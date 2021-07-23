Clear

Olympic greats call on IOC to allow podium protests

Olympic greats call on IOC to allow podium protests

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Seamus Fagan and Sara Spary, CNN

Over 150 athletes, sports organizations, human rights and social justice experts have signed an open letter calling on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow athletes the "fundamental human right" to protest, including at the podium.

As the Tokyo Games open, the signatories -- including US hammer thrower Gwen Berry as well as 1968 medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who famously raised gloved fists on the podium -- have urged the IOC to "refrain" from sanctioning athletes who demonstrate.

The letter calls for the removal of the IOC's Rule 50 ban, which prohibits athletes from protesting at Olympic sites.

Following a ten month review of the rule that concluded in April, the body decided to uphold it, but in July added an amendment allowing athletes to express their views in mixed zones, press conferences and during interviews, as well as prior to the start of competition.

The IOC has said the rule aims to ensure that the focus at the Olympic Games remains on athletes' performances.

The letter acknowledges the amendment as a signal the IOC is "open to continued engagement." But it claims the changes do not "reflect a commitment to freedom of expression as a fundamental human right nor to racial and social justice in global sport."

It states: "We believe the global sport community is at a turning point in matters of racial and social justice, and we call on you as leaders in the Olympic and Paralympic Movements to make a stronger commitment to human rights, racial/social justice, and social inclusion."

'A fundamental human right'

Gwen Berry, a 32-year-old contender to medal in Japan and a signatory of the letter, drew much attention when she refused to face the American flag during the playing of the National Anthem at June's US Olympic Track and Field trials.

Berry, who is slated to begin her Olympic competition on July 31, tweeted her support of the petition on Thursday, saying, "We need to take a STAND."

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper in the UK on Thursday, British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith also called on the IOC to remove the ban, saying: "Protesting and expressing yourself is a fundamental human right."

"If you were to penalize someone for standing up against racial inequality how on earth would that go? How on earth are you going to enforce that?"

"When people feel strongly about something, particularly when it's something that's so close to your heart -- and as a black woman you think about racism -- I just think you can't police people's voice on that. That's an incredibly difficult thing to do."

CNN has reached out to the IOC for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department honors fallen firefighter one year later

Image

Friday: Hazy sunshine, very warm and humid. Isolated showers. High: 87°

Image

Overnight: Hazy, warm and muggy. Low: 68°

Image

New skate park in the Wabash Valley

Image

Results of Knox County housing study released

Image

Duke Energy makes donation to Vigo County Sheriff's Office

Image

News 10 Tracks Down Home Improvement Fraud

Image

Students work on projects to benefit the community

Image

People are proceeding with caution after smoky conditions

Image

Judge grants extra time for preparation in Shane Meehan case

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1406459

Reported Deaths: 25831
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56067510552
DuPage932741321
Will776231042
Lake689261025
Kane59878815
Winnebago34538523
Madison32023533
St. Clair29573526
McHenry29423299
Peoria23603346
Champaign21425158
Sangamon19437245
McLean18757194
Tazewell17391307
Rock Island15334329
Kankakee14706224
Kendall13426100
LaSalle12894253
Macon11104214
DeKalb10224122
Vermilion10152154
Adams9364128
Williamson7926138
Whiteside7238174
Boone690680
Ogle627284
Grundy603379
Clinton585293
Coles5832101
Knox5711157
Jackson535065
Henry512570
Livingston492992
Macoupin492489
Woodford490383
Stephenson487286
Effingham480274
Franklin475978
Marion4685117
Jefferson4605123
Monroe446994
Randolph426287
Lee422354
Morgan409791
Fulton409359
Logan404465
Christian392175
Bureau383587
Montgomery382874
Iroquois326368
Perry326161
Fayette325056
McDonough302251
Jersey276352
Saline267057
Douglas262436
Union243841
Lawrence243727
Shelby234838
Crawford216726
Bond211224
Cass209427
Carroll204137
Pike196653
Ford191950
Hancock189832
Clark188934
Warren185950
Wayne185553
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179140
Edgar178542
White176026
Washington167425
Moultrie166028
Mason162547
De Witt160529
Piatt154914
Clay152843
Johnson152016
Mercer151334
Greene150734
Wabash145212
Massac139740
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87716
Schuyler8047
Brown8006
Pulaski7297
Stark65525
Edwards61812
Calhoun5342
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3374
Unassigned562433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 763688

Reported Deaths: 13963
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1048591803
Lake567611029
Allen42619698
St. Joseph37234568
Hamilton37098426
Elkhart29678469
Tippecanoe23321230
Vanderburgh23086404
Porter19530327
Johnson18734391
Hendricks17994321
Madison13446345
Clark13429198
Vigo12779255
LaPorte12528224
Monroe12474178
Delaware11087198
Howard10599237
Kosciusko9729123
Hancock8699149
Bartholomew8228157
Warrick8020157
Floyd7961181
Grant7330181
Wayne7221201
Boone7137105
Morgan6878142
Marshall6320116
Dubois6255118
Cass6083111
Dearborn597878
Noble595290
Henry5939111
Jackson514077
Shelby508297
Lawrence4890127
Gibson460596
Montgomery453692
Clinton452355
DeKalb451185
Harrison449476
Whitley413945
Huntington411581
Steuben409560
Miami403773
Jasper399355
Knox387091
Putnam383462
Wabash366983
Adams350456
Ripley350471
Jefferson340386
White338854
Daviess3084100
Wells301981
Greene292085
Decatur291492
Fayette285864
Posey280235
Scott277458
LaGrange276772
Clay272548
Washington252037
Randolph246283
Jennings237549
Spencer237231
Fountain233150
Starke229759
Owen220959
Sullivan218643
Fulton207445
Jay202832
Carroll196122
Orange190556
Perry189039
Vermillion179544
Rush176927
Franklin171635
Tipton171447
Parke153116
Pike140934
Blackford137732
Pulaski122848
Newton122136
Benton108915
Brown105443
Crawford104816
Martin92515
Warren87515
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428