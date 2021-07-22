Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Millions of peaches! How to make the most of summer's best fruit

Millions of peaches! How to make the most of summer's best fruit

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 5:41 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 5:41 AM
Posted By: By Casey Barber, CNN

There's nothing like sinking your teeth into a perfectly ripe, juicy peach on a hot summer day. It's one of summer's simplest pleasures, and it's hard to beat for pure enjoyment.

But it's not the only way to eat a peach. In addition to enjoying them raw and cooked in desserts, fresh peaches can be roasted, grilled, pickled, and even frozen for a burst of summer sunshine in the middle of winter.

Eating peaches is also a tastier way to get crucial vitamins and nutrients into your body than by swallowing a pill. According to Rachael Hartley, dietitian and author of "Gentle Nutrition: A Non-Diet Approach to Healthy Eating," peaches are high in vitamins A and C and great for digestion, containing prebiotic fibers that feed beneficial gut bacteria.

"They also contain potassium, which can help support healthy blood pressure, as well as antioxidants, especially in and near the skin of a fresh peach," she said.

However, if you aren't a fan of peaches' fuzzy texture, you can always substitute nectarines for any of the recipe ideas here and reap the same nutritional benefits. Or try other members of the stone fruit family, such as plums, pluots (a hybrid cross between a plum and an apricot) and apricots.

In fact, you could eat peaches all day and not have the same dish twice. Here's how you can maximize your peach perfection with recipe ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner -- and dessert, of course.

Peaches for breakfast

Overnight oats are a trend that's not going away anytime soon, and summer is the ideal time to embrace this chilled-out breakfast dish. Add fresh sliced peaches to a mason jar with oats, milk and spices, and you've got a sweet peach cobbler-inspired treat waiting for you in the morning.

If make-ahead breakfasts aren't your speed, blend up a peach smoothie. This easily adaptable recipe can be made vegan with your choice of plant-based yogurt and milk, or with any combination of dairy that suits you.

For the most decadent brunch, peach stuffed French toast made with fresh peach quick bread is an over-the-top meal that will have you retiring to the hammock for the rest of the weekend. If baking homemade quick bread isn't in your plans, substitute challah or soft Italian bread.

Grilling for lunch and dinner

Fire up the grill and give your peaches a little heat to turn them into a sweetly charred accompaniment for a number of dishes.

To grill peaches, preheat a gas or charcoal grill to medium heat. Halve and pit the peaches, then brush the cut halves with olive oil or vegetable oil. Place cut-side down and cook uncovered for 4 to 5 minutes, until grill marks appear and the peaches release easily from the grill grates. Gently flip and cook a few minutes more until the skin is lightly charred.

Grilled peaches become the star of the show in a big salad, like this quinoa, peach and summer vegetable salad that works as a main course. Or simply drizzle them with balsamic vinegar and quality olive oil along with a sprinkling of flaky sea salt and serve as a fruit salad.

Use sliced grilled peaches as a flatbread topping with a creamy cheese such as burrata or ricotta, a handful of fresh greens like arugula, and an optional serving of protein like grilled steak or shrimp. Or tuck a few slices into a grilled cheese sandwich or a burger for a sweet-and-salty combination.

Dice grilled peaches and turn them into a fresh salsa that's ready to be spooned into fish tacos or as a topping for lighter meals like grilled fish, chicken breast, or pork tenderloin or chops.

Happy hour

An outdoor happy hour is always happier with a special cocktail for sipping and a grazing board for snacking. Pickled peaches are a piquant complement to soft cheeses like fresh goat, Brie or Taleggio, which in turn taste fantastic with cured meats like prosciutto and speck.

Pair your cheese and charcuterie with a peachy drink. Peach lemonade can be served on its own or spiked with vodka or rum. Peach margaritas are a blender drink done better than you could with a mix. And a peach bourbon smash will be a new favorite for those who love mint juleps.

Dessert

No summer potluck table would be complete without a peach dessert, whether it's a traditional peach pie, a streusel-strewn crisp or a biscuit-topped cobbler.

But you know what makes any of those desserts even more peachy keen? Crowning them with a scoop of no-churn peach ice cream or easy Philadelphia-style peach ice cream that doesn't require you to cook a custard on the stove.

And if you can't decide which peach dessert you're in the mood for most, have your cake -- and cobbler -- and eat it too by indulging a cast iron skillet peach cobbler cake.

Save some for later

Bagged frozen peaches are always an option year-round, but if you have a lot of peaches on hand at summer's end, you can freeze your own stash for pies, smoothies and cobblers in colder months.

"Freezing doesn't significantly damage the nutrients in peaches, and it's a great option for storing peaches if you pick up a few too many and they're starting to go bad," Hartley said.

To freeze fresh peaches, you can blanch them in boiling water to remove the skins if desired, or leave the skins on. Pit and slice, then arrange the peach slices in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze until hard, then transfer to a sealable bag for long-term storage.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former ISU Catcher Signs with San Francisco

Image

Rex Fall to the Dans at Home

Image

Dakota Caton Will Miss the 2021 Season

Image

Meyer Eyes the Podium at The NOBULL CrossFit Games

Image

Tis' the season - back to school shopping and its stresses

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

'I really feel that this is important...' Knox County Health Dept. asks people to mask up as COVID-19 cases spike

Image

What is your favorite kind of junk food?

Image

Mostly dry - until the weekend. Here's Kevin with the forecast

Image

West Nile in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1403508

Reported Deaths: 25816
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55988410550
DuPage930951321
Will774831042
Lake688411026
Kane59811815
Winnebago34462522
Madison31875533
St. Clair29426526
McHenry29384299
Peoria23563345
Champaign21361158
Sangamon19383244
McLean18720193
Tazewell17345307
Rock Island15306329
Kankakee14697224
Kendall13413100
LaSalle12874253
Macon11079214
DeKalb10204122
Vermilion10138152
Adams9269127
Williamson7844138
Whiteside7228174
Boone689580
Ogle626584
Grundy602079
Clinton584292
Coles5822101
Knox5706157
Jackson529465
Henry510970
Livingston492492
Woodford490183
Macoupin489989
Stephenson486686
Effingham479274
Franklin471478
Marion4660117
Jefferson4586123
Monroe445094
Randolph424787
Lee421654
Fulton408559
Morgan407087
Logan404265
Christian390675
Bureau383087
Montgomery382374
Perry324860
Fayette324256
Iroquois323168
McDonough301251
Jersey275252
Saline265957
Douglas262136
Lawrence243127
Union240541
Shelby234638
Crawford215526
Bond210824
Cass208827
Carroll203737
Pike194353
Ford191450
Clark188634
Hancock188532
Warren186050
Wayne184453
Jo Daviess183224
Richland178640
Edgar177842
White174826
Washington167325
Moultrie165728
Mason161347
De Witt159729
Piatt154714
Clay152643
Johnson151616
Mercer151234
Greene149234
Wabash143912
Massac138740
Cumberland130919
Menard126712
Jasper116818
Marshall109319
Hamilton87116
Schuyler8027
Brown7976
Pulaski7197
Stark65224
Edwards60712
Henderson53414
Calhoun5332
Scott5011
Putnam4923
Alexander48311
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3374
Unassigned582433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 762127

Reported Deaths: 13958
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1046321803
Lake567261029
Allen42475698
St. Joseph37201567
Hamilton37019427
Elkhart29654467
Tippecanoe23272230
Vanderburgh22977404
Porter19516327
Johnson18687391
Hendricks17959322
Madison13407345
Clark13398198
Vigo12763255
LaPorte12514224
Monroe12453178
Delaware11066198
Howard10567238
Kosciusko9716123
Hancock8688148
Bartholomew8217157
Warrick7983157
Floyd7941181
Grant7324181
Wayne7210201
Boone7123105
Morgan6862142
Marshall6315116
Dubois6251118
Cass6078111
Dearborn596878
Henry5930111
Noble592590
Jackson512777
Shelby507497
Lawrence4868127
Gibson459096
Montgomery452792
Clinton451355
DeKalb449585
Harrison448575
Whitley413344
Huntington409981
Steuben408160
Miami403072
Jasper398855
Knox386291
Putnam381362
Wabash366083
Ripley350271
Adams349756
Jefferson339786
White338354
Daviess3079100
Wells301681
Decatur291292
Greene291285
Fayette285764
Posey279235
LaGrange276372
Scott275558
Clay272348
Washington250737
Randolph245883
Spencer236431
Jennings236349
Fountain232349
Starke229759
Owen219958
Sullivan218343
Fulton207145
Jay202732
Carroll195522
Orange190356
Perry188739
Vermillion179444
Rush176827
Franklin171235
Tipton170148
Parke152416
Pike140534
Blackford137732
Pulaski122248
Newton121536
Benton108915
Brown105343
Crawford104316
Martin92615
Warren87415
Switzerland8228
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428