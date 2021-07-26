Clear

Big Ben Fast Facts

Big Ben Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 9:41 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 9:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's some background information about Big Ben, the clock and bell in Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament in London.

Facts

It is one of the most famous landmarks in England.

The name Big Ben originally referred to just the bell but now it encompasses the clock, the tower and the bell.

Big Ben chimes on the hour and has quarter bells that chime every fifteen minutes.

Tours are available to only UK residents by request through a Member of Parliament or a Member of the House of Lords.

Visitors go through airport style security checks.

The area is surveilled using CCTV cameras, alarms, and other security technology.

Timeline

1843 - Construction on the clock tower begins.

February 1852 - Clockmaker Edward John Dent is recruited to design the clock.

1853 - Dent passes away. His stepson, Frederick Dent takes over the project.

1856-1857 - The bell is cast in northern England and transported to London. It develops a crack and a replacement bell is cast.

April 10, 1858 - The replacement bell, 2.5 tons lighter than the original, is cast or molded.

1859 - Construction on the tower is complete.

May 1859 - The clock begins keeping time.

July 11, 1859 - Big Ben chimes for the first time.

September 1859 - Big Ben's great bell cracks two months after its first chime and is taken out of commission. A smaller quarter bell chimes on the hour for four years. In 1863, the great bell is turned so an undamaged portion is struck with a smaller hammer.

1923 - Big Ben's chimes are broadcast by BBC Radio on New Year's Eve.

1939-April 1945 - The clock dials are unlit due to wartime blackout regulations.

August 1976 - Nine months of repairs begin.

2007 - Big Ben is silent for seven weeks as repairs are made on the clock.

2009 - Special events all year mark Big Ben's 150th anniversary.

2011 - It becomes apparent that Big Ben has started to lean to one side. It is estimated that there is a change of less than one millimeter per year.

September 12, 2012 - Big Ben's Tower is renamed Elizabeth Tower in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee, her 60th anniversary on the throne.

October 2015 - The British newspapers, the Mail on Sunday and Sunday Times report that the clock is in need of repair. A parliamentary report notes that Big Ben may stop working or the clock's hands could fall off if it is not refurbished.

2016 - Repairs, costing more than $42 million, are scheduled for early 2017. The clock will not chime for several months while it's being refurbished. It's set to be the third time in Big Ben's 157-year history that the clock will be silenced.

August 14, 2017 - Parliament announces that Big Ben will fall silent on August 21 and remain so until 2021, when repairs are expected to be complete. The repairs are estimated to cost around £29 million, or more than $42 million.

September 29, 2017 - In a statement, the House of Commons announces that the estimated cost of repairs for Big Ben has more than doubled from £29 million to £61 million.

February 13, 2020 - Workers have discovered "extensive" World War II bomb damage to the Elizabeth Tower, which will force the cost of restoring it to rise from £61.1m to £79.7m ($79.7m to $104m). Plans are still on track to complete the restoration in 2021, according to a statement from the House of Commons.

Bell Characteristics

8 feet, 8 inches in diameter

7 feet, 2 inches tall

Weighs 13.7 tons

Elizabeth Tower, where the bell chimes, stands 315 feet (96 meters) tall.

The clock weighs about 5 tons. The hour hands are nearly 9 ft long and the minute hands are almost 14 ft. long.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny and hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, light breeze. High: 90

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Hot, humid, and hazy Saturday!

Image

Serve the Valley" is gathering volunteers to help local non-profits

Image

Vincennes University looks to help people learn to be self-sustainable

Image

Annual tractor cruise takes place in Clark County

Image

Young women strive for the gold

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1407929

Reported Deaths: 25834
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56116810553
DuPage933531321
Will777131042
Lake689761025
Kane59918816
Winnebago34589523
Madison32075533
St. Clair29670526
McHenry29452299
Peoria23620346
Champaign21446158
Sangamon19474245
McLean18765194
Tazewell17406308
Rock Island15345329
Kankakee14715224
Kendall13432100
LaSalle12904253
Macon11121214
DeKalb10235122
Vermilion10162154
Adams9386128
Williamson7963138
Whiteside7241174
Boone691180
Ogle627584
Grundy603379
Clinton585893
Coles5838101
Knox5712157
Jackson537465
Henry512970
Macoupin493389
Livingston493192
Woodford490783
Stephenson487286
Effingham480474
Franklin478178
Marion4686117
Jefferson4613123
Monroe447894
Randolph427687
Lee422554
Morgan410092
Fulton409659
Logan404665
Christian392575
Bureau384187
Montgomery383074
Iroquois326668
Perry326661
Fayette325256
McDonough302651
Jersey276652
Saline267557
Douglas262736
Union244141
Lawrence243627
Shelby234938
Crawford216826
Bond211524
Cass209527
Carroll204337
Pike197153
Ford192050
Hancock190832
Clark189034
Warren186250
Wayne185953
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179640
Edgar178942
White176426
Washington167625
Moultrie166328
Mason162647
De Witt160629
Piatt154914
Clay152943
Johnson152516
Greene151434
Mercer151334
Wabash145212
Massac140440
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87816
Schuyler8067
Brown8006
Pulaski7337
Stark65625
Edwards62012
Calhoun5352
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3384
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 764448

Reported Deaths: 13965
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1049701803
Lake567981029
Allen42685698
St. Joseph37253568
Hamilton37131426
Elkhart29699470
Tippecanoe23347230
Vanderburgh23106404
Porter19538327
Johnson18755391
Hendricks18012321
Madison13463345
Clark13450198
Vigo12789255
LaPorte12533224
Monroe12494178
Delaware11100198
Howard10612237
Kosciusko9736123
Hancock8707149
Bartholomew8235157
Warrick8031157
Floyd7975181
Grant7337181
Wayne7222201
Boone7145105
Morgan6886142
Marshall6323116
Dubois6267118
Cass6083111
Dearborn598578
Noble595790
Henry5939111
Jackson514677
Shelby509097
Lawrence4901127
Gibson460696
Montgomery454492
Clinton453555
DeKalb451585
Harrison450576
Whitley414745
Huntington411781
Steuben409560
Miami404073
Jasper399455
Knox387091
Putnam383762
Wabash367383
Adams351656
Ripley350471
Jefferson340486
White338954
Daviess3084100
Wells302281
Greene292285
Decatur291493
Fayette285864
Posey280435
Scott278058
LaGrange276972
Clay273048
Washington252437
Randolph247083
Jennings238149
Spencer237531
Fountain233750
Starke229859
Owen221059
Sullivan219043
Fulton207645
Jay202832
Carroll196522
Orange190556
Perry189139
Vermillion179644
Rush177027
Franklin171635
Tipton171547
Parke153616
Pike141234
Blackford137832
Pulaski122948
Newton122436
Benton109215
Brown105743
Crawford105116
Martin92515
Warren87615
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58211
Unassigned0428