
Kendall13432100
LaSalle12904253
Macon11121214
DeKalb10235122
Vermilion10162154
Adams9386128
Williamson7963138
Whiteside7241174
Boone691180
Ogle627584
Grundy603379
Clinton585893
Coles5838101
Knox5712157
Jackson537465
Henry512970
Macoupin493389
Livingston493192
Woodford490783
Stephenson487286
Effingham480474
Franklin478178
Marion4686117
Jefferson4613123
Monroe447894
Randolph427687
Lee422554
Morgan410092
Fulton409659
Logan404665
Christian392575
Bureau384187
Montgomery383074
Iroquois326668
Perry326661
Fayette325256
McDonough302651
Jersey276652
Saline267557
Douglas262736
Union244141
Lawrence243627
Shelby234938
Crawford216826
Bond211524
Cass209527
Carroll204337
Pike197153
Ford192050
Hancock190832
Clark189034
Warren186250
Wayne185953
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179640
Edgar178942
White176426
Washington167625
Moultrie166328
Mason162647
De Witt160629
Piatt154914
Clay152943
Johnson152516
Greene151434
Mercer151334
Wabash145212
Massac140440
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87816
Schuyler8067
Brown8006
Pulaski7337
Stark65625
Edwards62012
Calhoun5352
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3384
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 764448

Reported Deaths: 13965
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1049701803
Lake567981029
Allen42685698
St. Joseph37253568
Hamilton37131426
Elkhart29699470
Tippecanoe23347230
Vanderburgh23106404
Porter19538327
Johnson18755391
Hendricks18012321
Madison13463345
Clark13450198
Vigo12789255
LaPorte12533224
Monroe12494178
Delaware11100198
Howard10612237
Kosciusko9736123
Hancock8707149
Bartholomew8235157
Warrick8031157
Floyd7975181
Grant7337181
Wayne7222201
Boone7145105
Morgan6886142
Marshall6323116
Dubois6267118
Cass6083111
Dearborn598578
Noble595790
Henry5939111
Jackson514677
Shelby509097
Lawrence4901127
Gibson460696
Montgomery454492
Clinton453555
DeKalb451585
Harrison450576
Whitley414745
Huntington411781
Steuben409560
Miami404073
Jasper399455
Knox387091
Putnam383762
Wabash367383
Adams351656
Ripley350471
Jefferson340486
White338954
Daviess3084100
Wells302281
Greene292285
Decatur291493
Fayette285864
Posey280435
Scott278058
LaGrange276972
Clay273048
Washington252437
Randolph247083
Jennings238149
Spencer237531
Fountain233750
Starke229859
Owen221059
Sullivan219043
Fulton207645
Jay202832
Carroll196522
Orange190556
Perry189139
Vermillion179644
Rush177027
Franklin171635
Tipton171547
Parke153616
Pike141234
Blackford137832
Pulaski122948
Newton122436
Benton109215
Brown105743
Crawford105116
Martin92515
Warren87615
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58211
Unassigned0428