Clear

A brain injury turned my life upside down, and I'm still finding my way forward

A brain injury turned my life upside down, and I'm still finding my way forward

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Anne Lagamayo

In the middle of winter, in January 2021, I got into a car accident in Oregon. I'm a producer for CNN, so my life is divided into the stories I cover -- and this happened right after President Joe Biden's inauguration, when New York City was reaching out to vaccinate seniors who didn't know how to sign up online.

It was snowing that day. Local news in Oregon said it was the first significant snowfall in months, and reported a handful of other car slippages and accidents.

I still have no memory of the accident -- the police report says my car slipped into the other lane and crashed headlong into another. The people from the other car walked away from the accident -- thank God -- and I ended up with a traumatic brain injury, or TBI. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that TBI is a huge cause of death and disability in the United States. In 2019, according to the CDC, there were nearly 61,000 TBI-related deaths in the US.

If you've had a concussion, you've had a form of TBI. They're caused by many things -- firearm injuries, sports, falls, assaults, and yes, car accidents. My brain -- as my therapists and doctors have explained to me -- jiggled very hard in my skull, causing the connecting fibers to be severed.

This meant that I forgot a lot of things that were so simple and instinctive before -- I forgot how to post a video on social media, I forgot how to make a phone call on my cellphone. All I could do was glare at my phone, utterly baffled.

I live in New York, on the other side of the country. At the time, I wanted to live by the sea after a pandemic year of being locked inside my first-floor apartment with little sunlight.

After the accident, I was in the hospital for about three weeks. When the hospital tried to call my parents, who are from the Philippines, they had to go first through my boss, my roommates, my uncle in Ohio, and finally my mom, who picked up at 2 o'clock in the morning on the other side of the world. My parents got an emergency visa and traveled to Oregon in the middle of the pandemic. At that point, not a lot of people were traveling, and vaccines were a thing of the future, not quite a reality for most people yet -- but the danger was. Both my parents are 60, and if I weren't in a coma, I probably would've told them not to take the risk.

Recovering from a car crash with a brain injury in the middle of the pandemic, very far from home, away from all of my friends and family, was not what I imagined my year would look like. Like, I would say the unexpected onset of a global pandemic last year is a close second, if we were to rank bombshell events. But I remember my friend Jen -- the only friend who was in Bend, Oregon with me at the time -- asking me in the hospital how everything felt and I said that it felt inevitable. The way building blocks can only fall when someone knocks the castle down.

What followed after that was a recovery period I never would have expected. You know how when you break an arm and feel the bones stitch together, it makes sense in a way? There's an end and a beginning, a result you can see and feel. This was, if not the exact opposite, then not quite as straightforward as that. At first, I didn't quite realize there was anything wrong with me, which is quite normal for a brain injury.

Then one by one I noticed the symptoms, and even today, six months later, I continue to discover ways that my mind and body have completely changed. In the beginning, I was in a wheelchair even though I had no physical injuries. I learned it was common for TBI patients to experience a loss of balance and gait. I remember relearning how to walk in the hospital, my physical therapist playing a metronome on his phone to improve my gait from a turtle's pace while telling me to swing my arms. Because that's how humans walk.

My sense of time was completely off. I asked a nurse once, "Does time always move this slowly?" Something, I'm sure, that wasn't covered in nursing school.

And I was always cold. Some TBI patients complain of this because of damage to the part of the brain that controls the body's temperature. I would turn up the heat in my hospital room to boiling, and I was still covered in blankets. A nurse came into my room to ask if I was okay and wasn't I hot?

But all of these were minor disturbances compared to the cognitive changes I experienced. My speech therapist asked me to read an article on facts about heart rate early on in my stay at the hospital, and I could recall none of the details when quizzed about it only a paragraph later. The facts were like water -- slippery, elusive, impossible to hold. And something I needed in my work as a journalist. Worse still -- and it does get worse -- was multitasking. I was speaking with my doctor in the hallway, and two of my therapists went by and said hello. I completely forgot what my doctor told me just because I waved back, my full attention not on the doctor.

It's staggering how much of our minds we take for granted when it's running at full capacity. How much it takes to listen to music while reading or having a conversation with a friend, and still understand the words.

Recovering is not a straight line. Most people never fully recover from TBI, never go back exactly to the way they were before the injury. It depends on so many factors -- how old you are, how your health was like pre-accident, how severe the brain injury is. Some people have difficulty controlling their emotions with TBI, becoming a moodier person or an angrier person, depending on what part of the brain the injury affects. This didn't happen to me permanently, but there was a time that I didn't realize I was yelling at my dad one night. After I realized that, I resolved not to let that happen again. But mood change is not always something that can be controlled. No two people experience a brain injury in the same way.

I spoke with my friends after the accident, and their worst fear -- death was of course the main one, but after that -- was that I wouldn't be the same person. I was afraid of that too, of course, but after surviving, really, what more could I ask for?

If I've learned one thing during this whole experience, it's that the brain is extremely plastic. It means that it adjusts and changes throughout our whole lives according to what we need it to do.

Being all right again -- going back to 'normal,' whatever 'normal' means -- takes hard work, an effort I make every single day. I show up at every therapy appointment and I do all my homework. Nearly all of my therapists in Bend suggested meditation, which has helped stabilize my moods. And I recognize that it's a privilege to have the time off from work to recover -- something not many have. For a brain injury, time and effort matters. At the very least, months after the accident, I can recall facts about heart rate now. And I can call someone on my phone.

I do know that it seems fitting that I feel much more myself in the summer. Seeing New York City come back to life -- watching my friends rediscovering what it's like to dine indoors and go to bars and parties and re-establishing their own new 'normal' -- feels a lot like my own coming back to life.

The ever-present heat of the sun is a reminder that once, I was always cold. And now I'm not.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New splash pad ready for fun in Bicknell

Image

'I'm not stuck in the house...' New wheelchair ramp helps Vigo County woman get her life back

Image

Another teen charged in death of Terre Haute 15-year-old

Image

Some assisted living residents set to have access to mobile medical care

Image

Kevin has the details on a warm forecast

Image

Terre Haute company helps kids with dental care

Image

Team Vigo Leadership conference underway at SMWC

Image

Water problems in West Union

Image

New executive director in place at CANDLES Holocaust Museum

Image

Man in custody after chase takes police from Terre Haute onto I-70

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1407929

Reported Deaths: 25834
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56116810553
DuPage933531321
Will777131042
Lake689761025
Kane59918816
Winnebago34589523
Madison32075533
St. Clair29670526
McHenry29452299
Peoria23620346
Champaign21446158
Sangamon19474245
McLean18765194
Tazewell17406308
Rock Island15345329
Kankakee14715224
Kendall13432100
LaSalle12904253
Macon11121214
DeKalb10235122
Vermilion10162154
Adams9386128
Williamson7963138
Whiteside7241174
Boone691180
Ogle627584
Grundy603379
Clinton585893
Coles5838101
Knox5712157
Jackson537465
Henry512970
Macoupin493389
Livingston493192
Woodford490783
Stephenson487286
Effingham480474
Franklin478178
Marion4686117
Jefferson4613123
Monroe447894
Randolph427687
Lee422554
Morgan410092
Fulton409659
Logan404665
Christian392575
Bureau384187
Montgomery383074
Iroquois326668
Perry326661
Fayette325256
McDonough302651
Jersey276652
Saline267557
Douglas262736
Union244141
Lawrence243627
Shelby234938
Crawford216826
Bond211524
Cass209527
Carroll204337
Pike197153
Ford192050
Hancock190832
Clark189034
Warren186250
Wayne185953
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179640
Edgar178942
White176426
Washington167625
Moultrie166328
Mason162647
De Witt160629
Piatt154914
Clay152943
Johnson152516
Greene151434
Mercer151334
Wabash145212
Massac140440
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87816
Schuyler8067
Brown8006
Pulaski7337
Stark65625
Edwards62012
Calhoun5352
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3384
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 764448

Reported Deaths: 13965
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1049701803
Lake567981029
Allen42685698
St. Joseph37253568
Hamilton37131426
Elkhart29699470
Tippecanoe23347230
Vanderburgh23106404
Porter19538327
Johnson18755391
Hendricks18012321
Madison13463345
Clark13450198
Vigo12789255
LaPorte12533224
Monroe12494178
Delaware11100198
Howard10612237
Kosciusko9736123
Hancock8707149
Bartholomew8235157
Warrick8031157
Floyd7975181
Grant7337181
Wayne7222201
Boone7145105
Morgan6886142
Marshall6323116
Dubois6267118
Cass6083111
Dearborn598578
Noble595790
Henry5939111
Jackson514677
Shelby509097
Lawrence4901127
Gibson460696
Montgomery454492
Clinton453555
DeKalb451585
Harrison450576
Whitley414745
Huntington411781
Steuben409560
Miami404073
Jasper399455
Knox387091
Putnam383762
Wabash367383
Adams351656
Ripley350471
Jefferson340486
White338954
Daviess3084100
Wells302281
Greene292285
Decatur291493
Fayette285864
Posey280435
Scott278058
LaGrange276972
Clay273048
Washington252437
Randolph247083
Jennings238149
Spencer237531
Fountain233750
Starke229859
Owen221059
Sullivan219043
Fulton207645
Jay202832
Carroll196522
Orange190556
Perry189139
Vermillion179644
Rush177027
Franklin171635
Tipton171547
Parke153616
Pike141234
Blackford137832
Pulaski122948
Newton122436
Benton109215
Brown105743
Crawford105116
Martin92515
Warren87615
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58211
Unassigned0428