Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How worried should vaccinated people be of Covid-19 breakthrough infections?

How worried should vaccinated people be of Covid-19 breakthrough infections?

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 5:41 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 5:41 AM
Posted By: By Katia Hetter, CNN

Coronavirus infections are on the rise again in the United States. While more than 99% of deaths are among those unvaccinated, anecdotal reports abound of breakthrough infections, or cases of fully vaccinated people who still test positive for Covid-19 — including several New York Yankee baseball players.

How worried should vaccinated people be of contracting Covid-19? If you're vaccinated, are you still able to transmit coronavirus to others, such as young children too young to get the vaccine themselves? Does the more transmissible Delta variant change the equation, and what precautions should vaccinated people still be taking?

To give us some guidance during these uncertain times, we turned to CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen. Wen is an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She's also author of a new book out next week, "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health."

CNN: Can vaccinated people become infected with Covid-19?

Dr. Leana Wen: Yes, they can. Here's what the Covid-19 vaccines do. First, and most importantly, they protect you very well against severe disease. That's key. This is a disease that has taken the lives of over 600,000 Americans and millions of people around the world. If you get the vaccine, you know that you are very unlikely to become severely ill to the point of needing to be hospitalized or to succumb to the disease. According to federal health officials, 99.5% of deaths from Covid-19 are now among the unvaccinated. That is a real testament to the power of the vaccines.

The vaccines also protect against becoming ill from Covid-19, but this protection is not 100%. With the Delta variant, the vaccines may be even less effective against mild disease — though still effective against severe disease.

That means breakthrough infections — or infections in people who are fully vaccinated — can and do happen.

CNN: Does it matter if you're in a community with a lot of infection? Are you more likely to get a breakthrough infection?

Wen: Yes, and that's why it matters what's going on around you even if you are fully vaccinated. Risk is additive. The vaccine protects you well, but if you are constantly exposed to people who are carrying coronavirus, at some point you could have a breakthrough infection.

I've used the analogy before of a raincoat. The vaccine is an excellent raincoat. If you're in the occasional drizzle, you'll probably be fine. But if you're going from thunderstorm to thunderstorm, at some point, you could get wet.

This is also why we have to see vaccination as not just an individual choice. Even if you're vaccinated yourself, it matters if others around you are vaccinated, too.

CNN: Do we know how common breakthrough infections are or whether people who are vaccinated but get infected are able to transmit to others?

Wen: These are really important questions, and unfortunately, we don't know the answers. In May, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to stop tracking mild breakthrough infections. They are only reporting cases of breakthrough infections severe enough to result in hospitalization and death. Many of us in public health have argued that we need to know the data around mild breakthrough infections, too. It's important to know how often these are occurring and among whom. For example, are they more common in older individuals and those with compromised immune systems, suggesting that these individuals may need a booster shot sooner? Do they increase in frequency after a certain point following vaccination, and are they more common with one vaccine versus another? Do people with breakthrough infections develop long-haul Covid?

Another key question is whether people with breakthrough infections are able to transmit Covid-19 and infect others. Earlier studies found that vaccination also substantially reduces the amount of virus someone exposed to Covid-19 would carry. That even if they test positive or develop mild symptoms, they are unlikely to infect others. However, these studies were done before the Delta variant became the dominant form of the virus in the US -- the CDC has reported that 83% of cases in the US are now due to Delta.

Other research finds that the unvaccinated who are infected with the Delta variant carry 1,000 times the amount of virus than people with the original variant. That calls into question what happens if someone is vaccinated but infected with the Delta variant. We just don't know, at this point, how likely it is for a vaccinated person with a breakthrough infection due to the Delta variant to be contagious to others.

CNN: Do the unknowns around the Delta variant change your recommendations for vaccinated people interacting with others?

Wen: I would use an abundance of caution until we have more data. A vaccinated person around other fully vaccinated people is probably pretty safe and would not need precautions like masking and distancing. On the other hand, a vaccinated person who is exposed constantly to unvaccinated people, in crowded, indoor settings where no one is wearing masks, could become infected themselves. And even if they don't have symptoms, there is definitely the possibility that they could carry the virus and infect others.

Until we know more about whether those vaccinated but contract the Delta variant could transmit it to others, I would urge people to be cautious if they live at home with unvaccinated or immunocompromised family members. They should consider wearing masks in indoor spaces like grocery stores and trying to avoid high-risk settings like crowded bars where others around them are unmasked and have unknown vaccination status.

CNN: To be clear, you would still recommend the vaccines?

Wen: Absolutely. The most important thing the Covid-19 vaccines do is to protect against hospitalization and death. They have proven to be remarkably effective at this, even with the Delta variant. Breakthrough infections are to be expected, and the more infections occur among the unvaccinated, the more infections there will be among the vaccinated.

The key to stopping the pandemic is for us to reach a high enough level of immunity that the virus has nowhere else to go. We can get there — but all of us have to do our part and get vaccinated. Vaccination protects the individual, and it protects others around us, too.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former ISU Catcher Signs with San Francisco

Image

Rex Fall to the Dans at Home

Image

Dakota Caton Will Miss the 2021 Season

Image

Meyer Eyes the Podium at The NOBULL CrossFit Games

Image

Tis' the season - back to school shopping and its stresses

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

'I really feel that this is important...' Knox County Health Dept. asks people to mask up as COVID-19 cases spike

Image

What is your favorite kind of junk food?

Image

Mostly dry - until the weekend. Here's Kevin with the forecast

Image

West Nile in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1403508

Reported Deaths: 25816
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55988410550
DuPage930951321
Will774831042
Lake688411026
Kane59811815
Winnebago34462522
Madison31875533
St. Clair29426526
McHenry29384299
Peoria23563345
Champaign21361158
Sangamon19383244
McLean18720193
Tazewell17345307
Rock Island15306329
Kankakee14697224
Kendall13413100
LaSalle12874253
Macon11079214
DeKalb10204122
Vermilion10138152
Adams9269127
Williamson7844138
Whiteside7228174
Boone689580
Ogle626584
Grundy602079
Clinton584292
Coles5822101
Knox5706157
Jackson529465
Henry510970
Livingston492492
Woodford490183
Macoupin489989
Stephenson486686
Effingham479274
Franklin471478
Marion4660117
Jefferson4586123
Monroe445094
Randolph424787
Lee421654
Fulton408559
Morgan407087
Logan404265
Christian390675
Bureau383087
Montgomery382374
Perry324860
Fayette324256
Iroquois323168
McDonough301251
Jersey275252
Saline265957
Douglas262136
Lawrence243127
Union240541
Shelby234638
Crawford215526
Bond210824
Cass208827
Carroll203737
Pike194353
Ford191450
Clark188634
Hancock188532
Warren186050
Wayne184453
Jo Daviess183224
Richland178640
Edgar177842
White174826
Washington167325
Moultrie165728
Mason161347
De Witt159729
Piatt154714
Clay152643
Johnson151616
Mercer151234
Greene149234
Wabash143912
Massac138740
Cumberland130919
Menard126712
Jasper116818
Marshall109319
Hamilton87116
Schuyler8027
Brown7976
Pulaski7197
Stark65224
Edwards60712
Henderson53414
Calhoun5332
Scott5011
Putnam4923
Alexander48311
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3374
Unassigned582433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 762127

Reported Deaths: 13958
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1046321803
Lake567261029
Allen42475698
St. Joseph37201567
Hamilton37019427
Elkhart29654467
Tippecanoe23272230
Vanderburgh22977404
Porter19516327
Johnson18687391
Hendricks17959322
Madison13407345
Clark13398198
Vigo12763255
LaPorte12514224
Monroe12453178
Delaware11066198
Howard10567238
Kosciusko9716123
Hancock8688148
Bartholomew8217157
Warrick7983157
Floyd7941181
Grant7324181
Wayne7210201
Boone7123105
Morgan6862142
Marshall6315116
Dubois6251118
Cass6078111
Dearborn596878
Henry5930111
Noble592590
Jackson512777
Shelby507497
Lawrence4868127
Gibson459096
Montgomery452792
Clinton451355
DeKalb449585
Harrison448575
Whitley413344
Huntington409981
Steuben408160
Miami403072
Jasper398855
Knox386291
Putnam381362
Wabash366083
Ripley350271
Adams349756
Jefferson339786
White338354
Daviess3079100
Wells301681
Decatur291292
Greene291285
Fayette285764
Posey279235
LaGrange276372
Scott275558
Clay272348
Washington250737
Randolph245883
Spencer236431
Jennings236349
Fountain232349
Starke229759
Owen219958
Sullivan218343
Fulton207145
Jay202732
Carroll195522
Orange190356
Perry188739
Vermillion179444
Rush176827
Franklin171235
Tipton170148
Parke152416
Pike140534
Blackford137732
Pulaski122248
Newton121536
Benton108915
Brown105343
Crawford104316
Martin92615
Warren87415
Switzerland8228
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428