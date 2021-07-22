Clear

For these US gymnasts, Olympic glory is a beginning, not an end

For these US gymnasts, Olympic glory is a beginning, not an end

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 2:31 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 2:31 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Ella Donald

When it comes to sports that attract fervent attention at the Olympics, gymnastics is always a top contender. Pulse-pounding and entertaining, the gravity-defying skills exhibited by athletes is unlike anything else seen at the Games. However, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic erasing a year of anticipation-building pre-Olympic competition, there is also an air of mystery for those outside the gymnastics universe about most of the six women -- alongside stalwart Simone Biles, there's Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner. Some -- like Chiles, whose prospects were bolstered after a move to Biles' gym -- are underdogs, and some -- like Skinner, who stepped away from a star spot on the University of Utah's team to train for an Olympics berth -- are stepping outside the conventional path for the sport.

For any aspiring elite gymnast, the Olympics are still everything. But up until these Games the definition of "everything" also included the pressure to turn professional, to capitalize as much as possible on the potential for money-making endorsements or other deals. For athletes whose careers are so front-loaded into their youth, these financial concerns -- along with draconian rules forbidding making money while participating in collegiate sport (thereby removing college as an option for many) -- the Olympics were the primary, and often the last, stage where fans could watch their favorite US gymnasts launch themselves into history.

However, thanks to a range of recent developments, this is far from the last time most of the gymnasts on this year's team will compete. Recent changes by the NCAA allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness -- think public appearances and merchandise, not competitions with prize money -- is ushering in a new, exciting era of the sport. Before, top athletes had to choose between competition and cash. Now, when the gymnastics competition begins in Tokyo, it will be unlike ever before. Not only will it include a team of women 18 and older in a sport known traditionally for pixie teens, but it will also feature star gymnasts whose talents will later grace the stage (or mat) at US colleges, even if they still aspire to and plan to shoot for future Olympic greatness in -- or profit from -- their sport.

Six years ago, this reality was still far away. In July 2015, almost a year before the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Biles, then 18, did something that seemed inevitable. In a news release, she announced that she would forgo her scholarship to UCLA, turning professional and signing with an agent. She did this so that she could take for-pay competitive and promotional opportunities that would be simply be unavailable to her, were she to be competing at the collegiate level.

"While I am grateful for the opportunity to compete collegiately, I feel that the chance to make my dream come true is right in front of me," Biles said. "In order for me to be the best gymnast I can possibly be, I want to be sure that I have the necessary support and guidance in handling opportunities and demands outside of the gym. I know there are no guarantees, but I am excited and determined to be a member of Team USA at the 2016 Olympics."

Biles' decision seemed like a foregone conclusion back then because women's gymnastics has long occupied a unique position among other popular Olympic sports in the United States and internationally. In other Olympic sports in the US -- including track and swimming -- many Olympians have honed their skills through their collegiate careers before continuing their success through professional careers in their twenties (or even thirties, like Olympic trials silver medalist marathon runner Sally Kipyego), with opportunities to be compensated for their talents.

But now, the Tokyo team won't have to make such a choice. The NCAA's NIL (name, image, likeness) rules mean that student-athletes can now make sponsorship deals and paid appearances (including post-Olympics tours) without endangering their eligibility to compete at the college level. The move follows years of backlash against the NCAA and universities, wherein organizations and schools made billions of dollars of profit but players were barred from monetizing their talents. As a result, Chiles is able to capitalize on her team spot with merchandise emblazoned with her family nickname, "Chick," and her own clothing line; and Carey signed with the agency Smith and Saint. Lee retweeted the news with "!!!!"

Now, elite athletes and others in their orbit can shift their mindset about college competition, no longer an opportunity devoid of the professional opportunity an Olympic berth brings. Previously, a college scholarship was seen as an alternate, less favored path for Olympic gymnasts -- it was only in the absence of lucrative sponsorship deals that a full ride in exchange for an undergraduate education was more appealing. But even before the new NIL rules were introduced, that had started to change with the class of 2020, which included 2012 Olympic team champion Kyla Ross, 2016 Olympic team champion and uneven bars silver medalist Madison Kocian, Tokyo individual competitor Skinner, and top Rio contender Maggie Nichols. When they arrived on their respective campuses in 2016, they restarted a wave of high-level athletes progressing to college careers after elite careers, which had lulled following increased participation in the early 2000s.

Back then four out of six members from Sydney 2000 competed in college, followed by three out of six each from Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008; in comparison to the 1996 Magnificent Seven, where none of the gymnasts, who competed as teens in those Atlanta Games, progressed to NCAA competition, thanks to a paid tour and various appearances. Ross, Kocian, Skinner, Nichols and other subsequent commits -- who broke records, won national championships and scored countless perfect 10s throughout their time with their universities -- upped the competition, bringing in elite-level difficulty. This is something that most of the Tokyo team -- Lee (Auburn University), McCallum (University of Utah), Chiles (UCLA) and Carey (Oregon State University) -- will do this fall when they commence their college careers, arguably some of the most decorated athletes to make the jump. However, without the previous work of Ross, Kocian, Skinner and Nichols, it's unlikely that the 2020 team would've made this decision, despite the new remuneration rules.

So, why, in the absence of NIL rules, did Ross, Kocian, Nichols and Skinner choose college? Potentially for several reasons. Following the 1996 Magnificent Seven, the dominance of the United States slipped slightly, taking bronze in 2000, and silver in 2004 and 2008. "The Magnificent Seven, they're not," an article in the Atlanta Journal Constitution said in 2004. A lower-ranked team meant less assured opportunities in a professional career, a college scholarship the more enticing proposition. By 2012, the US team -- bolstered by showstopping performances by McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman -- was once again on top, capturing the imagination of pop culture and the public. But despite doing extensive media appearances and participating in the post-Olympics tour, their teammate Ross chose to forgo professional status and its associated remuneration in favor of heading to UCLA in fall 2016, a departure from many previous champions. "Competing in collegiate sports has been such a fulfilling life experience for me," Ross wrote last year. "I sincerely thank @ucla for providing me with not only the athletic, but the academic opportunities that I will carry with me into anything I choose to pursue moving forward."

Having more Olympians and potential Olympians in the ranks of collegiate gymnastics will be good for college programs -- and for the sport overall. Historically, Olympic hopefuls could be specialists on one or two events (like Kocian, added to the 2016 Olympic team for her prowess on the uneven bars, which was the only apparatus of the four -- floor exercise, vault, uneven bars and balance beam -- she competed on during the team competition in Rio). But with fewer spots available on Olympic teams (seven in 1996 became six in 2000 to 2008 before falling to five and eventually to four for 2020 -- though 2024 will bring it back to five), being a contender now demands strength on all four events. Add that to the fact that athletes competing for the Olympics are trained on the open-ended scoring system, which prizes consistent boundary-pushing difficulty over perfection, and it's clear that more than ever before, more gymnasts will be entering NCAA competition with an unprecedented skill level of difficulty and experience in the sport. Now, more high-level elite gymnasts can bring their skills to college -- before Skinner left the University of Utah, she was seen as competing the most difficult floor routine in NCAA competition.

While Lee, Chiles, their teammates and hopefuls alike would've likely once have ridden a professional career, forgoing their college commitments, they'll likely be bringing their expertise to their universities and a galvanized zeal for collegiate gymnastics along with it. "I really do want to go to college and do college gymnastics. I chose Auburn because I really like the campus and all the coaches," Lee said at Olympic trials. "I'm really excited to get there." Her future coach Jeff Graba said that she is "most likely the most decorated gymnast to ever sign with Auburn ... (She is) throwing some of the most dynamic skills in the world."

The landscape has drastically changed from pre-Rio, when Biles' announcement seemed inevitable. No longer do high-level athletes need to choose between cash and competition; they will be able to find glory at the Olympics and beyond. Are we about to see a new era of gymnastics, with high-flying difficulty and renewed interest from the public? In Tokyo, it's only the beginning.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Vigo County is ramping up COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Image

I-70 closed for 2 hours after crash in Vigo County

Image

Hair We Share

Image

Thursday: Hazy sunshine. Light breeze. Air quality alert. High: 85°

Image

Former ISU Catcher Signs with San Francisco

Image

Rex Fall to the Dans at Home

Image

Dakota Caton Will Miss the 2021 Season

Image

Meyer Eyes the Podium at The NOBULL CrossFit Games

Image

Tis' the season - back to school shopping and its stresses

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1404466

Reported Deaths: 25825
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56015510550
DuPage931551321
Will775221042
Lake688721025
Kane59828815
Winnebago34492523
Madison31928533
St. Clair29476526
McHenry29394299
Peoria23574346
Champaign21371158
Sangamon19404245
McLean18730193
Tazewell17352307
Rock Island15314329
Kankakee14700224
Kendall13418100
LaSalle12879253
Macon11085214
DeKalb10210122
Vermilion10141153
Adams9314128
Williamson7878138
Whiteside7234174
Boone690280
Ogle626684
Grundy602679
Clinton584492
Coles5824101
Knox5707157
Jackson530465
Henry511770
Livingston492492
Macoupin490689
Woodford490183
Stephenson487286
Effingham479574
Franklin472378
Marion4663117
Jefferson4590123
Monroe445594
Randolph425087
Lee421854
Fulton408659
Morgan407790
Logan404665
Christian391375
Bureau383287
Montgomery382574
Perry325261
Fayette324856
Iroquois323768
McDonough301351
Jersey275252
Saline266457
Douglas262436
Lawrence243127
Union241741
Shelby234638
Crawford216026
Bond210824
Cass208927
Carroll203837
Pike195653
Ford191550
Hancock188832
Clark188634
Warren185950
Wayne185053
Jo Daviess183224
Richland178840
Edgar178042
White175226
Washington167425
Moultrie165728
Mason161647
De Witt160029
Piatt154714
Clay152543
Johnson151716
Mercer151234
Greene149434
Wabash144512
Massac138740
Cumberland130919
Menard126812
Jasper116818
Marshall109419
Hamilton87216
Schuyler8047
Brown7986
Pulaski7247
Stark65325
Edwards61112
Henderson53414
Calhoun5332
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48411
Gallatin4744
Hardin39412
Pope3374
Unassigned592433
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 762837

Reported Deaths: 13964
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1047191803
Lake567421029
Allen42562698
St. Joseph37214567
Hamilton37056427
Elkhart29663469
Tippecanoe23290230
Vanderburgh23035404
Porter19521327
Johnson18710391
Hendricks17972321
Madison13414345
Clark13411198
Vigo12771255
LaPorte12521224
Monroe12466178
Delaware11073198
Howard10586238
Kosciusko9724123
Hancock8691149
Bartholomew8222157
Warrick8005157
Floyd7948181
Grant7328181
Wayne7219201
Boone7127105
Morgan6869142
Marshall6317116
Dubois6251118
Cass6081111
Dearborn597278
Henry5937111
Noble593790
Jackson513277
Shelby508097
Lawrence4880127
Gibson460796
Montgomery453292
Clinton451555
DeKalb450685
Harrison448576
Whitley413445
Huntington410981
Steuben408860
Miami403372
Jasper399155
Knox386591
Putnam381962
Wabash366783
Ripley350471
Adams350256
Jefferson339986
White338754
Daviess3080100
Wells301781
Greene291585
Decatur291292
Fayette285764
Posey279735
LaGrange276772
Scott276558
Clay272348
Washington251337
Randolph245883
Spencer236831
Jennings236449
Fountain232650
Starke229759
Owen220259
Sullivan218443
Fulton207345
Jay202832
Carroll195722
Orange190456
Perry188739
Vermillion179444
Rush176827
Franklin171335
Tipton170748
Parke152516
Pike140634
Blackford137632
Pulaski122648
Newton121636
Benton108815
Brown105343
Crawford104416
Martin92515
Warren87415
Switzerland8248
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428