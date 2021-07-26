Clear

Martha Stewart Fast Facts

Martha Stewart Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 9:51 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 9:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of author, television personality and entrepreneur, Martha Stewart.

Personal

Birth date: August 3, 1941

Birth place: Jersey City, New Jersey

Birth name: Martha Helen Kostyra

Father: Edward Kostyra, pharmaceuticals salesman

Mother: Martha (Ruszkowski) Kostyra, schoolteacher

Marriage: Andrew Stewart (1961-1990, divorced)

Children: Alexis

Education: Barnard College, B.A., 1963

Other Facts

Baby-sat Mickey Mantle's children.

Was a fashion model for Chanel.

Has published more than 90 books.

Timeline

1968-1973 - Works as a stockbroker for the firm Monness, Horstman, Williams and Sidel.

1976 - Launches a catering business in Westport, Connecticut.

1982 - Publishes her first book, "Entertaining."

1987 - Is appointed K-Mart's lifestyle consultant.

1991 - Time Inc. begins publishing the Martha Stewart Living magazine.

1993 - Syndicated TV show, "Martha Stewart Living," debuts.

1995 - Begins writing a weekly syndicated newspaper column. Martha by Mail, a direct-mail catalog business, is launched.

1997 - Buys-out Time Inc.'s share of Martha Stewart Enterprises, valued at approximately $53 million. Changes the company's name to Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

October 19, 1999 - Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia launches its initial public offering, raising close to $130 million on its first day of trading. Stewart becomes America's first self-made female billionaire.

December 27, 2001 - Stewart sells almost 4,000 shares of ImClone Systems, headed by her friend Samuel Waksal.

June 6, 2002 - Stewart comes under investigation by the Justice Department and the SEC for her sale of shares of ImClone Systems the day before a company announcement that sent the price of ImClone plummeting.

June 4, 2003 - Is indicted on nine charges, including securities fraud and obstruction of justice, Stewart pleads not guilty. Stewart steps down as chairman and CEO of Martha Stewart Omnimedia, but remains on the board and takes role of chief creative officer.

March 5, 2004 - Is found guilty on four counts: two counts of making false statements, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of conspiracy.

March 8, 2004 - Viacom announces it is dropping Stewart's television show, "Martha Stewart Living," from its CBS and UPN television networks. Revlon announces that Stewart has submitted her resignation from the company's board of directors.

March 15, 2004 - Resigns as chief creative officer of Martha Stewart Omnimedia.

May 18, 2004 - Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia announces that Martha Stewart Living Television will be put on hold for Season 12, the 2004-2005 season.

July 16, 2004 - Is sentenced to five months in prison, five months home confinement after release, two years' probation, and fined $30,000.

September 15, 2004 - Announces that she will begin her prison sentence before her appeal is completed.

October 8, 2004 - Reports to prison in Alderson, West Virginia.

March 4, 2005 - Is released from prison.

August 31, 2005 - Stewart's home confinement ends.

September 12, 2005 - Stewart's daily talk show, "Martha," debuts.

September 21, 2005 - "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart" debuts on NBC.

October 2005 - Stewart enters a deal with home building company KB Homes in which KB Homes builds a subdivision of houses based on designs by Stewart. The first neighborhood of houses is to be built in North Carolina.

August 8, 2006 - Stewart agrees to pay $195,000 to settle an insider trading probe with the SEC. She is barred from serving as chief executive or chief financial officer of any public company for five years.

September 2009 - Stewart announces a new product partnership with The Home Depot, launching in 2010.

January 2010 - The partnership between Stewart and Kmart ends.

March 8, 2011 - Daughter Alexis has a daughter by gestational surrogate.

September 2011 - Rejoins the board of directors of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

October 18, 2011 - Stewart's daughter Alexis releases the book "Whateverland: Learning to Live Here," in which she criticizes Stewart's parenting. Stewart responds by praising the book as "hilarious and enlightening."

December 7, 2011 - J.C. Penney invests $38.5 million for a 16.6% stake in Stewart's Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and enters a 10-year retail partnership showcasing Stewart's products.

January 6, 2012 - The Hallmark Channel announces that "The Martha Stewart Show" will air until the end of summer 2012.

January 2012 - Macy's Inc. sues Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia for breach of contract. Macy's claims that by reaching a deal with J.C. Penney in 2011, a 2006 agreement that granted Macy's exclusive rights to sell selected Martha Stewart-branded products was violated.

January 2012 - Launches a new line of home office supplies at Staples.

October 2012 - "Martha Stewart's Cooking School" premieres on PBS.

March 5, 2013 - Stewart appears in New York State Supreme Court to defend her decision to sign a deal with J.C. Penney even though she already had a contract with rival department store Macy's.

October 2013 - J.C. Penney announces that it has scaled back its partnership with Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia in the face of legal pressure from Macy's.

January 2, 2014 - Macy's and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia settle their legal dispute. The terms of the settlement are not disclosed.

June 16, 2014 - A judge rules that J.C. Penney "interfered" with a deal between rival Macy's and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

June 22, 2015 - Sequential Brands Group announces that it will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. Stewart will stay on as chief creative officer in the new company and sit on the board of directors.

November 7, 2016 - VH1 network airs "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," where Stewart pairs with rap icon Snoop Dogg to share recipes and host celebrity guests.

February 28, 2019 - Stewart joins Canadian marijuana company Canopy Growth as an adviser to help develop cannabis-derived products for people and animals.

April 16, 2019 - Sequential Brands Group announces that it will sell Stewart's and and Emeril Lagasse's brands to licensing and marketing company Marquee Brands for $175 million.

July 31, 2020 - "Martha Knows Best" premieres on HGTV.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny and hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, light breeze. High: 90

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Hot, humid, and hazy Saturday!

Image

Serve the Valley" is gathering volunteers to help local non-profits

Image

Vincennes University looks to help people learn to be self-sustainable

Image

Annual tractor cruise takes place in Clark County

Image

Young women strive for the gold

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1407929

Reported Deaths: 25834
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56116810553
DuPage933531321
Will777131042
Lake689761025
Kane59918816
Winnebago34589523
Madison32075533
St. Clair29670526
McHenry29452299
Peoria23620346
Champaign21446158
Sangamon19474245
McLean18765194
Tazewell17406308
Rock Island15345329
Kankakee14715224
Kendall13432100
LaSalle12904253
Macon11121214
DeKalb10235122
Vermilion10162154
Adams9386128
Williamson7963138
Whiteside7241174
Boone691180
Ogle627584
Grundy603379
Clinton585893
Coles5838101
Knox5712157
Jackson537465
Henry512970
Macoupin493389
Livingston493192
Woodford490783
Stephenson487286
Effingham480474
Franklin478178
Marion4686117
Jefferson4613123
Monroe447894
Randolph427687
Lee422554
Morgan410092
Fulton409659
Logan404665
Christian392575
Bureau384187
Montgomery383074
Iroquois326668
Perry326661
Fayette325256
McDonough302651
Jersey276652
Saline267557
Douglas262736
Union244141
Lawrence243627
Shelby234938
Crawford216826
Bond211524
Cass209527
Carroll204337
Pike197153
Ford192050
Hancock190832
Clark189034
Warren186250
Wayne185953
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179640
Edgar178942
White176426
Washington167625
Moultrie166328
Mason162647
De Witt160629
Piatt154914
Clay152943
Johnson152516
Greene151434
Mercer151334
Wabash145212
Massac140440
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87816
Schuyler8067
Brown8006
Pulaski7337
Stark65625
Edwards62012
Calhoun5352
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3384
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 764448

Reported Deaths: 13965
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1049701803
Lake567981029
Allen42685698
St. Joseph37253568
Hamilton37131426
Elkhart29699470
Tippecanoe23347230
Vanderburgh23106404
Porter19538327
Johnson18755391
Hendricks18012321
Madison13463345
Clark13450198
Vigo12789255
LaPorte12533224
Monroe12494178
Delaware11100198
Howard10612237
Kosciusko9736123
Hancock8707149
Bartholomew8235157
Warrick8031157
Floyd7975181
Grant7337181
Wayne7222201
Boone7145105
Morgan6886142
Marshall6323116
Dubois6267118
Cass6083111
Dearborn598578
Noble595790
Henry5939111
Jackson514677
Shelby509097
Lawrence4901127
Gibson460696
Montgomery454492
Clinton453555
DeKalb451585
Harrison450576
Whitley414745
Huntington411781
Steuben409560
Miami404073
Jasper399455
Knox387091
Putnam383762
Wabash367383
Adams351656
Ripley350471
Jefferson340486
White338954
Daviess3084100
Wells302281
Greene292285
Decatur291493
Fayette285864
Posey280435
Scott278058
LaGrange276972
Clay273048
Washington252437
Randolph247083
Jennings238149
Spencer237531
Fountain233750
Starke229859
Owen221059
Sullivan219043
Fulton207645
Jay202832
Carroll196522
Orange190556
Perry189139
Vermillion179644
Rush177027
Franklin171635
Tipton171547
Parke153616
Pike141234
Blackford137832
Pulaski122948
Newton122436
Benton109215
Brown105743
Crawford105116
Martin92515
Warren87615
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58211
Unassigned0428