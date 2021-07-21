Clear

Liberty University sued by 12 women claiming school policies made sexual assault and rape more likely

Liberty University sued by 12 women claiming school policies made sexual assault and rape more likely

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Kay Jones and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Liberty University has been sued by 12 women who claim the school created an environment on its Virginia campus that increased the likelihood of sexual assault and rape.

The lawsuit includes claims of sexual assault and accuses the Lynchburg school of creating a hostile environment toward the plaintiffs.

The university also promoted attacks on and discrimination against women through a series of policies that discouraged sex before marriage and punished those who reported misconduct, the lawsuit states.

The plaintiffs, who are not named in the lawsuit, include women who were students or employees at the university and one non-student who was a minor at the time of the alleged wrongdoing.

They are referred to in the lawsuit as Jane Doe numbers 1-12 and are seeking a jury trial to determine damages, according to the complaint filed in US District Court in the Eastern District of New York on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, the school created the environment in three ways:

First, the lawsuit alleges the "The Liberty Way" which is the school's student honor code, makes it difficult to report sexual violence because it doesn't clearly shield students making the reports from punishment for infractions, including being at a place where alcohol is served -- or being alone with a member of the opposite sex.

Second, there is a tacit policy that condones sexual violence, particularly by male student athletes, by weighing a denial more heavily than an allegation, the lawsuit claims.

Third, the plaintiffs claim in the lawsuit that the school engages in public and repeated retaliation against women who have reported sexual violence.

"Liberty University has intentionally created a campus environment where sexual assaults and rapes are foreseeably more likely to occur than they would in the absence of Liberty's policies," the lawsuit states.

CNN reached out to Liberty University for comment, but has not received a response. In a statement to CNN affiliate WDBJ, Liberty University called the allegations "deeply troubling, if they turn out to be true."

"Many of the claims are the complete opposite of how the University's policies and procedures were designed to operate over the years," the University said in the statement. "Liberty has invested mightily in programs and personnel to help maintain a safe campus and to support any and all victims of sexual assault who came forward."

The school said it would look into each allegation and that it has a "robust non-discrimination policy, which includes an amnesty policy to encourage victims to make reports without fearing that their involvement in other activities like drinking alcohol or extramarital sex will be disciplined under the student honor code."

"That policy includes a fair process for resolving disputes about rape, sexual harassment, sex discrimination and retaliation, as well as providing supportive measures as appropriate," the statement to WDBJ said.

Lawsuit: Policy discouraged reporting

Some plaintiffs involved in the complaint said they were discouraged from reporting assault allegations because they would be admitting their own violations of the Liberty Way policy.

Instead of being encouraged to report, some plaintiffs alleged they were told they would be subject to "discipline that could include expulsion," the lawsuit states.

"Some students who actually self-reported their own violations of the Liberty Way or were the victims of sexual violence ... were actually disciplined and fined in spite of their prompt report."

One plaintiff, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe 3, who was a student at the time, said she was told by her resident advisor that she would suffer penalties for reporting that she had been sexually assaulted by a student athlete after a party because the school would penalize her for drinking, the lawsuit claims.

After making the report despite her resident advisor's warning, she was "forced to undergo 'spiritual guidance,'" according to the complaint.

The student had included photos of bruising she suffered during her alleged attack in her report, which she later discovered had been removed from her Title IX investigative file for being "too explicit," according to the suit.

A second plaintiff, Jane Doe 10, who was a student in 2014 said she was raped by her boyfriend, also a student, she met through two of her roommates.

After the alleged assault, the roommates reported the plaintiff to the Student Conduct Office, the complaint states.

Although the plaintiff "attempted to make clear that she was the victim of a rape, Liberty University's Student Conduct Office gave her no opportunity to do so and, instead, forced her to sit with her rapist and apologize to her roommates for her violation of the Liberty Way," the complaint states.

Another plaintiff, Jane Doe 12, attended a Liberty University summer camp as a minor in 2000 and said she was attacked by a male on campus, harassed by campus police and then forced by officers investigating the alleged attack to allow herself to be photographed naked by a female debate coach, the complaint states.

Two women complained about supervisors

Two of the plaintiffs were employees of Liberty University at the time of the incidents detailed in the lawsuit.

Jane Doe 1 said she suffered an allergic reaction in October 2013 and her male supervisor came to her home at 2 a.m. and forced her to take unmarked medication, according to the lawsuit.

The woman said she passed out after taking the medication and woke up with her supervisor's "hands on her neck," according to the lawsuit. The plaintiff said she threatened to scream to alert her neighbors and the supervisor left. The man allegedly came back the next day and tried to forcefully kiss the plaintiff, who rejected the advance, the complaint states.

The supervisor then threatened to have the plaintiff, who was a foreign national working on an H-1B visa at the time, deported, the lawsuit states.

The employee was eventually encouraged by coworkers to report her experience to Liberty University's Human Resources Department.

The "HR Department made clear that it viewed (the supervisor) as wholly credible because he was a 'man of god' and (the plaintiff) as incredible because she was attempting to 'smear a man of god,'" the complaint states.

Another plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe 8, said she was "subject to pervasive and systematic sexual harassment" by the same supervisor when she was employed at the university from November 2008 through October 2011.

The supervisor made "sexually explicit comments directed toward her and to student workers and other supervisors," according to the complaint.

The conduct was reported to HR but the university took no action, the lawsuit states.

The employee eventually left her job at the university due to a "bullying campaign" by the supervisor, according to the complaint.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Warm and Sunny Again!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Protecting your skin during the summer

Image

COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly

Image

Wednesday: Hazy sunshine. Warm with a light breeze. High: 85°

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

After taking 2020 off, the Knox County Fair is underway at full strength

Image

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Monthly food pantry works to help people get their hands on fresh food

Image

Ivy Tech hosts job fair with over 70 employers on campus

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1403508

Reported Deaths: 25816
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55988410550
DuPage930951321
Will774831042
Lake688411026
Kane59811815
Winnebago34462522
Madison31875533
St. Clair29426526
McHenry29384299
Peoria23563345
Champaign21361158
Sangamon19383244
McLean18720193
Tazewell17345307
Rock Island15306329
Kankakee14697224
Kendall13413100
LaSalle12874253
Macon11079214
DeKalb10204122
Vermilion10138152
Adams9269127
Williamson7844138
Whiteside7228174
Boone689580
Ogle626584
Grundy602079
Clinton584292
Coles5822101
Knox5706157
Jackson529465
Henry510970
Livingston492492
Woodford490183
Macoupin489989
Stephenson486686
Effingham479274
Franklin471478
Marion4660117
Jefferson4586123
Monroe445094
Randolph424787
Lee421654
Fulton408559
Morgan407087
Logan404265
Christian390675
Bureau383087
Montgomery382374
Perry324860
Fayette324256
Iroquois323168
McDonough301251
Jersey275252
Saline265957
Douglas262136
Lawrence243127
Union240541
Shelby234638
Crawford215526
Bond210824
Cass208827
Carroll203737
Pike194353
Ford191450
Clark188634
Hancock188532
Warren186050
Wayne184453
Jo Daviess183224
Richland178640
Edgar177842
White174826
Washington167325
Moultrie165728
Mason161347
De Witt159729
Piatt154714
Clay152643
Johnson151616
Mercer151234
Greene149234
Wabash143912
Massac138740
Cumberland130919
Menard126712
Jasper116818
Marshall109319
Hamilton87116
Schuyler8027
Brown7976
Pulaski7197
Stark65224
Edwards60712
Henderson53414
Calhoun5332
Scott5011
Putnam4923
Alexander48311
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3374
Unassigned582433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 762127

Reported Deaths: 13958
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1046321803
Lake567261029
Allen42475698
St. Joseph37201567
Hamilton37019427
Elkhart29654467
Tippecanoe23272230
Vanderburgh22977404
Porter19516327
Johnson18687391
Hendricks17959322
Madison13407345
Clark13398198
Vigo12763255
LaPorte12514224
Monroe12453178
Delaware11066198
Howard10567238
Kosciusko9716123
Hancock8688148
Bartholomew8217157
Warrick7983157
Floyd7941181
Grant7324181
Wayne7210201
Boone7123105
Morgan6862142
Marshall6315116
Dubois6251118
Cass6078111
Dearborn596878
Henry5930111
Noble592590
Jackson512777
Shelby507497
Lawrence4868127
Gibson459096
Montgomery452792
Clinton451355
DeKalb449585
Harrison448575
Whitley413344
Huntington409981
Steuben408160
Miami403072
Jasper398855
Knox386291
Putnam381362
Wabash366083
Ripley350271
Adams349756
Jefferson339786
White338354
Daviess3079100
Wells301681
Decatur291292
Greene291285
Fayette285764
Posey279235
LaGrange276372
Scott275558
Clay272348
Washington250737
Randolph245883
Spencer236431
Jennings236349
Fountain232349
Starke229759
Owen219958
Sullivan218343
Fulton207145
Jay202732
Carroll195522
Orange190356
Perry188739
Vermillion179444
Rush176827
Franklin171235
Tipton170148
Parke152416
Pike140534
Blackford137732
Pulaski122248
Newton121536
Benton108915
Brown105343
Crawford104316
Martin92615
Warren87415
Switzerland8228
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428