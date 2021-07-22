Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

FAA changes policy on who qualifies for commercial astronaut wings on same day as Blue Origin spaceflight

FAA changes policy on who qualifies for commercial astronaut wings on same day as Blue Origin spaceflight

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 10:10 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Kristin Fisher and Ellie Kaufman, CNN

Even though Jeff Bezos crossed into space on Tuesday, he still may not get his official astronaut wings from the federal government.

On the same day as Blue Origin's first human spaceflight, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a change to its Commercial Astronaut Wings Program for the first time in 17 years. This shift at the dawn of the space tourism era means the US government may not formally recognize that billionaires Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson became astronauts when they blasted into space earlier this month.

Before the FAA issued the new restrictions, Bezos, along with three other crewmates who flew with the Blue Origin founder, would have qualified to receive FAA commercial astronaut wings. That's because the travelers flew to an altitude of at least 50 miles (80.5 kilometers), the US-recognized boundary of space.

That was true until a few days ago.

Effective July 20, the FAA issued one more critical criterion: Commercial launch crew members must also demonstrate "activities during flight that were essential to public safety, or contributed to human space flight safety," an FAA spokesperson said, quoting the new order.

Astronaut wings were first awarded in the early 1960s to the Mercury 7 astronauts Alan B. Shepard, Jr., and Virgil "Gus" Grissom by the US Navy and the US Air Force, respectively. It became a rite of passage for all NASA astronauts, from the Apollo missions to the Space Shuttle progam. The FAA created the Commercial Astronaut Wings Program in 2004 after Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipOne became the first private spacecraft to reach space.

David Mackay and Mike Masucci, the two pilots for Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo flight on July 11, had already received their astronaut wings. So had one of the mission specialists, Beth Moses, on a previous test flight. But the three other mission specialists, including Branson, were first-time fliers and were on board to either evaluate the astronaut experience or conduct suborbital scientific research. Neither activity would explicitly qualify them to receive their wings under the FAA's new order.

The four crew members on board Blue Origin's first crewed flight did even less during their 10-minute-long suborbital flight. The company's CEO, Bob Smith, explained during a prelaunch mission briefing that the New Shepard spacecraft "is an autonomous vehicle. There's really nothing for a crew member to go do."

A spokesperson for the FAA said the shift was made because it "aligns more directly to the FAA's role to protect public safety during commercial space operations." The FAA did not respond to an inquiry about why the change took effect on the same day as the Blue Origin flight.

When asked what the change in policy means for the most recent space tourists, an FAA spokesperson said that, in order to get astronaut wings, a nomination is required.

"There are no nominations currently before the FAA to review," the spokesperson said.

There is one caveat in the new regulations that may still allow Branson, Bezos and some of their crewmates a chance to become formally recognized by the FAA as astronauts. The new order allows the agency to issue an honorary award to "individuals whose contribution to commercial human space flight merits special recognition." It's up to the sole discretion of FAA's associate administrator for commercial space transportation to determine who qualifies for the "honorary" astronaut wings.

Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment about whether or not they plan to nominate any of their recent crew members, including Bezos and Branson, for the program.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Hazy, warm and muggy. Low: 68°

Image

New skate park in the Wabash Valley

Image

Results of Knox County housing study released

Image

Duke Energy makes donation to Vigo County Sheriff's Office

Image

News 10 Tracks Down Home Improvement Fraud

Image

Students work on projects to benefit the community

Image

People are proceeding with caution after smoky conditions

Image

Judge grants extra time for preparation in Shane Meehan case

Image

One person dead after crash in northern Vigo County

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1404466

Reported Deaths: 25825
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56015510550
DuPage931551321
Will775221042
Lake688721025
Kane59828815
Winnebago34492523
Madison31928533
St. Clair29476526
McHenry29394299
Peoria23574346
Champaign21371158
Sangamon19404245
McLean18730193
Tazewell17352307
Rock Island15314329
Kankakee14700224
Kendall13418100
LaSalle12879253
Macon11085214
DeKalb10210122
Vermilion10141153
Adams9314128
Williamson7878138
Whiteside7234174
Boone690280
Ogle626684
Grundy602679
Clinton584492
Coles5824101
Knox5707157
Jackson530465
Henry511770
Livingston492492
Macoupin490689
Woodford490183
Stephenson487286
Effingham479574
Franklin472378
Marion4663117
Jefferson4590123
Monroe445594
Randolph425087
Lee421854
Fulton408659
Morgan407790
Logan404665
Christian391375
Bureau383287
Montgomery382574
Perry325261
Fayette324856
Iroquois323768
McDonough301351
Jersey275252
Saline266457
Douglas262436
Lawrence243127
Union241741
Shelby234638
Crawford216026
Bond210824
Cass208927
Carroll203837
Pike195653
Ford191550
Hancock188832
Clark188634
Warren185950
Wayne185053
Jo Daviess183224
Richland178840
Edgar178042
White175226
Washington167425
Moultrie165728
Mason161647
De Witt160029
Piatt154714
Clay152543
Johnson151716
Mercer151234
Greene149434
Wabash144512
Massac138740
Cumberland130919
Menard126812
Jasper116818
Marshall109419
Hamilton87216
Schuyler8047
Brown7986
Pulaski7247
Stark65325
Edwards61112
Henderson53414
Calhoun5332
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48411
Gallatin4744
Hardin39412
Pope3374
Unassigned592433
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 762837

Reported Deaths: 13964
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1047191803
Lake567421029
Allen42562698
St. Joseph37214567
Hamilton37056427
Elkhart29663469
Tippecanoe23290230
Vanderburgh23035404
Porter19521327
Johnson18710391
Hendricks17972321
Madison13414345
Clark13411198
Vigo12771255
LaPorte12521224
Monroe12466178
Delaware11073198
Howard10586238
Kosciusko9724123
Hancock8691149
Bartholomew8222157
Warrick8005157
Floyd7948181
Grant7328181
Wayne7219201
Boone7127105
Morgan6869142
Marshall6317116
Dubois6251118
Cass6081111
Dearborn597278
Henry5937111
Noble593790
Jackson513277
Shelby508097
Lawrence4880127
Gibson460796
Montgomery453292
Clinton451555
DeKalb450685
Harrison448576
Whitley413445
Huntington410981
Steuben408860
Miami403372
Jasper399155
Knox386591
Putnam381962
Wabash366783
Ripley350471
Adams350256
Jefferson339986
White338754
Daviess3080100
Wells301781
Greene291585
Decatur291292
Fayette285764
Posey279735
LaGrange276772
Scott276558
Clay272348
Washington251337
Randolph245883
Spencer236831
Jennings236449
Fountain232650
Starke229759
Owen220259
Sullivan218443
Fulton207345
Jay202832
Carroll195722
Orange190456
Perry188739
Vermillion179444
Rush176827
Franklin171335
Tipton170748
Parke152516
Pike140634
Blackford137632
Pulaski122648
Newton121636
Benton108815
Brown105343
Crawford104416
Martin92515
Warren87415
Switzerland8248
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428