Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

We cannot give China veto power over the investigation into Covid-19's origins

We cannot give China veto power over the investigation into Covid-19's origins

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 10:11 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 10:11 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jamie Metzl

It is shocking that more than 18 months after the initial Covid-19 outbreak, there is still no international process in place to fully investigate the origins of the pandemic -- nor is one planned.

Now that the Chinese government has rejected the World Health Organization's proposal to step up efforts probing this critical issue, the time has come for a new approach for understanding how this terrible tragedy began.

This roadblock has been a long time coming due to Beijing's ongoing misinformation campaigns and obfuscation efforts regarding the pandemic's origins.

In the earliest days following the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, the Chinese government cracked down on information and stymied efforts to sound the alarm on the novel coronavirus. In the following months, China has failed to provide crucial information to the WHO, with the US and 13 other governments voicing their concerns in March that the WHO's "international expert study on the source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples."

When Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison proposed a full investigation into the pandemic origins in April 2020, the Chinese government pushed back against the idea and retaliated by restricting imports of Australian coal, beef, and other commodities through tariffs and other bans.

At last year's World Health Assembly, an annual meeting attended by all the WHO member states, Morrison's idea was quashed and a new proposal, strongly supported by China, authorized a Chinese-controlled joint study "to identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population, including the possible role of intermediate hosts."

This subtle wording ensured that the only international effort examining the pandemic origin focused on the hypothesis that the virus jumped from animals to humans in the wild, while disregarding other hypotheses, including the possibility of an accidental lab incident.

Given China's de facto control of the joint study process mandated by this resolution, it was not surprising that a team of international experts and their Chinese counterparts, many of whom are affiliated with the government, did not thoroughly investigate a lab incident origin during their short study tour to Wuhan.

At a press event on February 9, the team announced that they believed a lab incident hypothesis was "extremely unlikely" and recommended no further studies -- even though they had not thoroughly investigated this possibility.

What was more surprising, however, was that WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus immediately rejected this assessment and called for further investigation. "As far as WHO is concerned all hypotheses remain on the table," he said.

Last week, Tedros showed tremendous courage when he called on the Chinese government to be more transparent in the sharing of raw data. He also asserted that efforts to preclude the possibility of a lab incident had been premature, and called for "audits of relevant laboratories and research institutions operating in the area of the initial human cases identified in December 2019."

Not surprisingly, these statements put Tedros in Beijing's crosshairs.

A fiery editorial in the Global Times, a Chinese government mouthpiece, denounced Tedros as succumbing to US pressure and asserted, "Chinese society will not accept Washington's hegemonic and hooligan practices, nor will it allow an insulting probe based on the presumption of guilt, which is a serious violation of China's sovereignty."

Earlier this week, a Global Times report announced 55 countries had submitted letters to the WHO director-general opposing "the politicization of [the] Covid-19 origins study." On Thursday, the vice minister of the Chinese National Health Commission, Zeng Yixin, said he was "extremely shocked" by the WHO proposal and that Beijing "can't possibly accept such a plan for investigating the origins."

Given the critical importance of fully investigating the origin of Covid-19 and preventing future pandemics, China's rejection of a full investigation poses a threat to the world that cannot be tolerated.

Although a comprehensive investigation with Chinese cooperation and full access to all relevant records, samples, and personnel is the gold standard, we cannot accept China's obstruction as the final word on the matter. Beijing cannot be given the veto power over an investigation into the worst pandemic in a century.

That's why we need a new strategy for moving forward, even without China's cooperation.

Given the leadership and moral courage Tedros has shown by calling for a full examination into the pandemic origins, the United States and its partners around the world must come together in support of the integrity of the WHO and his leadership.

Even though it is all but certain the Chinese government will block any meaningful probe inside the country, the US and its partners must do everything possible to let the WHO process play out, not least to offer Beijing an ongoing chance to do the right thing.

Because China has now made its intentions clear, however, it would be absurd to rely solely on a WHO-organized process. That's why the US and its partners must immediately begin planning alternative means to carry out the fullest possible investigation into the pandemic origins in a way the Chinese government cannot block.

While US President Joe Biden has tasked the intelligence community with collecting and analyzing information on the origins of Covid-19, the US should work with its allies, and involve the G7, Quad or other coalitions along with a team of international experts. Although not having full access to all of the relevant resources in China would hamper this investigation, a great deal of progress can be made by pooling efforts, accessing materials available outside of China, and creating secure whistleblower provisions empowering Chinese experts to share information.

In addition to this international effort, the United States should immediately establish a bipartisan Covid-19 commission, based loosely on the 9-11 Commission. This high-profile effort would look at the pandemic origins in China as well as our failures to stem the crisis both in the United States and globally.

The commission could recommend steps to address both national and international shortcomings with the goal of bolstering pandemic preparedness.

As we work to understand what went wrong this time, we must take immediate steps to ensure we are never again caught off guard with another emergent disease. The United States should work closely with partners around the world to develop and implement structural reforms at all levels to make future pandemics far less likely.

While proposals from the WHO-convened Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response and for an international pandemic treaty are critically important steps in the right direction, strong US government leadership will be required to turn aspirations and ideas like these into realities on the ground across the globe.

As terrible as this crisis has been, it's easy to imagine future pandemics being far deadlier as we enter our new age of synthetic biology. If we don't hold China, ourselves, and the world to the highest standards today, we will all be at far greater risk tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Hazy, warm and muggy. Low: 68°

Image

New skate park in the Wabash Valley

Image

Results of Knox County housing study released

Image

Duke Energy makes donation to Vigo County Sheriff's Office

Image

News 10 Tracks Down Home Improvement Fraud

Image

Students work on projects to benefit the community

Image

People are proceeding with caution after smoky conditions

Image

Judge grants extra time for preparation in Shane Meehan case

Image

One person dead after crash in northern Vigo County

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1404466

Reported Deaths: 25825
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56015510550
DuPage931551321
Will775221042
Lake688721025
Kane59828815
Winnebago34492523
Madison31928533
St. Clair29476526
McHenry29394299
Peoria23574346
Champaign21371158
Sangamon19404245
McLean18730193
Tazewell17352307
Rock Island15314329
Kankakee14700224
Kendall13418100
LaSalle12879253
Macon11085214
DeKalb10210122
Vermilion10141153
Adams9314128
Williamson7878138
Whiteside7234174
Boone690280
Ogle626684
Grundy602679
Clinton584492
Coles5824101
Knox5707157
Jackson530465
Henry511770
Livingston492492
Macoupin490689
Woodford490183
Stephenson487286
Effingham479574
Franklin472378
Marion4663117
Jefferson4590123
Monroe445594
Randolph425087
Lee421854
Fulton408659
Morgan407790
Logan404665
Christian391375
Bureau383287
Montgomery382574
Perry325261
Fayette324856
Iroquois323768
McDonough301351
Jersey275252
Saline266457
Douglas262436
Lawrence243127
Union241741
Shelby234638
Crawford216026
Bond210824
Cass208927
Carroll203837
Pike195653
Ford191550
Hancock188832
Clark188634
Warren185950
Wayne185053
Jo Daviess183224
Richland178840
Edgar178042
White175226
Washington167425
Moultrie165728
Mason161647
De Witt160029
Piatt154714
Clay152543
Johnson151716
Mercer151234
Greene149434
Wabash144512
Massac138740
Cumberland130919
Menard126812
Jasper116818
Marshall109419
Hamilton87216
Schuyler8047
Brown7986
Pulaski7247
Stark65325
Edwards61112
Henderson53414
Calhoun5332
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48411
Gallatin4744
Hardin39412
Pope3374
Unassigned592433
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 762837

Reported Deaths: 13964
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1047191803
Lake567421029
Allen42562698
St. Joseph37214567
Hamilton37056427
Elkhart29663469
Tippecanoe23290230
Vanderburgh23035404
Porter19521327
Johnson18710391
Hendricks17972321
Madison13414345
Clark13411198
Vigo12771255
LaPorte12521224
Monroe12466178
Delaware11073198
Howard10586238
Kosciusko9724123
Hancock8691149
Bartholomew8222157
Warrick8005157
Floyd7948181
Grant7328181
Wayne7219201
Boone7127105
Morgan6869142
Marshall6317116
Dubois6251118
Cass6081111
Dearborn597278
Henry5937111
Noble593790
Jackson513277
Shelby508097
Lawrence4880127
Gibson460796
Montgomery453292
Clinton451555
DeKalb450685
Harrison448576
Whitley413445
Huntington410981
Steuben408860
Miami403372
Jasper399155
Knox386591
Putnam381962
Wabash366783
Ripley350471
Adams350256
Jefferson339986
White338754
Daviess3080100
Wells301781
Greene291585
Decatur291292
Fayette285764
Posey279735
LaGrange276772
Scott276558
Clay272348
Washington251337
Randolph245883
Spencer236831
Jennings236449
Fountain232650
Starke229759
Owen220259
Sullivan218443
Fulton207345
Jay202832
Carroll195722
Orange190456
Perry188739
Vermillion179444
Rush176827
Franklin171335
Tipton170748
Parke152516
Pike140634
Blackford137632
Pulaski122648
Newton121636
Benton108815
Brown105343
Crawford104416
Martin92515
Warren87415
Switzerland8248
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428