Clear

Your tweens and teens are lonely -- and they want your help, this expert says

Your tweens and teens are lonely -- and they want your help, this expert says

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By John Duffy, CNN

Teens and tweens may not come out and tell you, but there is a lot they want you to know about their lives. Yes, sometimes adolescents have surly attitudes. However, they still need your help as allies, guides and consultants. Here are some of their thoughts I've gleaned from my teen and tween clients, along with guidance for parents.

I'm lonely and alone a lot

Your kids may seem engaged with their friends in person and online yet, from what I am directly hearing, there is an epidemic of loneliness among tweens and teens. Some of them go out alone in order to evade parental radar. Some claim to be Snapchatting or texting with friends when they are actually watching Netflix or listening to music in solitude.

Our teens and tweens need us to check in on them often. Make sure they are engaged with peers through groups, clubs or sports. I'm told that reliance on occasional get-togethers and online connections don't fulfill their social needs.

QUICK TIP: Sit down with your child and watch their show or video with them, grab an earbud and listen to their music, or play their video game. Talk to them about their interests. Then, brainstorm ways they might pursue those interests with peers.

If your child is still struggling to make meaningful connections, read through psychologist Kyler Shumway's "The Friendship Formula," preferably together.

You don't know what's on my mind

All too often, teens and tweens are not particularly forthcoming, so parents are left guessing what their kids are thinking. And the guesses are often well off the mark. Our children's inner lives are complex. Adolescents are navigating many identities all at once: their identity at home, at school, with friends, with teachers, online and with themselves. Kids' internal lives are complicated and, because they compare themselves to others, they are often sad as well.

Our kids are also struggling emotionally. More are suffering from depression and anxiety than ever before, judging themselves in the negative light through which they assume others judge them. Scrolling through digitally altered images of their peers enjoying themselves online compounds their insecurities. The combination of these factors often leaves our kids feeling overwhelmed.

Instead of being dismissive, trust that managing this "identity traffic" can be emotionally taxing. I find that by just lending an ear parents learn a lot. They will hear about bullying, social issues, feeling left out or unliked, and even drug use and abuse. Then, with the lines of communication open, parents can begin to problem-solve with their kids.

Parents need to place their own fears, judgments and egos on the back burner for these conversations, so their kids feel free to share with them openly. It's also crucial that you find a positive light through which to see them, and reflect back to them the intelligence, strength, humor, beauty, irreverence or other qualities you admire.

QUICK TIP: Watch "Eighth Grade" on Amazon Prime to get a true feel for what's on the minds of kids today. Better yet, watch it with your teen or tween, and pause to talk about relevant scenes.

I actually care about school

Your kids may seem ambivalent about school and avoidant about discussing the upcoming year. They may be reluctant to sign up for extracurricular activities. Many are also nervous about the unknowns of this coming school year, arriving in the midst of a possible resurgence of Covid-19 and renewed mask mandates. The combination of these factors may read like laziness, an omen of battles to come over grades and homework.

All of my young clients are clear that they care a great deal about school. Some are overinvested and become disappointed when their grades aren't perfect. Others seem to opt out altogether, skipping assignments and blowing off studying for exams. The kids in this group often fear they won't be able to perform as well as their peers. They all want to do well but can't juggle all of the requirements for academic success.

We parents can start to help before that first bell rings. First, let your kids know you have every faith they can be successful. For your Type A kids, encourage them to relax a bit, and they may find that the drop in stress may improve their grades. For your kids opting out, a sincere vote of confidence from you will carry them a long way.

Then, get them to sit down, briefly, to organize their school days. How much time will you protect for homework? For practice? For sleep? Kids typically have more energy to commit to these habits early in the school year, so engage in these discussions now.

Finally, offer a note of hope. These last couple years have been odd, to say the least. The beginning of this school year will offer them a blank slate and clean start for moving forward.

QUICK TIP: Read one of the following books, based on where your student falls on the motivation scale:

If your child seems unmotivated, try "The Myth of Laziness" by the late pediatrician Dr. Mel Levine.

If you've got an anxious, Type A child, try "Helping Your Anxious Teen: Positive Parenting Strategies to Help Your Teen Beat Anxiety, Stress, and Worry" by psychologist Sheila Achar Josephs.

I'm not always good to you, but I need you

The world our kids inhabit can be quite harsh. Their insecurities about the present and fears about their futures can be overwhelming. And parents tell me that, too often, kids bring that unpleasantness home via a bad attitude toward the family. Try not to take that personally, but rather as an indication of the stress they are under. Kids often target their parents with their negative emotions because they know they can trust that their parents love them unconditionally and are not going anywhere.

Instead, recognize that most teens and tweens need some time to regress and be taken care of, often right before bedtime. As a counterbalance to their harsh day, allow your kids the gentleness of a hug or cuddle. This will reenergize them for the days to come.

QUICK TIP: Have a listen to this episode of the "Zen Parenting Radio" podcast for some insight into your child's state of mind.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunny and hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, light breeze. High: 90

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Hot, humid, and hazy Saturday!

Image

Serve the Valley" is gathering volunteers to help local non-profits

Image

Vincennes University looks to help people learn to be self-sustainable

Image

Annual tractor cruise takes place in Clark County

Image

Young women strive for the gold

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1407929

Reported Deaths: 25834
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56116810553
DuPage933531321
Will777131042
Lake689761025
Kane59918816
Winnebago34589523
Madison32075533
St. Clair29670526
McHenry29452299
Peoria23620346
Champaign21446158
Sangamon19474245
McLean18765194
Tazewell17406308
Rock Island15345329
Kankakee14715224
Kendall13432100
LaSalle12904253
Macon11121214
DeKalb10235122
Vermilion10162154
Adams9386128
Williamson7963138
Whiteside7241174
Boone691180
Ogle627584
Grundy603379
Clinton585893
Coles5838101
Knox5712157
Jackson537465
Henry512970
Macoupin493389
Livingston493192
Woodford490783
Stephenson487286
Effingham480474
Franklin478178
Marion4686117
Jefferson4613123
Monroe447894
Randolph427687
Lee422554
Morgan410092
Fulton409659
Logan404665
Christian392575
Bureau384187
Montgomery383074
Iroquois326668
Perry326661
Fayette325256
McDonough302651
Jersey276652
Saline267557
Douglas262736
Union244141
Lawrence243627
Shelby234938
Crawford216826
Bond211524
Cass209527
Carroll204337
Pike197153
Ford192050
Hancock190832
Clark189034
Warren186250
Wayne185953
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179640
Edgar178942
White176426
Washington167625
Moultrie166328
Mason162647
De Witt160629
Piatt154914
Clay152943
Johnson152516
Greene151434
Mercer151334
Wabash145212
Massac140440
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87816
Schuyler8067
Brown8006
Pulaski7337
Stark65625
Edwards62012
Calhoun5352
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3384
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 764448

Reported Deaths: 13965
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1049701803
Lake567981029
Allen42685698
St. Joseph37253568
Hamilton37131426
Elkhart29699470
Tippecanoe23347230
Vanderburgh23106404
Porter19538327
Johnson18755391
Hendricks18012321
Madison13463345
Clark13450198
Vigo12789255
LaPorte12533224
Monroe12494178
Delaware11100198
Howard10612237
Kosciusko9736123
Hancock8707149
Bartholomew8235157
Warrick8031157
Floyd7975181
Grant7337181
Wayne7222201
Boone7145105
Morgan6886142
Marshall6323116
Dubois6267118
Cass6083111
Dearborn598578
Noble595790
Henry5939111
Jackson514677
Shelby509097
Lawrence4901127
Gibson460696
Montgomery454492
Clinton453555
DeKalb451585
Harrison450576
Whitley414745
Huntington411781
Steuben409560
Miami404073
Jasper399455
Knox387091
Putnam383762
Wabash367383
Adams351656
Ripley350471
Jefferson340486
White338954
Daviess3084100
Wells302281
Greene292285
Decatur291493
Fayette285864
Posey280435
Scott278058
LaGrange276972
Clay273048
Washington252437
Randolph247083
Jennings238149
Spencer237531
Fountain233750
Starke229859
Owen221059
Sullivan219043
Fulton207645
Jay202832
Carroll196522
Orange190556
Perry189139
Vermillion179644
Rush177027
Franklin171635
Tipton171547
Parke153616
Pike141234
Blackford137832
Pulaski122948
Newton122436
Benton109215
Brown105743
Crawford105116
Martin92515
Warren87615
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58211
Unassigned0428