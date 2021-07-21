Clear

Tobacco companies are beating governments' efforts to stop smoking worldwide

Tobacco companies are beating governments' efforts to stop smoking worldwide

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Kelly Henning

It is no secret that adolescents are easily addicted to cigarettes. But recent research published in the Lancet provides a stark reminder: a majority of the more than 1 billion smokers globally became addicted by the end of their teenage years. Over the past two decades, one out of every five smokers globally became addicted to nicotine by age 15.

Smoking rates and trends vary globally. Per the World Health Organization, more than 80% of smokers live in low- and middle-income countries, which tend to have fewer tobacco control measures in place and higher rates of tobacco-related death and disease. By contrast, wealthier nations have stronger tobacco control measures in place that have led to declines in smoking rates in those places. Smoking rates tend to vary by gender as well, with far higher rates among men compared with women in a number of countries.

Notwithstanding differences by geography, GDP, and gender, smoking rates remain too high everywhere. And while it may be tempting to point the finger at the individual smoker, it is our institutions that are to blame: governments have been too slow to pass policies that we know protect people from the tobacco industry's relentless push to addict new generations of children.

Tobacco companies worldwide use the same business model: hook children on their addictive products from a young age, which makes it more likely that they will become tobacco users for life.

A report from the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids that examined tobacco company operations in 23 countries found that "the world's largest tobacco companies are targeting kids with advertising, promotions, and product placements around primary and secondary schools." These tactics include kid-friendly flavors, appealing eye-level advertisements and easy availability at a wide variety of accessible vendors.

There are effective, proven strategies that governments can proactively adopt to protect kids from the dangers of tobacco products and the exploitive tactics used by tobacco companies -- but countries are moving far too slowly to adopt them. The WHO has identified six specific tobacco-control measures that are proven to effectively reduce and prevent tobacco use: tobacco-use monitoring, which includes data collection efforts on smoking rates and trends among kids and adults; smoke-free air laws, which prohibit smoking in public places; tobacco cessation programs, including medication-assisted quitting programs covered by public or private insurance; large pictorial warning labels; bans on marketing and advertising; and higher taxes. Every country should adopt all six measures, but most have not, and nearly 60 countries haven't adopted any measures at all. The tobacco industry, of course, fights tooth and nail against such policies.

This is not to say we have not seen any progress. Between 2007 and 2019, the number of people worldwide covered by at least one of the WHO's recommended tobacco control policies rose from 1 billion to 5 billion. In Brazil, for example, the government adopted the entire suite of tobacco control policies recommended by the WHO. As a result, smoking rates in Brazil among 15-to-24-year-olds have dropped by nearly 75% since 1990.

But the number of smokers around the world continues to rise along with population growth. To take one example: the WHO has identified higher tobacco taxes as one of the most cost-effective policies to reduce cigarette smoking. Research finds that, on average, a 10% price increase in tobacco products will reduce consumption by as much as 8% in low- and middle-income countries and about 4% in high-income countries, with one study estimating that a 50% price increase in 13 selected middle-income countries would lead to 67 million male smokers quitting. Nevertheless, only 14% of the world's population lives in countries where tobacco taxes are high enough to reduce use. And the tobacco industry often adjusts prices to mitigate the effectiveness of taxes that are on the books.

Similar to taxation, governments have been too slow to adopt the WHO's other recommended tobacco control policies. Of the six, there is only one -- pictorial warning labels -- that reaches more than half (52%) of the world's population, according to a 2019 report from the WHO. Thirty-eight percent of the world population lives in countries that conduct youth and adult surveys once every five years to monitor tobacco use, while about a third has access to tobacco cessation programs at "best practice" levels. The numbers are even lower for smoke-free air laws (22%) and bans on marketing and advertising (18%). In a time when the dangers of tobacco products have never been clearer, and the tactics of tobacco companies have never been more exposed, governments simply have not done enough.

The United States provides a compelling case study as well. Our progress is undeniable. Research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that, between 1964 and 2012, tobacco control policies in the US averted nearly 8 million premature deaths and increased life expectancy. The cigarette smoking rate among adults in the United States, which was once as high as 45% in the 1950s, is down to 14% today.

Yet we also see here how the tobacco industry has pulled out every stop to carve out and exploit loopholes and block more progress, and how the federal government has been too slow to respond. A 2009 federal law that gave the US Food and Drug Administration the authority to regulate tobacco products exempted menthol from a ban on all flavored cigarettes -- despite menthol being a key driver in the industry's relentlessly successful push to addict Black Americans and children.

The FDA recently announced that it is finally taking steps to ban menthol cigarettes, but the 12-year delay has had devastating consequences. The tobacco industry has also fomented the nation's youth e-cigarette epidemic by flooding the market with flavored products and marketing schemes that appeal directly to children; one out of every five high school students in the US currently uses e-cigarettes. Other examples abound. It has been more than a decade since the federal tobacco tax was increased; pictorial warning labels, finally slated to take effect in 2022, have been blocked in the US for more than a decade due to tobacco company lawsuits and subsequent court rulings; and smoke-free air laws remain a patchwork across states and communities.

The bottom line is that smoking still causes nearly 8 million deaths globally each year at an annual cost of $1.4 trillion. For too long, governments have been acting like the tortoise while tobacco companies have been moving like the hare. Slow and steady may win the race in fables, but not against tobacco companies. This is a time for fast and aggressive action by governments across the world to protect our kids.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Hazy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meyer Eyes the Podium at The NOBULL CrossFit Games

Image

Tis' the season - back to school shopping and its stresses

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

'I really feel that this is important...' Knox County Health Dept. asks people to mask up as COVID-19 cases spike

Image

What is your favorite kind of junk food?

Image

Mostly dry - until the weekend. Here's Kevin with the forecast

Image

West Nile in the Wabash Valley

Image

'You don't have to worry so much about the pencils and the pens...' Salvation Army has back to school backpacks

Image

Terre Haute's upcoming convention center gets a new logo, coming in under budget

Image

'Only in Indiana' to host a local vendor fair

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1403508

Reported Deaths: 25816
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55988410550
DuPage930951321
Will774831042
Lake688411026
Kane59811815
Winnebago34462522
Madison31875533
St. Clair29426526
McHenry29384299
Peoria23563345
Champaign21361158
Sangamon19383244
McLean18720193
Tazewell17345307
Rock Island15306329
Kankakee14697224
Kendall13413100
LaSalle12874253
Macon11079214
DeKalb10204122
Vermilion10138152
Adams9269127
Williamson7844138
Whiteside7228174
Boone689580
Ogle626584
Grundy602079
Clinton584292
Coles5822101
Knox5706157
Jackson529465
Henry510970
Livingston492492
Woodford490183
Macoupin489989
Stephenson486686
Effingham479274
Franklin471478
Marion4660117
Jefferson4586123
Monroe445094
Randolph424787
Lee421654
Fulton408559
Morgan407087
Logan404265
Christian390675
Bureau383087
Montgomery382374
Perry324860
Fayette324256
Iroquois323168
McDonough301251
Jersey275252
Saline265957
Douglas262136
Lawrence243127
Union240541
Shelby234638
Crawford215526
Bond210824
Cass208827
Carroll203737
Pike194353
Ford191450
Clark188634
Hancock188532
Warren186050
Wayne184453
Jo Daviess183224
Richland178640
Edgar177842
White174826
Washington167325
Moultrie165728
Mason161347
De Witt159729
Piatt154714
Clay152643
Johnson151616
Mercer151234
Greene149234
Wabash143912
Massac138740
Cumberland130919
Menard126712
Jasper116818
Marshall109319
Hamilton87116
Schuyler8027
Brown7976
Pulaski7197
Stark65224
Edwards60712
Henderson53414
Calhoun5332
Scott5011
Putnam4923
Alexander48311
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3374
Unassigned582433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 762127

Reported Deaths: 13958
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1046321803
Lake567261029
Allen42475698
St. Joseph37201567
Hamilton37019427
Elkhart29654467
Tippecanoe23272230
Vanderburgh22977404
Porter19516327
Johnson18687391
Hendricks17959322
Madison13407345
Clark13398198
Vigo12763255
LaPorte12514224
Monroe12453178
Delaware11066198
Howard10567238
Kosciusko9716123
Hancock8688148
Bartholomew8217157
Warrick7983157
Floyd7941181
Grant7324181
Wayne7210201
Boone7123105
Morgan6862142
Marshall6315116
Dubois6251118
Cass6078111
Dearborn596878
Henry5930111
Noble592590
Jackson512777
Shelby507497
Lawrence4868127
Gibson459096
Montgomery452792
Clinton451355
DeKalb449585
Harrison448575
Whitley413344
Huntington409981
Steuben408160
Miami403072
Jasper398855
Knox386291
Putnam381362
Wabash366083
Ripley350271
Adams349756
Jefferson339786
White338354
Daviess3079100
Wells301681
Decatur291292
Greene291285
Fayette285764
Posey279235
LaGrange276372
Scott275558
Clay272348
Washington250737
Randolph245883
Spencer236431
Jennings236349
Fountain232349
Starke229759
Owen219958
Sullivan218343
Fulton207145
Jay202732
Carroll195522
Orange190356
Perry188739
Vermillion179444
Rush176827
Franklin171235
Tipton170148
Parke152416
Pike140534
Blackford137732
Pulaski122248
Newton121536
Benton108915
Brown105343
Crawford104316
Martin92615
Warren87415
Switzerland8228
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428