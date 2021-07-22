Clear

The FTC vows to 'root out' illegal repair restrictions on phones, fridges, tractors and more

The FTC vows to 'root out' illegal repair restrictions on phones, fridges, tractors and more

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 10:41 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 10:41 AM
Posted By: By Brian Fung, CNN

US regulators are vowing to make it easier for consumers and independent service shops to repair commercial products like smartphones without having to rely on those products' manufacturers, effectively backing a principle known as "right to repair."

On Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission led by Chair Lina Khan voted unanimously to condemn restrictions imposed by manufacturers on products that make them more difficult to repair independently. The decision commits the FTC to investigating restrictions that may be illegal under both the nation's antitrust laws as well as a key consumer protection law governing product warranties, the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act.

In a statement, FTC Chair Lina Khan vowed to use the agency's full range of tools to "root out" illegal repair restrictions.

The move is a shot across the bow of companies like Apple, which for years has been criticized by right-to-repair advocates for shipping products with unremovable memory or batteries, or sealing devices with special glue. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the vote.

Beyond the use of adhesives that make it harder to access the insides of a device, the policy statement calls out restrictions that limit the availability of spare parts only to a manufacturer's preferred servicers. It zeroes in on "software locks" and copy-protection technology as well as restrictive user licensing language. And it blasts "unlawful, overbroad" patent and trademark lawsuits that have allegedly been weaponized to restrict independent repairs.

"Restricting consumers and businesses from choosing how they repair products can substantially increase the total cost of repairs, generate harmful electronic waste, and unnecessarily increase wait times for repairs," the FTC's new policy statement said. "In contrast, providing more choice in repairs can lead to lower costs, reduce e-waste by extending the useful lifespan of products, enable more timely repairs, and provide economic opportunities for entrepreneurs and local businesses."

Wednesday's vote doesn't just place more pressure on the tech industry. Makers of everything from tractors to hospital equipment have been accused of similar tactics.

In remarks ahead of the vote, FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra said the agency had received reports of hospitals that were prevented from fixing ventilators during the pandemic as a result of manufacturer restrictions, making the right-to-repair issue a matter of life and death.

"The nation started this school year with a vast laptop shortage; we were reportedly five million short at one point," Chopra said in prepared remarks. "The start to remote learning, already so astoundingly difficult, was worsened by unnecessary repair restrictions on refurbishing computers, leaving those students without computer access unable to learn."

The vote follows an FTC report published in May that addressed the right-to-repair issue, finding that most of the justifications put forward by manufacturers for repair restrictions are "not supported by the record." Companies defending repair restrictions have cited the need to protect their intellectual property, promote safety and cybersecurity, and provide better quality of service.

Right-to-repair advocates have made strides globally in recent months, with the European Parliament voting to back the movement last year (after the European Commission introduced a right-to-repair proposal a few months earlier). Even Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak threw in his support in a recent video message.

The FTC's vote also comes after the Biden administration issued a sweeping executive order this month on competition. The order specifically addresses right-to-repair and encourages the FTC to limit manufacturers' ability to restrict independent repairs.

"Powerful equipment manufacturers—such as tractor manufacturers—use proprietary repair tools, software, and diagnostics to prevent third-parties from performing repairs," said an accompanying White House fact sheet. "For example, when certain tractors detect a failure, they cease to operate until a dealer unlocks them. That forcers farmers to pay dealer rates for repairs that they could have made themselves, or that an independent repair shop could have done more cheaply."

For its part, John Deere has said in a statement that it "supports a customer's right to safely maintain, diagnose and repair their equipment. When customers buy from John Deere, they own the equipment and can choose to personally maintain or repair the product." The company has added that it "does not support the right to modify embedded software due to risks associated with the safe operation of the equipment, emissions compliance and engine performance."

Wednesday's policy statement also commits the FTC to working with states "to advance the goal of open repair markets." Dozens of states are considering so-called right-to-repair legislation, according to the advocacy group US PIRG.

"Manufacturers, be warned: It's time to clean up your act and let people fix their stuff," said Nathan Proctor, senior campaign director for the group's right to repair initiative, in a statement. "With unanimous support from commissioners, there's a new sheriff in town. The FTC is ready to act to stop many of the schemes used to undermine repair, while support is increasing for new legislation to further crack down."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Vigo County is ramping up COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Image

I-70 closed for 2 hours after crash in Vigo County

Image

Hair We Share

Image

Thursday: Hazy sunshine. Light breeze. Air quality alert. High: 85°

Image

Former ISU Catcher Signs with San Francisco

Image

Rex Fall to the Dans at Home

Image

Dakota Caton Will Miss the 2021 Season

Image

Meyer Eyes the Podium at The NOBULL CrossFit Games

Image

Tis' the season - back to school shopping and its stresses

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1404466

Reported Deaths: 25825
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56015510550
DuPage931551321
Will775221042
Lake688721025
Kane59828815
Winnebago34492523
Madison31928533
St. Clair29476526
McHenry29394299
Peoria23574346
Champaign21371158
Sangamon19404245
McLean18730193
Tazewell17352307
Rock Island15314329
Kankakee14700224
Kendall13418100
LaSalle12879253
Macon11085214
DeKalb10210122
Vermilion10141153
Adams9314128
Williamson7878138
Whiteside7234174
Boone690280
Ogle626684
Grundy602679
Clinton584492
Coles5824101
Knox5707157
Jackson530465
Henry511770
Livingston492492
Macoupin490689
Woodford490183
Stephenson487286
Effingham479574
Franklin472378
Marion4663117
Jefferson4590123
Monroe445594
Randolph425087
Lee421854
Fulton408659
Morgan407790
Logan404665
Christian391375
Bureau383287
Montgomery382574
Perry325261
Fayette324856
Iroquois323768
McDonough301351
Jersey275252
Saline266457
Douglas262436
Lawrence243127
Union241741
Shelby234638
Crawford216026
Bond210824
Cass208927
Carroll203837
Pike195653
Ford191550
Hancock188832
Clark188634
Warren185950
Wayne185053
Jo Daviess183224
Richland178840
Edgar178042
White175226
Washington167425
Moultrie165728
Mason161647
De Witt160029
Piatt154714
Clay152543
Johnson151716
Mercer151234
Greene149434
Wabash144512
Massac138740
Cumberland130919
Menard126812
Jasper116818
Marshall109419
Hamilton87216
Schuyler8047
Brown7986
Pulaski7247
Stark65325
Edwards61112
Henderson53414
Calhoun5332
Scott5011
Putnam4933
Alexander48411
Gallatin4744
Hardin39412
Pope3374
Unassigned592433
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 762837

Reported Deaths: 13964
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1047191803
Lake567421029
Allen42562698
St. Joseph37214567
Hamilton37056427
Elkhart29663469
Tippecanoe23290230
Vanderburgh23035404
Porter19521327
Johnson18710391
Hendricks17972321
Madison13414345
Clark13411198
Vigo12771255
LaPorte12521224
Monroe12466178
Delaware11073198
Howard10586238
Kosciusko9724123
Hancock8691149
Bartholomew8222157
Warrick8005157
Floyd7948181
Grant7328181
Wayne7219201
Boone7127105
Morgan6869142
Marshall6317116
Dubois6251118
Cass6081111
Dearborn597278
Henry5937111
Noble593790
Jackson513277
Shelby508097
Lawrence4880127
Gibson460796
Montgomery453292
Clinton451555
DeKalb450685
Harrison448576
Whitley413445
Huntington410981
Steuben408860
Miami403372
Jasper399155
Knox386591
Putnam381962
Wabash366783
Ripley350471
Adams350256
Jefferson339986
White338754
Daviess3080100
Wells301781
Greene291585
Decatur291292
Fayette285764
Posey279735
LaGrange276772
Scott276558
Clay272348
Washington251337
Randolph245883
Spencer236831
Jennings236449
Fountain232650
Starke229759
Owen220259
Sullivan218443
Fulton207345
Jay202832
Carroll195722
Orange190456
Perry188739
Vermillion179444
Rush176827
Franklin171335
Tipton170748
Parke152516
Pike140634
Blackford137632
Pulaski122648
Newton121636
Benton108815
Brown105343
Crawford104416
Martin92515
Warren87415
Switzerland8248
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428