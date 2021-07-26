Clear

Tony Bennett Fast Facts

Tony Bennett Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of Grammy-winning singer Tony Bennett, famous for his signature song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

Personal

Birth date: August 3, 1926

Birth place: Queens, New York

Birth name: Anthony Dominick Benedetto

Father: John Benedetto, grocer

Mother: Anna (Suraci) Benedetto, garment worker

Marriages: Susan (Crow) Benedetto (2007-present); Sandra (Grant) Benedetto (1971-2007, divorced); Patricia (Beech) Benedetto (1952-1971, divorced)

Children: with Sandra Benedetto: Antonia, 1974; Joanna, 1969; with Patricia Benedetto: Daegal, 1955; D'Andrea "Danny," 1954

Military: US Army, 1944-1946

Other Facts

Nominated for 36 Grammy Awards and won 18, plus received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards and won two.

During World War II, Bennett fought in France and Germany and participated in the liberation of a concentration camp. These experiences led Bennett to become a pacifist and anti-war activist.

Suffered from a drug problem in the 1970s.

Is an accomplished painter with artworks on permanent display at the Smithsonian in Washington, DC.

His career is managed by his son, Danny, whom Bennett credits with stabilizing his finances and revitalizing his career.

Timeline

1949 - He performs with entertainer Pearl Bailey at a New York City club and is discovered by Bob Hope. Hope suggests that he adopt the stage name Tony Bennett.

1950 - Signs with Columbia Records. Has a string of hits including chart-toppers, "Because of You" and "Rags to Riches," in the early to mid-1950s.

1963 - Wins Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Solo Vocal Performance, Male for "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

March 1965 - Bennett marches with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Selma to Montgomery March for voting rights.

1970s - Bennett's popularity wanes, and he is without a recording contract. He also battles drug and financial problems including a large debt owed to the IRS. His son, Danny, takes over as his manager.

1986 - Bennett re-signs with Columbia Records and begins to revitalize his career. Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, he finds a new audience of young people and appears on shows such as Late Night with David Letterman and The Simpsons.

1993 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for the album, "Perfectly Frank."

1993 - Appears on stage with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the MTV Video Music Awards.

1994 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for the album, "Steppin' Out."

1995 - Wins Grammys for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance and Album of the Year for the album, "MTV Unplugged."

1996 - Wins an Emmy award for Outstanding Performance for a Variety or Musical Program for "Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine Special."

1997 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for the album, "Here's to the Ladies."

1998 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for the album, "Tony Bennett on Holiday."

1999 - Bennett and Susan Crow establish Exploring the Arts, a foundation which works with 17 schools in New York City and Los Angeles. Their mission is "to strengthen the role of the arts in public high school education."

2000 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for the album, "Bennett Sings Ellington - Hot & Cool."

February 21, 2001 - Is presented with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

2001 - Is commissioned by the United Nations to create a painting for its 50th anniversary.

2003 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Playin' With My Friends - Bennett Sings the Blues."

2004 - Bennett and k.d. lang win a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "A Wonderful World."

2005 - Bennett is a Kennedy Center Honoree.

2006 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "The Art of Romance."

2007 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Duets: An American Classic" and a Grammy along with Stevie Wonder for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "For Once in My Life."

2007 - Wins an Emmy award for Outstanding Individual Performance In A Variety Or Music Program for "Tony Bennett: An American Classic."

2011 - Bennett's album, "Duets II," hits number one on the Billboard 200 chart, making him the oldest living artist to achieve that feat.

2012 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Duets II" and a Grammy along with the late Amy Winehouse for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Body and Soul."

2015 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Cheek to Cheek" with Lady Gaga.

February 15, 2016 - Wins a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern."

December 20, 2016 - "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come" airs on NBC. The special includes performances by Lady Gaga, Bob Dylan, Madonna, Elton John, Rufus Wainwright, Billy Joel and others.

February 1, 2021 - In an AARP magazine exclusive, Bennett's family reveals that he began showing symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in 2015 and was diagnosed in 2016.

August 3 and 5, 2021 - Bennett and Lady Gaga are scheduled to share the stage at New York's Radio City Music Hall for "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga," in what's being billed as their final performances together. The two artists, who first teamed up in 2011, also have a new joint album releasing later in 2021.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny and hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, light breeze. High: 90

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Hot, humid, and hazy Saturday!

Image

Serve the Valley" is gathering volunteers to help local non-profits

Image

Vincennes University looks to help people learn to be self-sustainable

Image

Annual tractor cruise takes place in Clark County

Image

Young women strive for the gold

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1407929

Reported Deaths: 25834
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56116810553
DuPage933531321
Will777131042
Lake689761025
Kane59918816
Winnebago34589523
Madison32075533
St. Clair29670526
McHenry29452299
Peoria23620346
Champaign21446158
Sangamon19474245
McLean18765194
Tazewell17406308
Rock Island15345329
Kankakee14715224
Kendall13432100
LaSalle12904253
Macon11121214
DeKalb10235122
Vermilion10162154
Adams9386128
Williamson7963138
Whiteside7241174
Boone691180
Ogle627584
Grundy603379
Clinton585893
Coles5838101
Knox5712157
Jackson537465
Henry512970
Macoupin493389
Livingston493192
Woodford490783
Stephenson487286
Effingham480474
Franklin478178
Marion4686117
Jefferson4613123
Monroe447894
Randolph427687
Lee422554
Morgan410092
Fulton409659
Logan404665
Christian392575
Bureau384187
Montgomery383074
Iroquois326668
Perry326661
Fayette325256
McDonough302651
Jersey276652
Saline267557
Douglas262736
Union244141
Lawrence243627
Shelby234938
Crawford216826
Bond211524
Cass209527
Carroll204337
Pike197153
Ford192050
Hancock190832
Clark189034
Warren186250
Wayne185953
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179640
Edgar178942
White176426
Washington167625
Moultrie166328
Mason162647
De Witt160629
Piatt154914
Clay152943
Johnson152516
Greene151434
Mercer151334
Wabash145212
Massac140440
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87816
Schuyler8067
Brown8006
Pulaski7337
Stark65625
Edwards62012
Calhoun5352
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3384
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 764448

Reported Deaths: 13965
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1049701803
Lake567981029
Allen42685698
St. Joseph37253568
Hamilton37131426
Elkhart29699470
Tippecanoe23347230
Vanderburgh23106404
Porter19538327
Johnson18755391
Hendricks18012321
Madison13463345
Clark13450198
Vigo12789255
LaPorte12533224
Monroe12494178
Delaware11100198
Howard10612237
Kosciusko9736123
Hancock8707149
Bartholomew8235157
Warrick8031157
Floyd7975181
Grant7337181
Wayne7222201
Boone7145105
Morgan6886142
Marshall6323116
Dubois6267118
Cass6083111
Dearborn598578
Noble595790
Henry5939111
Jackson514677
Shelby509097
Lawrence4901127
Gibson460696
Montgomery454492
Clinton453555
DeKalb451585
Harrison450576
Whitley414745
Huntington411781
Steuben409560
Miami404073
Jasper399455
Knox387091
Putnam383762
Wabash367383
Adams351656
Ripley350471
Jefferson340486
White338954
Daviess3084100
Wells302281
Greene292285
Decatur291493
Fayette285864
Posey280435
Scott278058
LaGrange276972
Clay273048
Washington252437
Randolph247083
Jennings238149
Spencer237531
Fountain233750
Starke229859
Owen221059
Sullivan219043
Fulton207645
Jay202832
Carroll196522
Orange190556
Perry189139
Vermillion179644
Rush177027
Franklin171635
Tipton171547
Parke153616
Pike141234
Blackford137832
Pulaski122948
Newton122436
Benton109215
Brown105743
Crawford105116
Martin92515
Warren87615
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58211
Unassigned0428