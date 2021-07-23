Clear

Olympic health plan for US Tokyo delegation: Treat members as if they're unvaccinated

Olympic health plan for US Tokyo delegation: Treat members as if they're unvaccinated

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 7:21 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 7:21 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, Jill Martin, Coy Wire, CNN

Well over three quarters of the US athletes that are in Japan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have received Covid-19 vaccines, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) revealed on Friday.

Team USA announced earlier this month that a total of 613 athletes were set to represent the country in the Summer Games. Athletes are filling in health history forms upon their arrival in Japan.

However, because some US athletes have yet to arrive, the total number of health histories answered is "not quite" 600, USOPC chief medical officer Dr. Jonathan Finnoff revealed. He said he did not have the exact number.

"As of today, it's 83%," Finnoff said in a press conference on Friday, referring to athletes that have been vaccinated. "That is just athletes. It is not staff because we don't collect private information on staff members."

READ: With Tokyo 2020 overshadowed by Covid-19, athletes are left to bring light to troubled Olympics

That 83% figure should be of concern to Team USA, according to CNN sports analyst Christine Brennan, who expressed her concerns about what she described as the "alarmingly low" number of vaccinated US athletes at the Games.

"This number -- 83 percent -- is alarmingly low, considering that your odds of being contact traced out of your event increase greatly if you are not vaccinated," she said on Twitter. "Plus, you are a greater risk to your teammates, roommates, etc."

'Health and safety measures'

Finnoff explained that all members of the US delegation in Tokyo -- whether that be athletes, staff members or volunteers -- are being treated as if they're unvaccinated.

"When somebody asks me should the Games should go on, I can say emphatically that yes indeed they should go on," Finnoff said.

"I think the health and safety measures that have been implemented are exceptional, and I'm very confident we can have a safe and successful Games."

In the National Football League (NFL), teams were informed on Thursday that any Covid-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players or staff members will forfeit that week's game and be "credited with a loss" if the game can't be rescheduled during the 18-week season.

With teams starting to report for training camp, the NFL saw an increase in Covid-19 vaccination rates around the league this week, with 14 of the 32 NFL teams having reached the above 85% threshold, the league told CNN.

The NFL also reported that 78% of players around the league have received at least one vaccine, an increase of over 4% from last week.

All 32 NFL teams are now above the 50% vaccine threshold, the league said, after previously having two teams last week with less than half of their players vaccinated.

Four US athletes have had to pull out of the Games already having tested positive for Covid-19.

Men's beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb, tennis sensation Coco Gauff, basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson and gymnast Kara Eaker will miss the Olympics as they have to now isolate.

Across the US, about 339.8 million doses have been administered. That translates to 102 doses per 100 people.

"I would invite certainly the American public, but frankly all of those around the world to enjoy these Games, to rest assured that we can conduct these Games in a safe and healthy environment and that we should enjoy the fun and the spirit of what this competition is all about," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said.

"Let's enjoy these Games as much as we always would and allow them to inspire and unite as they should and as they can and as I'm confident they will."

A famous walk

Of the 613 US athletes that will be competing at the Games, more than 200 plan to take part in Friday's Opening Ceremony

Rick Adams, USOPC chief of sport performance and national governing body services, said the decision on whether to walk was left up to the athletes.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"What you had was a situation where the stay guidelines in terms of not coming until five days before your competition, that limited the number of athletes that might typically be walking," Adams said.

"We will have a significantly smaller group, but that is not based on a limitation from the organizing committee. That's just a product of the athletes that are here based on their competition window and those who have chosen to walk."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department honors fallen firefighter one year later

Image

Friday: Hazy sunshine, very warm and humid. Isolated showers. High: 87°

Image

Overnight: Hazy, warm and muggy. Low: 68°

Image

New skate park in the Wabash Valley

Image

Results of Knox County housing study released

Image

Duke Energy makes donation to Vigo County Sheriff's Office

Image

News 10 Tracks Down Home Improvement Fraud

Image

Students work on projects to benefit the community

Image

People are proceeding with caution after smoky conditions

Image

Judge grants extra time for preparation in Shane Meehan case

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1406459

Reported Deaths: 25831
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56067510552
DuPage932741321
Will776231042
Lake689261025
Kane59878815
Winnebago34538523
Madison32023533
St. Clair29573526
McHenry29423299
Peoria23603346
Champaign21425158
Sangamon19437245
McLean18757194
Tazewell17391307
Rock Island15334329
Kankakee14706224
Kendall13426100
LaSalle12894253
Macon11104214
DeKalb10224122
Vermilion10152154
Adams9364128
Williamson7926138
Whiteside7238174
Boone690680
Ogle627284
Grundy603379
Clinton585293
Coles5832101
Knox5711157
Jackson535065
Henry512570
Livingston492992
Macoupin492489
Woodford490383
Stephenson487286
Effingham480274
Franklin475978
Marion4685117
Jefferson4605123
Monroe446994
Randolph426287
Lee422354
Morgan409791
Fulton409359
Logan404465
Christian392175
Bureau383587
Montgomery382874
Iroquois326368
Perry326161
Fayette325056
McDonough302251
Jersey276352
Saline267057
Douglas262436
Union243841
Lawrence243727
Shelby234838
Crawford216726
Bond211224
Cass209427
Carroll204137
Pike196653
Ford191950
Hancock189832
Clark188934
Warren185950
Wayne185553
Jo Daviess183324
Richland179140
Edgar178542
White176026
Washington167425
Moultrie166028
Mason162547
De Witt160529
Piatt154914
Clay152843
Johnson152016
Mercer151334
Greene150734
Wabash145212
Massac139740
Cumberland130919
Menard126912
Jasper116818
Marshall109519
Hamilton87716
Schuyler8047
Brown8006
Pulaski7297
Stark65525
Edwards61812
Calhoun5342
Henderson53414
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48511
Gallatin4774
Hardin39412
Pope3374
Unassigned562433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 763688

Reported Deaths: 13963
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1048591803
Lake567611029
Allen42619698
St. Joseph37234568
Hamilton37098426
Elkhart29678469
Tippecanoe23321230
Vanderburgh23086404
Porter19530327
Johnson18734391
Hendricks17994321
Madison13446345
Clark13429198
Vigo12779255
LaPorte12528224
Monroe12474178
Delaware11087198
Howard10599237
Kosciusko9729123
Hancock8699149
Bartholomew8228157
Warrick8020157
Floyd7961181
Grant7330181
Wayne7221201
Boone7137105
Morgan6878142
Marshall6320116
Dubois6255118
Cass6083111
Dearborn597878
Noble595290
Henry5939111
Jackson514077
Shelby508297
Lawrence4890127
Gibson460596
Montgomery453692
Clinton452355
DeKalb451185
Harrison449476
Whitley413945
Huntington411581
Steuben409560
Miami403773
Jasper399355
Knox387091
Putnam383462
Wabash366983
Adams350456
Ripley350471
Jefferson340386
White338854
Daviess3084100
Wells301981
Greene292085
Decatur291492
Fayette285864
Posey280235
Scott277458
LaGrange276772
Clay272548
Washington252037
Randolph246283
Jennings237549
Spencer237231
Fountain233150
Starke229759
Owen220959
Sullivan218643
Fulton207445
Jay202832
Carroll196122
Orange190556
Perry189039
Vermillion179544
Rush176927
Franklin171635
Tipton171447
Parke153116
Pike140934
Blackford137732
Pulaski122848
Newton122136
Benton108915
Brown105443
Crawford104816
Martin92515
Warren87515
Switzerland8308
Union73510
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428