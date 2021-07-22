Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Death toll rises as passengers recount horror of China subway floods

Death toll rises as passengers recount horror of China subway floods

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 5:41 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 5:41 AM
Posted By: By Nectar Gan and Zixu Wang, CNN

At least 33 people have died and eight remain missing in central China, as authorities ramp up rescue and recovery efforts following devastating floods that submerged entire neighborhoods, trapped passengers in subway cars, caused landslides and overwhelmed dams and rivers.

Torrential rains have battered Henan province since last weekend, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and causing 1.22 billion yuan (about $190 million) of economic damage, Henan authorities said Thursday.

Home to 99 million residents, Henan is one of China's most populous and poorest provinces, with large swathes of farmlands and factories.

Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of 12 million people, is one of the worst-hit areas, with 12 killed after being trapped for hours on a flooded subway line. But many smaller cities and villages have also been badly ravaged. With more rains forecast for the region, the death toll is expected to rise as rescue work continues.

In Gongyi, a county-level city to the west of Zhengzhou, at least four people were killed as gushing floodwaters swept through streets. Heavy rains also caused widespread collapse of homes and landslides, hampering rescue operations.

In another city, Xinxiang, rivers have swelled beyond warning levels and seven reservoirs have overflowed, affecting 58 counties and 470,000 people, according to state-run People's Daily.

The severity of the flooding was captured by numerous videos shared on Chinese social media, which showed people and cars swept away in surging torrents. On Thursday, stranded residents have continued to call for help on Wechat and Weibo, the country's two largest social media platforms, with some sharing photos and information of their missing family members.

'On the brink of breakdown'

One of the most horrifying scenes from the disaster occurred underground on Line 5 of the Zhengzhou subway.

During the evening rush hour on Tuesday, hundreds of commuters were trapped in rising water as murky torrents gushed into the tunnel and seeped into carriages. Some posted videos and pleaded for help online. Dramatic videos showing people clinging to ceiling handles to keep their heads above the rising waters shocked the nation and made headlines around the world. In another video, several bodies could be seen lying lifelessly on the platform, as rescuers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on others.

Authorities said more than 500 passengers were evacuated from the inundated subway line, with 12 killed and five others injured.

On social media and in interviews with Chinese media, some survivors shared harrowing accounts of how the disaster unfolded on the subway.

In a post on microblogging site Weibo, a woman said water started to seep into the subway train soon after it came to a stop in between two stations. Subway staff had first instructed passengers to leave the train and evacuate through the tunnel, but they were soon told to turn back because there was too much floodwater ahead.

By the time all of them had returned to the subways cars, the water was already at their waists. It kept rising as more water filled the tunnel and seeped through gaps between the subway car doors.

"We tried to stand on the seats as much as we could, but even then, the water reached our chests in the end," she wrote. "I was really scared, but the most terrifying thing was not the water, but the diminishing air in the carriage -- as many seemed to have trouble breathing."

She heard another woman giving her family her bank account details on the phone, and wondered if she should do the same. She sent a message to her mother, telling her she "might not make it." When her mother called back, she was suddenly at a loss for words. She told her she was still waiting for rescue and hung up, and spent the next two and a half hours "on the brink of breakdown."

Eventually, she fainted due to lack of oxygen, but was later awaken by the vibration of her phone. It was a call from her mother telling her rescue was on the way. At that moment, she heard footsteps on top of the train, and firefighters started to smash open the windows to let in fresh air. She heard more rescuers arriving, and one after another, they were let out -- those who fainted were sent out first, followed by women, she wrote. Her post was later deleted. It was not clear why, or by whom -- and CNN has been unable to verify her account.

Another woman told state-run China Youth Daily that she couldn't control herself from weeping when she saw water coming into the train. Around her, some others cried too. But people comforted each other, and gradually, most chose to stay silent to preserve energy.

Some tried to call emergency lines and asked family and friends to get help, but to no avail. By 9 p.m., water inside the train had reached their throats, she said. There were children, pregnant women and the elderly in the crowds, and some people around her started shaking, retching and gasping for air.

"I was really terrified at that time. When I saw the water rising above our heads outside the window, I was preparing myself to accept that I would never be able to get out," she said.

With only 30% of battery left on her phone, she closed all the other apps on her device and sent messages to her relatives and friends on Wechat, but she didn't dare to tell her parents, she said. Before 9 p.m., she kept asking them to contact rescuers. But afterward, she was mainly making arrangements for people to take care of things after she died.

'Once in a thousand years'?

At a news conference on Wednesday evening, officials observed a moment of silence for the flood victims. More than 6,000 firefighters and 2,000 members of the military and paramilitary forces had been deployed across disaster-hit areas, according to officials.

More heavy rains were forecast for Thursday, before they were expected to subside on Friday, according to an official at the provincial meteorological station.

Henan authorities said the intensity of the downpour was unprecedented, with more than 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of rain dumping onto Zhengzhou in one hour on Tuesday afternoon -- accounting for one third of the city's annual rainfall recorded last year.

Zhengzhou's meteorological station has described the level of rainfall as "once in a thousand years." Henan's water resources department, meanwhile, has called rain levels in parts of the province "once in 5,000 years."

On Wednesday evening, however, a senior meteorologist pushed back against such descriptions at a news conference in Beijing. Chen Tao, chief forecaster of the National Meteorological Center, said it was hard for meteorologists to draw such a conclusion without reliable longtime data, given that China's precipitation records only go back to 1951, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former ISU Catcher Signs with San Francisco

Image

Rex Fall to the Dans at Home

Image

Dakota Caton Will Miss the 2021 Season

Image

Meyer Eyes the Podium at The NOBULL CrossFit Games

Image

Tis' the season - back to school shopping and its stresses

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

'I really feel that this is important...' Knox County Health Dept. asks people to mask up as COVID-19 cases spike

Image

What is your favorite kind of junk food?

Image

Mostly dry - until the weekend. Here's Kevin with the forecast

Image

West Nile in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1403508

Reported Deaths: 25816
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55988410550
DuPage930951321
Will774831042
Lake688411026
Kane59811815
Winnebago34462522
Madison31875533
St. Clair29426526
McHenry29384299
Peoria23563345
Champaign21361158
Sangamon19383244
McLean18720193
Tazewell17345307
Rock Island15306329
Kankakee14697224
Kendall13413100
LaSalle12874253
Macon11079214
DeKalb10204122
Vermilion10138152
Adams9269127
Williamson7844138
Whiteside7228174
Boone689580
Ogle626584
Grundy602079
Clinton584292
Coles5822101
Knox5706157
Jackson529465
Henry510970
Livingston492492
Woodford490183
Macoupin489989
Stephenson486686
Effingham479274
Franklin471478
Marion4660117
Jefferson4586123
Monroe445094
Randolph424787
Lee421654
Fulton408559
Morgan407087
Logan404265
Christian390675
Bureau383087
Montgomery382374
Perry324860
Fayette324256
Iroquois323168
McDonough301251
Jersey275252
Saline265957
Douglas262136
Lawrence243127
Union240541
Shelby234638
Crawford215526
Bond210824
Cass208827
Carroll203737
Pike194353
Ford191450
Clark188634
Hancock188532
Warren186050
Wayne184453
Jo Daviess183224
Richland178640
Edgar177842
White174826
Washington167325
Moultrie165728
Mason161347
De Witt159729
Piatt154714
Clay152643
Johnson151616
Mercer151234
Greene149234
Wabash143912
Massac138740
Cumberland130919
Menard126712
Jasper116818
Marshall109319
Hamilton87116
Schuyler8027
Brown7976
Pulaski7197
Stark65224
Edwards60712
Henderson53414
Calhoun5332
Scott5011
Putnam4923
Alexander48311
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3374
Unassigned582433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 762127

Reported Deaths: 13958
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1046321803
Lake567261029
Allen42475698
St. Joseph37201567
Hamilton37019427
Elkhart29654467
Tippecanoe23272230
Vanderburgh22977404
Porter19516327
Johnson18687391
Hendricks17959322
Madison13407345
Clark13398198
Vigo12763255
LaPorte12514224
Monroe12453178
Delaware11066198
Howard10567238
Kosciusko9716123
Hancock8688148
Bartholomew8217157
Warrick7983157
Floyd7941181
Grant7324181
Wayne7210201
Boone7123105
Morgan6862142
Marshall6315116
Dubois6251118
Cass6078111
Dearborn596878
Henry5930111
Noble592590
Jackson512777
Shelby507497
Lawrence4868127
Gibson459096
Montgomery452792
Clinton451355
DeKalb449585
Harrison448575
Whitley413344
Huntington409981
Steuben408160
Miami403072
Jasper398855
Knox386291
Putnam381362
Wabash366083
Ripley350271
Adams349756
Jefferson339786
White338354
Daviess3079100
Wells301681
Decatur291292
Greene291285
Fayette285764
Posey279235
LaGrange276372
Scott275558
Clay272348
Washington250737
Randolph245883
Spencer236431
Jennings236349
Fountain232349
Starke229759
Owen219958
Sullivan218343
Fulton207145
Jay202732
Carroll195522
Orange190356
Perry188739
Vermillion179444
Rush176827
Franklin171235
Tipton170148
Parke152416
Pike140534
Blackford137732
Pulaski122248
Newton121536
Benton108915
Brown105343
Crawford104316
Martin92615
Warren87415
Switzerland8228
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428