Clear

Problems at China nuclear power plant are serious enough to warrant shutdown, French co-owner warns

Problems at China nuclear power plant are serious enough to warrant shutdown, French co-owner warns

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Barbara Wojazer, Zachary Cohen, Michael Callahan and Jessie Yeung, CNN

The French power company that co-owns a nuclear plant in China would shut it down if it could, due to damage to the fuel rods, a spokesperson said -- but the decision is ultimately up to the plant's Chinese operator.

The spokesperson for Electricite de France (EDF) said on Thursday that while it was "not an emergency situation" at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, located in China's southern Guangdong province, it was a "serious situation that is evolving."

If the reactor was in France, the company would have shut it down already due to "the procedures and practices in terms of operating nuclear power plants in France," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not directly call on China to halt operations at the plant, noting it was a decision for its Chinese partner and majority shareholder in the plant, the China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN).

CNN first reported in June that the French company Framatome -- an EDF subsidiary which supports operations at Taishan -- had warned of an "imminent radiological threat" at the plant, prompting the United States government to investigate the possibility of a leak.

The company had also accused the Chinese safety authority of raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the plant in order to avoid having to shut it down, according to a letter from Framatome to the US Department of Energy, obtained by CNN.

Chinese authorities have denied any danger at the plant, saying soon after CNN's exclusive report that there was "no abnormality in the radiation environment" and the safety of the plant was "guaranteed." Authorities declined to answer follow-up questions regarding Framatome's warning to US officials.

In June, the Chinese nuclear safety administration acknowledged an increased level of radioactivity in the primary circuit in one of the two reactors due to damaged fuel rods -- but said it was "completely different from a radiological leakage accident" because the "physical barriers are safe."

It also denied raising the acceptable limits of radiation, and said the levels were "still within the range of allowable, stable operations."

The agency also previously said only five of the reactor's more than 60,000 fuel rods were affected, adding there was no risk of "radiation leaking to the environment."

On Thursday, the EDF spokesperson reiterated it was detecting an increase in noble gas in a reactor, and that the company had publicly clarified its position to the Chinese plant's owner and operator, Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co., Ltd (TNPJVC).

EDF holds a 30% stake in TNPJVC -- a joint venture with state-owned China General Nuclear Power Group.

"We've shared with them all the elements of EDF's analysis and all the reasons why, in France, we would stop the reactor," the spokesperson said, "so that they can take the decision that will be necessary as responsible operators."

According to the spokesperson, EDF would have shut down the reactor in order to "avoid further degrading of the fuel rods, and carry out an investigation, and avoid further damage to the industrial facility."

But the ultimate decision is up to TNPJVC, which intends to carry out its own analysis, the spokesperson said. EDF said they did not have a timeline for the operator's decision.

Framatome declined to provide additional comment when asked about the EDF statement.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Hazy, warm and muggy. Low: 68°

Image

New skate park in the Wabash Valley

Image

Results of Knox County housing study released

Image

Duke Energy makes donation to Vigo County Sheriff's Office

Image

News 10 Tracks Down Home Improvement Fraud

Image

Students work on projects to benefit the community

Image

People are proceeding with caution after smoky conditions

Image

Judge grants extra time for preparation in Shane Meehan case

Image

One person dead after crash in northern Vigo County

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1404466

Reported Deaths: 25825
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56015510550
DuPage931551321
Will775221042
Lake688721025
Kane59828815
Winnebago34492523
Madison31928533
St. Clair29476526
McHenry29394299
Peoria23574346
Champaign21371158
Sangamon19404245
McLean18730193
Tazewell17352307
Rock Island15314329
Kankakee14700224
Kendall13418100
LaSalle12879253
Macon11085214
DeKalb10210122
Vermilion10141153
Adams9314128
Williamson7878138
Whiteside7234174
Boone690280
Ogle626684
Grundy602679
Clinton584492
Coles5824101
Knox5707157
Jackson530465
Henry511770
Livingston492492
Macoupin490689
Woodford490183
Stephenson487286
Effingham479574
Franklin472378
Marion4663117
Jefferson4590123
Monroe445594
Randolph425087
Lee421854
Fulton408659
Morgan407790
Logan404665
Christian391375
Bureau383287
Montgomery382574
Perry325261
Fayette324856
Iroquois323768
McDonough301351
Jersey275252
Saline266457
Douglas262436
Lawrence243127
Union241741
Shelby234638
Crawford216026
Bond210824
Cass208927
Carroll203837
Pike195653
Ford191550
Hancock188832
Clark188634
Warren185950
Wayne185053
Jo Daviess183224
Richland178840
Edgar178042
White175226
Washington167425
Moultrie165728
Mason161647
De Witt160029
Piatt154714
Clay152543
Johnson151716
Mercer151234
Greene149434
Wabash144512
Massac138740
Cumberland130919
Menard126812
Jasper116818
Marshall109419
Hamilton87216
Schuyler8047
Brown7986
Pulaski7247
Stark65325
Edwards61112
Henderson53414
Calhoun5332
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48411
Gallatin4744
Hardin39412
Pope3374
Unassigned592433
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 762837

Reported Deaths: 13964
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1047191803
Lake567421029
Allen42562698
St. Joseph37214567
Hamilton37056427
Elkhart29663469
Tippecanoe23290230
Vanderburgh23035404
Porter19521327
Johnson18710391
Hendricks17972321
Madison13414345
Clark13411198
Vigo12771255
LaPorte12521224
Monroe12466178
Delaware11073198
Howard10586238
Kosciusko9724123
Hancock8691149
Bartholomew8222157
Warrick8005157
Floyd7948181
Grant7328181
Wayne7219201
Boone7127105
Morgan6869142
Marshall6317116
Dubois6251118
Cass6081111
Dearborn597278
Henry5937111
Noble593790
Jackson513277
Shelby508097
Lawrence4880127
Gibson460796
Montgomery453292
Clinton451555
DeKalb450685
Harrison448576
Whitley413445
Huntington410981
Steuben408860
Miami403372
Jasper399155
Knox386591
Putnam381962
Wabash366783
Ripley350471
Adams350256
Jefferson339986
White338754
Daviess3080100
Wells301781
Greene291585
Decatur291292
Fayette285764
Posey279735
LaGrange276772
Scott276558
Clay272348
Washington251337
Randolph245883
Spencer236831
Jennings236449
Fountain232650
Starke229759
Owen220259
Sullivan218443
Fulton207345
Jay202832
Carroll195722
Orange190456
Perry188739
Vermillion179444
Rush176827
Franklin171335
Tipton170748
Parke152516
Pike140634
Blackford137632
Pulaski122648
Newton121636
Benton108815
Brown105343
Crawford104416
Martin92515
Warren87415
Switzerland8248
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428