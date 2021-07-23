Clear
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Terre Haute, teenager dead after shooting Full Story

'People are just walking out in the middle of shifts': What it's like to work in a restaurant right now

'People are just walking out in the middle of shifts': What it's like to work in a restaurant right now

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business

Going out to eat might feel a little different these days. Maybe you're waiting longer for a table, even though the restaurant doesn't appear full. Or maybe your service is slower, and your server seems anxious.

That's because restaurants across the United States are understaffed, and jobs that were already stressful have gotten even more difficult.

Workers interviewed by CNN Business said they're struggling in the short-staffed environment. Servers are stepping into other roles as overworked back-of-the-house employees quit, and sometimes seeing their tips ebb as they scramble to keep up with the new responsibilities. Fed-up colleagues sometimes quit in the middle of their shifts.

They're in this situation because during the pandemic, many workers were laid off, as safety measures required some restaurants to close dining entirely. Eventually, when restaurants started re-hiring, they found a smaller pool of potential employees. Some moved away, others found new jobs in other industries. Some are still staying home to care for children or other dependents. Some, fed up with what are often low wages for the arduous work, vowed never to return.

In an attempt to woo those still interested in restaurant jobs, some employers have raised wages or increased perks. The extras may help, but they can't fix the fact that when restaurants are understaffed, those coming in have to pick up a lot of extra slack.

Some are planning to stick it out, while others wonder if it's time for them to exit the industry themselves.

People quitting in the middle of their shifts

Joshuah Morton, 36, has worked as a server at a Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Phoenix, Arizona for about four years. Morton is diabetic, and has a four-year-old son with an immune deficiency. When the pandemic hit, he stopped working, fearing for their health. But by October he was ready to return to work.

"Sitting at home all the time was getting depressing," he said. And of course, the money was an incentive.

Back then, Morton noticed that the restaurant was having a had time bringing employees back. Once it started bringing new people on board, many of those caved under the pressure.

"People are just walking out in the middle of shifts," Morton said. "[Hostesses who] seat the tables, the dishwashers, the bussers ... they'll walk out," he said.

Morton understands why people might quit. After waiting to be seated, customers arrive at their tables "already angry, already wanting to complain about things," he said. A few weeks ago one employee started to cry because a customer was so mean to her.

On top of all that, there are for more takeout orders than there used to be. "It's almost like we're running double the restaurant, comparatively, with half the staff." Darden, the owner of Cheddar's, did not respond to a request for comment.

Morton has contemplated quitting himself.

"I don't think there's any server who hasn't been tempted to quit," he said. "Especially right now."

But for now, he's getting what he needs from Cheddar's. Darden is "by far one of the better" employers he's had, Morton said. Darden recently raised wages for employees, and offers health benefits, which are especially important given Morton's medical costs. Morton is also going to school for biochemistry, so the flexible hours are important to him. "That's the big reason why I'm here," he said. "It's hard to find a job where I can work 30 hours a week, and still make $35,000 a year." That salary, along with the rent he collects from his brother, is enough to support himself, his wife and their son. "I don't know what else I would do."

Serving, bussing and running food

Karen McLaughlin, 58, has been working as a server at Provino's, an Italian restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee for about two years.

Working conditions have been particularly tough recently. Some people get hired and never show up, she said. Others come in and quit after a week. For McLaughlin, that means wearing multiple hats per shift.

On some days "there's no bussers [and] no food runners, so we have to take the orders, run our own food [and] bus all of our tables," she said. "Servers have been called to work on the food line, to prep salads, to wash dishes. We come in and just have to fill the holes," she said.

On some occasions, the current employees aren't enough. "There was one day half of the kitchen didn't show up," she said. "So we had to open an hour later."

The added responsibility means servers are spending less time with customers — and as a result, earning less in tips. "If you're having to do other things ... then you make less." McLaughlin said.

John Miles, who has been the general manager at Provino's for about 36 years, said that when employees take on other roles their pay is adjusted so that they make as much as they would normally.

Miles described the current environment as very difficult. "We've never experienced the issues that we have now, like not having enough employees," he said.

Of the current employees, "I asked everyone to do their best," he said. "And some of them have gone beyond that."

McLaughlin has been working in restaurants for about eight years — she calls it her "pre-retirement plan," after working in the telecommunications industry for decades. The flexibility of her restaurant job means she can spend more time with her grandson. Generally, "I thoroughly enjoy what I do," she said. "Except for this year."

Still, she expects things to turn around eventually, and she plans to stay in restaurants. But she can see why, for younger employees with less experience, the job is unappealing. "It's harder work than it used to be," she said. "So they're coming into something [where] they can't see that it's going to get better at some point."

Customers who don't get it

Customers at the Richmond, Virginia, Asian fusion restaurant where Kat Combs, 18, works are generally nice, she said. But since reopening, some have behaved poorly.

"One of our first nights of reopening, some guy came to the bar and yelled at our manager. [He said] 'you need to hire more staff,' as if she could solve that problem right then, right there," she said.

Some customers get frustrated when they have to wait for a table, even though many tables are unoccupied. They don't understand that the restaurant doesn't have enough staff to serve them or cook their food, Combs said.

"I try to explain and most of the time, they're understanding," Combs added. But sometimes, she said, they don't really care what she has to say. Combs will leave her job at the end of the summer when she enters her sophomore year at college. There, she'll likely look for an on-campus job.

Ingrid Moody, 56, has been working at a steakhouse in Riverview, Florida since November. She's also found customers to be more difficult.

These days, some customers are "entitled," she said. "We have less staff and less kitchen crew and people just don't seem to care," she said. "They're very demanding. And they take it out on your tips."

Moody is contemplating leaving her job. "If a better opportunity came available in a restaurant right now, I probably would take it," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Crime Stoppers: Law enforcement needs your help locating Jonathan L. Crabb

Image

Serve the Valley Volunteering Weekend Underway

Image

THPD investigating death near 19th and Poplar

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department honors fallen firefighter one year later

Image

Friday: Hazy sunshine, very warm and humid. Isolated showers. High: 87°

Image

Overnight: Hazy, warm and muggy. Low: 68°

Image

New skate park in the Wabash Valley

Image

Results of Knox County housing study released

Image

Duke Energy makes donation to Vigo County Sheriff's Office

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1406459

Reported Deaths: 25831
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56067510552
DuPage932741321
Will776231042
Lake689261025
Kane59878815
Winnebago34538523
Madison32023533
St. Clair29573526
McHenry29423299
Peoria23603346
Champaign21425158
Sangamon19437245
McLean18757194
Tazewell17391307
Rock Island15334329
Kankakee14706224
Kendall13426100
LaSalle12894253
Macon11104214
DeKalb10224122
Vermilion10152154
Adams9364128
Williamson7926138
Whiteside7238174
Boone690680
Ogle627284
Grundy603379
Clinton585293
Coles5832101
Knox5711157
Jackson535065
Henry512570
Livingston492992
Macoupin492489
Woodford490383
Stephenson487286
Effingham480274
Franklin475978
Marion4685117
Jefferson4605123
Monroe446994
Randolph426287
Lee422354
Morgan409791
Fulton409359
Logan404465
Christian392175
Bureau383587
Montgomery382874
Iroquois326368
Perry326161
Fayette325056
McDonough302251
Jersey276352
Saline267057
Douglas262436
Union243841
Lawrence243727
Shelby234838
Crawford216726
Bond211224
Cass209427
Carroll204137
Pike196653
Ford191950
Hancock189832
Clark188934
Warren185950
Wayne185553
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179140
Edgar178542
White176026
Washington167425
Moultrie166028
Mason162547
De Witt160529
Piatt154914
Clay152843
Johnson152016
Mercer151334
Greene150734
Wabash145212
Massac139740
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87716
Schuyler8047
Brown8006
Pulaski7297
Stark65525
Edwards61812
Calhoun5342
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3374
Unassigned562433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 763688

Reported Deaths: 13963
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1048591803
Lake567611029
Allen42619698
St. Joseph37234568
Hamilton37098426
Elkhart29678469
Tippecanoe23321230
Vanderburgh23086404
Porter19530327
Johnson18734391
Hendricks17994321
Madison13446345
Clark13429198
Vigo12779255
LaPorte12528224
Monroe12474178
Delaware11087198
Howard10599237
Kosciusko9729123
Hancock8699149
Bartholomew8228157
Warrick8020157
Floyd7961181
Grant7330181
Wayne7221201
Boone7137105
Morgan6878142
Marshall6320116
Dubois6255118
Cass6083111
Dearborn597878
Noble595290
Henry5939111
Jackson514077
Shelby508297
Lawrence4890127
Gibson460596
Montgomery453692
Clinton452355
DeKalb451185
Harrison449476
Whitley413945
Huntington411581
Steuben409560
Miami403773
Jasper399355
Knox387091
Putnam383462
Wabash366983
Adams350456
Ripley350471
Jefferson340386
White338854
Daviess3084100
Wells301981
Greene292085
Decatur291492
Fayette285864
Posey280235
Scott277458
LaGrange276772
Clay272548
Washington252037
Randolph246283
Jennings237549
Spencer237231
Fountain233150
Starke229759
Owen220959
Sullivan218643
Fulton207445
Jay202832
Carroll196122
Orange190556
Perry189039
Vermillion179544
Rush176927
Franklin171635
Tipton171447
Parke153116
Pike140934
Blackford137732
Pulaski122848
Newton122136
Benton108915
Brown105443
Crawford104816
Martin92515
Warren87515
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428