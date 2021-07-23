Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Before a wildfire grew into an out-of-control blaze, the Forest Service decided to let it burn

Before a wildfire grew into an out-of-control blaze, the Forest Service decided to let it burn

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 11:20 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 11:20 PM
Posted By: By Sarah Moon and Stella Chan, CNN

A massive wildfire raging out of control in the rugged mountains straddling the California-Nevada border, tearing through tens of thousands of acres was initially determined by US Forest Service officials to not be a threat and allowed to burn.

The lightning-sparked Tamarack Fire, first discovered on July 4 in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, was initially confined to a single tree burning on a ridgetop "with sparse fuels and natural barriers to contain it," according to the Forest Service, which posted a video of the small smoldering fire in a Facebook post.

"The tactical management decision is not to insert fire crews due to safety concerns, however, this is not an unresponsive approach," the Forest Service said in a July 10 Facebook post along with the video. "Smoke might be visible to Pacific Crest Trail hikers but the .25 acre fire is surrounded by granite rocks, a small lake and sparse fuels."

Despite the Forest Service's statement, which assured that the fire "poses no threat to the public, infrastructure or resource values," the wildfire has since gone on to scorch 58,417 acres and at least 10 structures in California and Nevada.

As of Friday afternoon, it was only 4% contained, with more than a thousand firefighting personnel on scene.

The decision to not initially put out the fire has outraged lawmakers in California and Nevada.

In a letter to Forest Service Chief Vickie Christiansen dated Tuesday, California Rep. Tom McClintock, who represents the rugged Sierra Nevada region where the fire was sparked, demanded to know "why there was a lack of suppression action to combat the Tamarack Fire that began on July 4, 2021 until after July 10, 2021," according to a statement from his office.

"Given the number of wildfires and their increasing size coupled with severe fire danger conditions throughout the West, I recommend that you immediately reevaluate current US Forest Service direction that allows wildfires to burn and instruct all Regional Foresters that all wildfires should be suppressed as soon as possible," said McClintock in the letter.

The Forest Service defended its decision to not initially douse the fire, saying in a statement "the steep, rugged, and remote terrain presented challenges to safely suppress this wilderness fire" and added that resources were limited and had to be assigned to higher-priority fires, like the East Fork Fire.

"The initial suppression strategy stemmed from the need to prioritize resources for wildfires that posed immediate threats to communities, as well mitigating risks to our firefighter safety in comparison to the threats from the fire at that time," the Forest Service said.

Growing fire crosses state line

Instead, the Tamarack Fire was monitored by air and fire cameras, the Forest Service said, until July 16 when the still-small fire was fanned by powerful winds and low humidity, causing it to rapidly spread.

On Tuesday, the growing blaze crossed the state line and into Douglas County, Nevada.

Nevada state Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, who represents that district, tweeted his incredulity.

"Firefighters doing everything they can to stop this monster. Still can't believe the USFS and Cal Fire let it grow from ¼ acre when it was first discovered," he wrote Thursday.

Like McClintock, Wheeler wants to know why the fire was allowed to burn and is requesting an investigation by the state attorney general.

Wheeler told CNN Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford "received the letter and will look into it."

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declared an emergency in Douglas County on Friday, freeing up more resources to fight the blaze.

"Now, more than ever we must stand united and use all our available resources to combat this growing threat in order to help our fellow Nevadans receive the aid they need," Sisolak said in a written statement.

California's Gov. Gavin Newsom also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine County on Friday due to the fire.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Serve the Valley" is gathering volunteers to help local non-profits

Image

Vincennes University looks to help people learn to be self-sustainable

Image

Annual tractor cruise takes place in Clark County

Image

Young women strive for the gold

Image

Process for casino license underway

Image

South Vermillion prepares for 2021-22 school year

Image

VCSC looks to hire bus drivers for upcoming school year

Image

More information released in deadly Vigo County crash investigation

Image

Overnight: Hazy, warm and muggy. Low: 70°

Image

UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Terre Haute, teenager dead after shooting, another teen arrested

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1406459

Reported Deaths: 25831
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56067510552
DuPage932741321
Will776231042
Lake689261025
Kane59878815
Winnebago34538523
Madison32023533
St. Clair29573526
McHenry29423299
Peoria23603346
Champaign21425158
Sangamon19437245
McLean18757194
Tazewell17391307
Rock Island15334329
Kankakee14706224
Kendall13426100
LaSalle12894253
Macon11104214
DeKalb10224122
Vermilion10152154
Adams9364128
Williamson7926138
Whiteside7238174
Boone690680
Ogle627284
Grundy603379
Clinton585293
Coles5832101
Knox5711157
Jackson535065
Henry512570
Livingston492992
Macoupin492489
Woodford490383
Stephenson487286
Effingham480274
Franklin475978
Marion4685117
Jefferson4605123
Monroe446994
Randolph426287
Lee422354
Morgan409791
Fulton409359
Logan404465
Christian392175
Bureau383587
Montgomery382874
Iroquois326368
Perry326161
Fayette325056
McDonough302251
Jersey276352
Saline267057
Douglas262436
Union243841
Lawrence243727
Shelby234838
Crawford216726
Bond211224
Cass209427
Carroll204137
Pike196653
Ford191950
Hancock189832
Clark188934
Warren185950
Wayne185553
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179140
Edgar178542
White176026
Washington167425
Moultrie166028
Mason162547
De Witt160529
Piatt154914
Clay152843
Johnson152016
Mercer151334
Greene150734
Wabash145212
Massac139740
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87716
Schuyler8047
Brown8006
Pulaski7297
Stark65525
Edwards61812
Calhoun5342
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3374
Unassigned562433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 763688

Reported Deaths: 13963
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1048591803
Lake567611029
Allen42619698
St. Joseph37234568
Hamilton37098426
Elkhart29678469
Tippecanoe23321230
Vanderburgh23086404
Porter19530327
Johnson18734391
Hendricks17994321
Madison13446345
Clark13429198
Vigo12779255
LaPorte12528224
Monroe12474178
Delaware11087198
Howard10599237
Kosciusko9729123
Hancock8699149
Bartholomew8228157
Warrick8020157
Floyd7961181
Grant7330181
Wayne7221201
Boone7137105
Morgan6878142
Marshall6320116
Dubois6255118
Cass6083111
Dearborn597878
Noble595290
Henry5939111
Jackson514077
Shelby508297
Lawrence4890127
Gibson460596
Montgomery453692
Clinton452355
DeKalb451185
Harrison449476
Whitley413945
Huntington411581
Steuben409560
Miami403773
Jasper399355
Knox387091
Putnam383462
Wabash366983
Adams350456
Ripley350471
Jefferson340386
White338854
Daviess3084100
Wells301981
Greene292085
Decatur291492
Fayette285864
Posey280235
Scott277458
LaGrange276772
Clay272548
Washington252037
Randolph246283
Jennings237549
Spencer237231
Fountain233150
Starke229759
Owen220959
Sullivan218643
Fulton207445
Jay202832
Carroll196122
Orange190556
Perry189039
Vermillion179544
Rush176927
Franklin171635
Tipton171447
Parke153116
Pike140934
Blackford137732
Pulaski122848
Newton122136
Benton108915
Brown105443
Crawford104816
Martin92515
Warren87515
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428