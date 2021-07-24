Clear

Looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made it Instagram official

Looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made it Instagram official

Posted: Jul 24, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

For beloved Bennifer fans, the long desired reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might actually be happening.

Lopez posted photos from her birthday on Saturday, including one of her kissing someone who appears to be Affleck. She did not tag him in the post.

"5 2 ... what it do ..." she captioned the Instagram photos.

The singer and actress, who turned 52, was also pictured with Affleck in a video montage posted on Instagram by fellow actress and friend Leah Remini on Friday. The video included photos and clips from Remini's birthday in June.

The pair, who first dated 19 years ago, was captured by paparazzi earlier this summer, following Lopez' split with fiance and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who she was with for four years.

Affleck and Lopez had first met on the set of the rom-com "Gigli," where they played criminals stuck on a job together and struck up a real-life friendship. The two nearly got married and split in 2004 after being together for over a year.

Following their break up, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in a private ceremony. The couple, who had three children together, split in 2015 and officially divorced in 2017.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 101°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Hot, humid, and hazy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hot, humid, and hazy Saturday!

Image

Serve the Valley" is gathering volunteers to help local non-profits

Image

Vincennes University looks to help people learn to be self-sustainable

Image

Annual tractor cruise takes place in Clark County

Image

Young women strive for the gold

Image

Process for casino license underway

Image

South Vermillion prepares for 2021-22 school year

Image

VCSC looks to hire bus drivers for upcoming school year

Image

More information released in deadly Vigo County crash investigation

Image

Overnight: Hazy, warm and muggy. Low: 70°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1407929

Reported Deaths: 25834
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56116810553
DuPage933531321
Will777131042
Lake689761025
Kane59918816
Winnebago34589523
Madison32075533
St. Clair29670526
McHenry29452299
Peoria23620346
Champaign21446158
Sangamon19474245
McLean18765194
Tazewell17406308
Rock Island15345329
Kankakee14715224
Kendall13432100
LaSalle12904253
Macon11121214
DeKalb10235122
Vermilion10162154
Adams9386128
Williamson7963138
Whiteside7241174
Boone691180
Ogle627584
Grundy603379
Clinton585893
Coles5838101
Knox5712157
Jackson537465
Henry512970
Macoupin493389
Livingston493192
Woodford490783
Stephenson487286
Effingham480474
Franklin478178
Marion4686117
Jefferson4613123
Monroe447894
Randolph427687
Lee422554
Morgan410092
Fulton409659
Logan404665
Christian392575
Bureau384187
Montgomery383074
Iroquois326668
Perry326661
Fayette325256
McDonough302651
Jersey276652
Saline267557
Douglas262736
Union244141
Lawrence243627
Shelby234938
Crawford216826
Bond211524
Cass209527
Carroll204337
Pike197153
Ford192050
Hancock190832
Clark189034
Warren186250
Wayne185953
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179640
Edgar178942
White176426
Washington167625
Moultrie166328
Mason162647
De Witt160629
Piatt154914
Clay152943
Johnson152516
Greene151434
Mercer151334
Wabash145212
Massac140440
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87816
Schuyler8067
Brown8006
Pulaski7337
Stark65625
Edwards62012
Calhoun5352
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3384
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 764448

Reported Deaths: 13965
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1049701803
Lake567981029
Allen42685698
St. Joseph37253568
Hamilton37131426
Elkhart29699470
Tippecanoe23347230
Vanderburgh23106404
Porter19538327
Johnson18755391
Hendricks18012321
Madison13463345
Clark13450198
Vigo12789255
LaPorte12533224
Monroe12494178
Delaware11100198
Howard10612237
Kosciusko9736123
Hancock8707149
Bartholomew8235157
Warrick8031157
Floyd7975181
Grant7337181
Wayne7222201
Boone7145105
Morgan6886142
Marshall6323116
Dubois6267118
Cass6083111
Dearborn598578
Noble595790
Henry5939111
Jackson514677
Shelby509097
Lawrence4901127
Gibson460696
Montgomery454492
Clinton453555
DeKalb451585
Harrison450576
Whitley414745
Huntington411781
Steuben409560
Miami404073
Jasper399455
Knox387091
Putnam383762
Wabash367383
Adams351656
Ripley350471
Jefferson340486
White338954
Daviess3084100
Wells302281
Greene292285
Decatur291493
Fayette285864
Posey280435
Scott278058
LaGrange276972
Clay273048
Washington252437
Randolph247083
Jennings238149
Spencer237531
Fountain233750
Starke229859
Owen221059
Sullivan219043
Fulton207645
Jay202832
Carroll196522
Orange190556
Perry189139
Vermillion179644
Rush177027
Franklin171635
Tipton171547
Parke153616
Pike141234
Blackford137832
Pulaski122948
Newton122436
Benton109215
Brown105743
Crawford105116
Martin92515
Warren87615
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58211
Unassigned0428