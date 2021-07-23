Clear

Watch the July full 'buck' moon illuminate the sky tonight

Watch the July full 'buck' moon illuminate the sky tonight

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 8:11 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 8:11 AM
Posted By: By Sarah Molano and Ashley Strickland, CNN

Lunar lovers, grab a cozy spot outside and set your sights to the southeast to gaze upon July's full moon, dubbed the "buck" moon, as it rises Friday after sunset.

The moon will reach peak illumination at 10:37 p.m. ET Friday, according to NASA. In all its glory, the celestial treat will hang in the night sky for about three days around its peak, so onlookers can enjoy the glowing moon all weekend.

Why the nickname? July marks the time when male deer -- bucks -- grow out their antlers, granting this month's full moon the "buck" moniker, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. Bucks' antlers go through a cycle every year of shedding and regrowing, getting progressively larger as the animals age.

The name of the July full moon differs across cultures, however. Some Native American tribes name it for the hot summer season. The Comanche people call this event "urui mua," or "hot moon," and the Kalapuya people refer to it as "ameku," meaning "mid summer moon," according to the Western Washington University Planetarium website.

Other Indigenous groups, including the Mohawk, Apache, Cherokee and Passamaquoddy peoples, named the July moon with references to "ripening." Some are more specific to fruit, like the Anishnaabe's "aabita-niibino-giizis," meaning "raspberry moon" and the Assiniboine's "wasasa," or "red berries." The Zuni tribe, from what is now New Mexico, says "dayamcho yachunne," meaning "limbs are broken by fruit."

In contrast, Europeans use the term "hay moon" as a nod to the haymaking season of June and July, according to NASA.

Typical of a normal year, 2021 has 12 full moons. (There were 13 full moons last year, two of which were in October.)

Here are all of the full moons remaining this year and their names, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac:

August 22 -- sturgeon moon

September 20 -- harvest moon

October 20 -- hunter's moon

November 19 -- beaver moon

December 18 -- cold moon

Be sure to check for the other names of these moons as well, attributed to their respective Native American tribes.

Meteor showers

The Delta Aquariids meteor shower is best seen from the southern tropics and will peak between July 28 and 29, when the moon is 74% full.

Interestingly, another meteor shower peaks on the same night -- the Alpha Capricornids. Although this is a much weaker shower, it has been known to produce some bright fireballs during its peak. It will be visible for everyone, regardless of which side of the equator you are on.

The Perseid meteor shower, the most popular of the year, will peak between August 11 and 12 in the Northern Hemisphere, when the moon is only 13% full.

Here is the meteor shower schedule for the rest of the year, according to EarthSky's meteor shower outlook.

• October 8: Draconids

• October 21: Orionids

• November 4 to 5: South Taurids

• November 11 to 12: North Taurids

• November 17: Leonids

• December 13 to 14: Geminids

• December 22: Ursids

Solar and lunar eclipses

This year, there will be one more eclipse of the sun and another eclipse of the moon, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

November 19 will see a partial eclipse of the moon, and skywatchers in North America and Hawaii can view it between 1 a.m. ET and 7:06 a.m. ET.

And the year will end with a total eclipse of the sun on December 4. It won't be visible in North America, but those in the Falkland Islands, the southern tip of Africa, Antarctica and southeastern Australia will be able to spot it.

Visible planets

Skywatchers will have multiple opportunities to spot the planets in our sky during certain mornings and evenings throughout 2021, according to the Farmer's Almanac planetary guide.

It's possible to see most of these with the naked eye, with the exception of distant Neptune, but binoculars or a telescope will provide the best view.

Mercury will look like a bright star in the morning sky from October 18 to November 1. It will shine in the night sky from August 31 to September 21, and November 29 to December 31.

Venus, our closest neighbor in the solar system, will appear in the western sky at dusk in the evenings through December 31. It's the second-brightest object in our sky, after the moon.

Mars makes its reddish appearance in the morning sky between November 24 and December 31, and it will be visible in the evening sky through August 22.

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is the third-brightest object in our sky. It will be on display in the morning sky through August 19. Look for it in the evenings August 20 to December 31 -- but it will be at its brightest from August 8 to September 2.

Saturn's rings are only visible through a telescope, but the planet itself can still be seen with the naked eye in the mornings through August 1 and in the evenings from August 2 to December 31. It will be at its brightest during the first four days of August.

Binoculars or a telescope will help you spot the greenish glow of Uranus in the mornings through November 3 and in the evenings from November 4 to December 31. It will be at its brightest between August 28 and December 31.

And our most distant neighbor in the solar system, Neptune, will be visible through a telescope in the mornings through September 13 and during the evenings September 14 to December 31. It will be at its brightest between July 19 and November 8.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department honors fallen firefighter one year later

Image

Friday: Hazy sunshine, very warm and humid. Isolated showers. High: 87°

Image

Overnight: Hazy, warm and muggy. Low: 68°

Image

New skate park in the Wabash Valley

Image

Results of Knox County housing study released

Image

Duke Energy makes donation to Vigo County Sheriff's Office

Image

News 10 Tracks Down Home Improvement Fraud

Image

Students work on projects to benefit the community

Image

People are proceeding with caution after smoky conditions

Image

Judge grants extra time for preparation in Shane Meehan case

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1406459

Reported Deaths: 25831
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56067510552
DuPage932741321
Will776231042
Lake689261025
Kane59878815
Winnebago34538523
Madison32023533
St. Clair29573526
McHenry29423299
Peoria23603346
Champaign21425158
Sangamon19437245
McLean18757194
Tazewell17391307
Rock Island15334329
Kankakee14706224
Kendall13426100
LaSalle12894253
Macon11104214
DeKalb10224122
Vermilion10152154
Adams9364128
Williamson7926138
Whiteside7238174
Boone690680
Ogle627284
Grundy603379
Clinton585293
Coles5832101
Knox5711157
Jackson535065
Henry512570
Livingston492992
Macoupin492489
Woodford490383
Stephenson487286
Effingham480274
Franklin475978
Marion4685117
Jefferson4605123
Monroe446994
Randolph426287
Lee422354
Morgan409791
Fulton409359
Logan404465
Christian392175
Bureau383587
Montgomery382874
Iroquois326368
Perry326161
Fayette325056
McDonough302251
Jersey276352
Saline267057
Douglas262436
Union243841
Lawrence243727
Shelby234838
Crawford216726
Bond211224
Cass209427
Carroll204137
Pike196653
Ford191950
Hancock189832
Clark188934
Warren185950
Wayne185553
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179140
Edgar178542
White176026
Washington167425
Moultrie166028
Mason162547
De Witt160529
Piatt154914
Clay152843
Johnson152016
Mercer151334
Greene150734
Wabash145212
Massac139740
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87716
Schuyler8047
Brown8006
Pulaski7297
Stark65525
Edwards61812
Calhoun5342
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3374
Unassigned562433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 763688

Reported Deaths: 13963
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1048591803
Lake567611029
Allen42619698
St. Joseph37234568
Hamilton37098426
Elkhart29678469
Tippecanoe23321230
Vanderburgh23086404
Porter19530327
Johnson18734391
Hendricks17994321
Madison13446345
Clark13429198
Vigo12779255
LaPorte12528224
Monroe12474178
Delaware11087198
Howard10599237
Kosciusko9729123
Hancock8699149
Bartholomew8228157
Warrick8020157
Floyd7961181
Grant7330181
Wayne7221201
Boone7137105
Morgan6878142
Marshall6320116
Dubois6255118
Cass6083111
Dearborn597878
Noble595290
Henry5939111
Jackson514077
Shelby508297
Lawrence4890127
Gibson460596
Montgomery453692
Clinton452355
DeKalb451185
Harrison449476
Whitley413945
Huntington411581
Steuben409560
Miami403773
Jasper399355
Knox387091
Putnam383462
Wabash366983
Adams350456
Ripley350471
Jefferson340386
White338854
Daviess3084100
Wells301981
Greene292085
Decatur291492
Fayette285864
Posey280235
Scott277458
LaGrange276772
Clay272548
Washington252037
Randolph246283
Jennings237549
Spencer237231
Fountain233150
Starke229759
Owen220959
Sullivan218643
Fulton207445
Jay202832
Carroll196122
Orange190556
Perry189039
Vermillion179544
Rush176927
Franklin171635
Tipton171447
Parke153116
Pike140934
Blackford137732
Pulaski122848
Newton122136
Benton108915
Brown105443
Crawford104816
Martin92515
Warren87515
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428