Athletes who've had to drop out of the Olympics because of Covid-19

The 2020 Summer Olympics are finally underway in Tokyo.
Competition began Wednesday, more than a year after the original start date. The Games were delayed due to the pandemic, but with Covid-19 still spreading unchecked in Japan, organizers have been forced to take unprecedented steps to keep competitors and the public safe.
Athletes who contracted coronavirus have seen their Olympic dreams dashed.
Some tested positive in Japan, some before coming.
These are the athletes we know who have publicly dropped out due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
Team USA: 5
Katie Lou Samuelson -- USA Women's 3x3 Basketball
Coco Gauff -- USA Women's Tennis
Kara Eaker -- USA Women's Gymnastics
Taylor Crabb -- USA Men's Beach Volleyball (according to NBC)
Bradley Beal -- USA Men's Basketball (Placed in health and safety protocol but hasn't publicly disclosed a positive Covid-19 test)
Team Great Britain: 3
Amber Hill -- Great Britain Shooting
Dan Evans -- Great Britain Tennis
Johanna Konta -- Great Britain Tennis
Team Czech Republic: 2
Pavel Sirucek - Czech Republic Men's Table Tennis
Ondrej Perusic -- Czech Republic Men's Beach Volleyball
Team Mexico: 2
Hector Velazquez -- Mexico Baseball
Sammy Solis -- Mexico Baseball
Team South Africa: 2
Thabiso Monyane -- South Africa Men's Football
Kamohelo Mahlatsi -- South Africa Men's Football
Team Australia: 1
Alex de Minaur -- Australia Men's Tennis
Team Chile: 1
Fernanda Aguirre -- Chile Women's Taekwondo
Team Netherlands: 1
Candy Jacobs -- Netherlands Women's Skateboarding
Team Russia: 1
Ilya Borodin -- Russia Swim Team
