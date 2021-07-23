Clear

This may be the lowest-rated Olympics ever. NBC shouldn't sweat it

This may be the lowest-rated Olympics ever. NBC shouldn't sweat it

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

The Summer Olympics — one of the most-watched events worldwide — officially kicks off in Tokyo this weekend.

After being delayed a year because of the pandemic, NBC hopes pent-up demand will drive sports fans to their TVs, laptops and phones to tune in. But traditional TV viewership of this year's games faces a set of challenges that could land the Tokyo Olympics in a ratings hole.

"This is probably going to be the lowest-rated summer Olympics of all time," said Patrick Crakes, a former Fox Sports executive turned media consultant. "They can't avoid the increased media fractionalization that's enabling everyone to spend more time with all sorts of content."

The good news for NBC is it doesn't need to rely exclusively on old-fashioned TV ratings to make money on the Olympics.

Streaming and digital platforms provide viewers with more ways to watch the Olympics than ever — live events, highlights, interviews, stories and other shareable clips. That's why this Olympics could see its viewership fall to a record low in the traditional TV sense yet still reach more eyeballs than ever.

"I think we could see that its reach across all platforms was bigger than any Olympics that came before," Crakes said.

Bad news: TV ratings are down

The decline in TV ratings isn't new: TV viewership for the 2016 Rio Olympics fell roughly 18% from the 2012 London games. But the proliferation of TV shows, film and other content across multiple platforms has accelerated markedly since then.

"All linear television is down," noted Jay Rosenstein, a former VP of programming at CBS Sports, who expects Olympics ratings to tumble again.

The TV world is vastly different than it was just five years ago. Viewers now have multiple viewing options — from social media to streaming services.

Just think about the number of streaming services that have launched in the last year alone.

NBC wants excellent ratings, because if the numbers drop too much, it could force the network to compensate advertisers for lower-than-expected viewership with free ads later. (That's known as "make-goods" in the TV business.)

With viewership for other ratings drivers (like award shows) dropping sharply, sports are now even more important to networks and advertisers.

Bad news: Covid

The other unique issue facing these Olympics, of course, is that they're taking place in the middle of a pandemic. The games have already had to deal with whether they should even be held and news that a growing number of athletes have tested positive for the virus.

But from a TV standpoint, the biggest issue is that the games have no spectators. Bob Costas, the legendary sportscaster who fronted 11 Olympic games, told CNN earlier this month that the absence of fans makes for "a hell of a challenge."

"There's no substitute for fans," said Rosenstein. "Think of swimming, the screaming that takes place when they're dealing in hundredths of a second to the touch and how loud that can get and how enthused it gets you at home. Absolutely, fans matter."

The NBA Finals, for example, was down compared to two years ago, but rebounded in a big way from last year, which took place in a bubble without fans.

Good news: NBC knows what it's doing

That doesn't mean that the Olympics can't break through.

"What NBC has to do, and which they do so well, is they weave a tapestry in prime time where you get to experience the lives of these athletes and watch their performances and identify with their country or with themselves," said Rosenstein.

NBC has said that it plans to have 7,000 hours worth of Olympics coverage across broadcast TV, cable and streaming.

The Olympics are also a news event as much as a sporting event, so how NBC balances the story of the competition and the story of the health crisis will likely matter to viewers as well.

"If NBC doesn't pay enough attention to Covid, then it looks like they are denying reality," Lee Igel, a clinical professor at NYU's Tisch Institute for Global Sport, told CNN Business. "However, bringing Covid too much into the discussion and you could alienate viewers who are tired of the pandemic and want to watch the Olympics for the glory of the games. How the broadcast balances that will be something to look out for."

Good news: Peacock

NBC also can use the event as a two-week advertisement for its streaming service, Peacock.

In fact, the original 2020 plan was for Comcast's NBCUniversal to introduce Peacock last summer in conjunction with the Olympics. The pandemic put those plans on hold, so now Peacock — which is vital to the company's growth — gets its moment to shine.

"It's an enormous piece of leverage for people who want to experience it or sample it or watch it," Rosenstein said.

Peacock is offering live games and content including men's and women's gymnastics and men's and women's track and field.

Whether the Olympics leads to people actually signing up for Peacock is yet to be seen, however.

Good news: Sports drive ratings

Even if viewership numbers are down for the Olympics, ratings will still be higher than pretty much anything else on TV this summer, because live sports typically dominate viewership.

So, yes, NBC wants gangbuster ratings for the games — to which it's committed billions of dollars over the next decade — but if it doesn't get them it's not necessarily the end of the world.

"The Olympics are the Olympics," Rosenstein said. "They're one of the most most popular events in the world, and their engagement will continue to be significant, one way or the other."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Crime Stoppers: Law enforcement needs your help locating Jonathan L. Crabb

Image

Serve the Valley Volunteering Weekend Underway

Image

THPD investigating death near 19th and Poplar

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department honors fallen firefighter one year later

Image

Friday: Hazy sunshine, very warm and humid. Isolated showers. High: 87°

Image

Overnight: Hazy, warm and muggy. Low: 68°

Image

New skate park in the Wabash Valley

Image

Results of Knox County housing study released

Image

Duke Energy makes donation to Vigo County Sheriff's Office

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1406459

Reported Deaths: 25831
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56067510552
DuPage932741321
Will776231042
Lake689261025
Kane59878815
Winnebago34538523
Madison32023533
St. Clair29573526
McHenry29423299
Peoria23603346
Champaign21425158
Sangamon19437245
McLean18757194
Tazewell17391307
Rock Island15334329
Kankakee14706224
Kendall13426100
LaSalle12894253
Macon11104214
DeKalb10224122
Vermilion10152154
Adams9364128
Williamson7926138
Whiteside7238174
Boone690680
Ogle627284
Grundy603379
Clinton585293
Coles5832101
Knox5711157
Jackson535065
Henry512570
Livingston492992
Macoupin492489
Woodford490383
Stephenson487286
Effingham480274
Franklin475978
Marion4685117
Jefferson4605123
Monroe446994
Randolph426287
Lee422354
Morgan409791
Fulton409359
Logan404465
Christian392175
Bureau383587
Montgomery382874
Iroquois326368
Perry326161
Fayette325056
McDonough302251
Jersey276352
Saline267057
Douglas262436
Union243841
Lawrence243727
Shelby234838
Crawford216726
Bond211224
Cass209427
Carroll204137
Pike196653
Ford191950
Hancock189832
Clark188934
Warren185950
Wayne185553
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179140
Edgar178542
White176026
Washington167425
Moultrie166028
Mason162547
De Witt160529
Piatt154914
Clay152843
Johnson152016
Mercer151334
Greene150734
Wabash145212
Massac139740
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87716
Schuyler8047
Brown8006
Pulaski7297
Stark65525
Edwards61812
Calhoun5342
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3374
Unassigned562433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 763688

Reported Deaths: 13963
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1048591803
Lake567611029
Allen42619698
St. Joseph37234568
Hamilton37098426
Elkhart29678469
Tippecanoe23321230
Vanderburgh23086404
Porter19530327
Johnson18734391
Hendricks17994321
Madison13446345
Clark13429198
Vigo12779255
LaPorte12528224
Monroe12474178
Delaware11087198
Howard10599237
Kosciusko9729123
Hancock8699149
Bartholomew8228157
Warrick8020157
Floyd7961181
Grant7330181
Wayne7221201
Boone7137105
Morgan6878142
Marshall6320116
Dubois6255118
Cass6083111
Dearborn597878
Noble595290
Henry5939111
Jackson514077
Shelby508297
Lawrence4890127
Gibson460596
Montgomery453692
Clinton452355
DeKalb451185
Harrison449476
Whitley413945
Huntington411581
Steuben409560
Miami403773
Jasper399355
Knox387091
Putnam383462
Wabash366983
Adams350456
Ripley350471
Jefferson340386
White338854
Daviess3084100
Wells301981
Greene292085
Decatur291492
Fayette285864
Posey280235
Scott277458
LaGrange276772
Clay272548
Washington252037
Randolph246283
Jennings237549
Spencer237231
Fountain233150
Starke229759
Owen220959
Sullivan218643
Fulton207445
Jay202832
Carroll196122
Orange190556
Perry189039
Vermillion179544
Rush176927
Franklin171635
Tipton171447
Parke153116
Pike140934
Blackford137732
Pulaski122848
Newton122136
Benton108915
Brown105443
Crawford104816
Martin92515
Warren87515
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428