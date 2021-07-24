Clear

Fire whirls, 'pyro' clouds, and hazy skies: Extreme fire behavior is a preview of what's to come

Fire whirls, 'pyro' clouds, and hazy skies: Extreme fire behavior is a preview of what's to come

Posted: Jul 24, 2021 5:30 AM
Updated: Jul 24, 2021 5:30 AM
Posted By: By Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Dozens of wildfires currently blazing across the West have been exhibiting extreme fire behavior: demonstrating alarming rotational patterns and wafting smoke across the country while also creating their own weather.

Given 2020's historic wildfire season, the early return of the destructive flames puts 2021 on pace to be another potentially record-shattering year for blazes.

Human-caused climate change plays a role in making these extreme fire events worse and more likely to happen. Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University, said these extreme scenarios are only a preview of what's to come in the coming years and decades.

"It's a trend that is being observed and has been projected for decades by thousands of scientists around the world who have very strong evidence that as emissions of greenhouse gases continue, there are more frequent instances of all types of climate extremes," Fleishman told CNN.

The impacts of the Western fires have become so far-reaching that the smoke traveled to the East Coast, creating unusually hazy skies and blood orange sunrises. On Tuesday, the wildfire smoke pushed New York City's air quality level to be among the worst in the world, surpassing cities like Kolkata in India and Lima in Peru. Other Eastern cities like Philadelphia and Washington DC were also shrouded in smoke.

The Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon, currently this year's largest active wildfire in the country that so far burned an area larger than Los Angeles, was a major contributor to the smoke that glided across the United States. The Bootleg Fire intensified to the point that it created its own weather, producing rare, towering clouds called pyrocumulus clouds.

And it's not just US fires creating these "fire" clouds and spreading smoke across the Northern Hemisphere. Across the border, Canada's British Columbia on Wednesday declared an emergency due to fast-spreading wildfires. Nearly 300 active wildfires have been reported in the province. Meanwhile, vast swaths of Russian Siberia — where people are accustomed to freezing temperatures — are now ablaze with large wildfires, with smoke traveling as far away as Alaska.

Pyrocumulus clouds can penetrate deep into the atmosphere where smoke doesn't settle, causing it to travel long distances across the country. Some like the Bootleg Fire can even enter the stratosphere where jet aircrafts fly. Whereas if the fire isn't as strong, it creates a weak updraft where the smoke only impacts the local region.

Fleishman warns that this year's record-breaking weather events is unlikely "going to be an anomaly in the coming years and decades."

Wind patterns also explain why Washington state and the northern parts of Oregon aren't seeing any wildfire smoke compared to cities across the country. Janice Coen, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, has been examining these weather patterns associated with large fires, highlighting that downslope wind events and hot and dry winds drive fire dynamics.

And as climate change accelerates, these wind patterns will continue to shift.

"With the changing climate, the projected change is that the jet stream will shift towards the north," Coen told CNN, which means that "we might see fewer of these events in California, and see more in Oregon and Washington if these wind events, the regional weather pattern, coincide with underlying dry periods in fortuitous ignitions."

A wildfire may also likely ignite more fires, creating a feedback loop. As fires burn through fuel-laden wildlands, they release heat that rises and creates a plume of hot air moistened by the water in vegetation. It later forms a cloud and builds up an electric charge. Research has shown that positively-charged strikes — which occur more commonly in pyrocumulus clouds than normal clouds — are more likely to ignite another fire.

Coen has also been exploring a rather dangerous wildfire phenomena, currently playing out in California: fire whirls, also known as "fire tornadoes."

As the fire-heated air rises, cold air dashes to take its place, creating a fire whirl. It's one of the most dramatic aspects of wildfires, but also one of the most dangerous. According to the Bureau of Land Management, a fire whirl is a "spinning vortex column of ascending hot air and gases rising from a fire and carrying aloft smoke, debris, and flame."

Large fire whirls can have the same intensity as a tornado. The 2018 Carr Fire outside of Redding, California, for instance, spawned a fire tornado so destructive that it killed eight people and flattened several homes. The deadly fire had winds over 140 mph, which would equal an EF-3 tornado, or the third most intense tornado on the EF scale.

"People tend to describe this as a level of fire behavior beyond the current models, but that's because the operational models are antiquated and they're decades old," said Coen, who has been working with new models and fire simulations to predict where fire whirls form and grow.

Bill Gabbert, a former wildland firefighter for 33 years with the US Forest Service and the National Park Service, describes the event of a wildfire "creating its own weather" as perhaps giving people a false impression, since it only happens on a micro-scale compared to how people generally think of weather events. But it's a basic aspect of fire behavior.

"It's a matter of scale," Gabbert, now the owner of the online news blogs Wildfire Today and Fire Aviation, told CNN. "On a small fire or one that's not burning intensely, you would not notice it. But it becomes much more evident on very large fires exhibiting extreme fire behavior."

Over the last 20 years, most notably in the last decade, Gabbert said he and other firefighters have noticed a major change in the way fires have burned the landscape. Many hotshot firefighters, leading a nearly impossible battle with infernos, have been quitting due to low wages and the physical toll it takes to face raging wildfires.

"It appears that the higher temperatures and less fuel moisture in the vegetation and stronger winds has led to more extreme fire behavior that burn more rapidly and more intensely," Gabbert told CNN. "They grow larger and more difficult to put out."

The medley of climate disasters from months-long drought and pernicious heat waves laid the groundwork in sparking dozens of major wildfires blazing across the West. Philip Higuera, fire ecology professor at the University of Montana, said thanks to climate change, the record-low level of rain and humidity has dried out trees and vegetation, fueling more wildfires.

"You can have the same amount of vegetation in a forest, but if it's wet, it's not available to burn," Higuera told CNN. "These regions across the West that have record dry fuels, that makes more vegetation available to burn — so basically, more of the forest is participating in these fires."

However, fire behavior can have many nuances. Coen warns that the mechanisms causing fire growth are still not widely understood even in the fire science community.

"Until we know better why fires behave as they do, we need to be more cautious about attributing them to climate change," Coen said. "But it is important and it's not saying climate isn't. It just may not impact every fire."

Still, experts say the amalgam of historic drought and record-breaking heat waves that's drying out vegetation are consequences of climate change. Already, climate scientists found that the unprecedented heat wave that engulfed that Pacific Northwest last month "would have been virtually impossible without the influence of human-caused climate change."

And as scientists examine how much of this summer's wildfire behavior can be attributed to human-caused climate change, Higuera said it's important for communities to recognize the impacts of a warming world and that people should expect to see more years like 2020 — and now 2021.

"Climate change isn't the only part of the story," Higuera said, "but it's a major part of what is enabling these widespread fire seasons to occur."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Serve the Valley" is gathering volunteers to help local non-profits

Image

Vincennes University looks to help people learn to be self-sustainable

Image

Annual tractor cruise takes place in Clark County

Image

Young women strive for the gold

Image

Process for casino license underway

Image

South Vermillion prepares for 2021-22 school year

Image

VCSC looks to hire bus drivers for upcoming school year

Image

More information released in deadly Vigo County crash investigation

Image

Overnight: Hazy, warm and muggy. Low: 70°

Image

UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Terre Haute, teenager dead after shooting, another teen arrested

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1406459

Reported Deaths: 25831
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56067510552
DuPage932741321
Will776231042
Lake689261025
Kane59878815
Winnebago34538523
Madison32023533
St. Clair29573526
McHenry29423299
Peoria23603346
Champaign21425158
Sangamon19437245
McLean18757194
Tazewell17391307
Rock Island15334329
Kankakee14706224
Kendall13426100
LaSalle12894253
Macon11104214
DeKalb10224122
Vermilion10152154
Adams9364128
Williamson7926138
Whiteside7238174
Boone690680
Ogle627284
Grundy603379
Clinton585293
Coles5832101
Knox5711157
Jackson535065
Henry512570
Livingston492992
Macoupin492489
Woodford490383
Stephenson487286
Effingham480274
Franklin475978
Marion4685117
Jefferson4605123
Monroe446994
Randolph426287
Lee422354
Morgan409791
Fulton409359
Logan404465
Christian392175
Bureau383587
Montgomery382874
Iroquois326368
Perry326161
Fayette325056
McDonough302251
Jersey276352
Saline267057
Douglas262436
Union243841
Lawrence243727
Shelby234838
Crawford216726
Bond211224
Cass209427
Carroll204137
Pike196653
Ford191950
Hancock189832
Clark188934
Warren185950
Wayne185553
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179140
Edgar178542
White176026
Washington167425
Moultrie166028
Mason162547
De Witt160529
Piatt154914
Clay152843
Johnson152016
Mercer151334
Greene150734
Wabash145212
Massac139740
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87716
Schuyler8047
Brown8006
Pulaski7297
Stark65525
Edwards61812
Calhoun5342
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3374
Unassigned562433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 763688

Reported Deaths: 13963
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1048591803
Lake567611029
Allen42619698
St. Joseph37234568
Hamilton37098426
Elkhart29678469
Tippecanoe23321230
Vanderburgh23086404
Porter19530327
Johnson18734391
Hendricks17994321
Madison13446345
Clark13429198
Vigo12779255
LaPorte12528224
Monroe12474178
Delaware11087198
Howard10599237
Kosciusko9729123
Hancock8699149
Bartholomew8228157
Warrick8020157
Floyd7961181
Grant7330181
Wayne7221201
Boone7137105
Morgan6878142
Marshall6320116
Dubois6255118
Cass6083111
Dearborn597878
Noble595290
Henry5939111
Jackson514077
Shelby508297
Lawrence4890127
Gibson460596
Montgomery453692
Clinton452355
DeKalb451185
Harrison449476
Whitley413945
Huntington411581
Steuben409560
Miami403773
Jasper399355
Knox387091
Putnam383462
Wabash366983
Adams350456
Ripley350471
Jefferson340386
White338854
Daviess3084100
Wells301981
Greene292085
Decatur291492
Fayette285864
Posey280235
Scott277458
LaGrange276772
Clay272548
Washington252037
Randolph246283
Jennings237549
Spencer237231
Fountain233150
Starke229759
Owen220959
Sullivan218643
Fulton207445
Jay202832
Carroll196122
Orange190556
Perry189039
Vermillion179544
Rush176927
Franklin171635
Tipton171447
Parke153116
Pike140934
Blackford137732
Pulaski122848
Newton122136
Benton108915
Brown105443
Crawford104816
Martin92515
Warren87515
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428