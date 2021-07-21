Clear

It's time for Americans to un-weaponize 'laziness'

It's time for Americans to un-weaponize 'laziness'

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Sara Stewart

Why do we only learn to appreciate our lives when we're in dire straits?

For me, the occasion was cancer, diagnosed in 2018. One of the most ludicrous things I heard while sick was: "Cancer is a gift." As if being at death's door, or somewhere in that neighborhood, bestows wisdom that can't be gotten any other way. No path to enlightenment should involve the horrors of chemotherapy! But it did give me one lasting adaptation: The resolve to guard my remaining time ferociously. For me, that means resisting overwork and spending more time in my actual life. Hanging out with my loved ones. Just being.

What's been wild these past few months is watching all of American culture go through a similar wake-up call. No chemo needed.

Right now, we are in the midst of a startling trend. As the country continues to open up -- even amid increasing Covid outbreaks -- the workforce is showing signs of digging in their heels against returning to pre-pandemic norms. A recent Monster.com survey found that 95% of workers are thinking about looking for a new job.

People - -- at least who are in a secure enough position to do so, which is far from describing everyone who feels burdened by their employer -- are quitting in a mass exodus that's been dubbed "the Great Resignation" and "the Big Quit." They're refusing to apply for sub-par positions that don't let them work from home or have flexible hours or make a living wage. The world is full of "Now hiring!" signs in retail stores and restaurants. Businesses are understaffed and struggling to stay open. It's as if we've all become Bartleby, the Scrivener, with his mantra of "I would prefer not to." Who would have thought we'd see the day, here in the supposedly work-rabid United States?

Prior to the pandemic, many workers would likely have just sucked it up and continued on begrudgingly. We have long been conditioned to accept the status quo of working past the point of physical and mental exhaustion. But a lot of people have come out of this year with their sense of permanency badly shaken. We've all seen in a very concrete way how short and fragile life really is. We've discovered a lot of our full-time jobs can be done from home, and in half the time, if not less. Some companies, including the New York-based Kickstarter, are already planning to test out four-day workweeks.

Essential workers found out during the pandemic how little some of their bosses cared about worker safety, particularly when it came to protecting the bottom line. Others saw through new eyes the low wages, meager benefits or burnout-inducing expectations that shaped their day-to-day working lives. Now, people are pushing back against returning to the old ways, just as bosses are hoping to corral employees back to the old ways. I love it.

In fact, I propose we go one step further and embrace the notion of laziness. "Lazy" is a word that's been wrongly weaponized, especially over the past year, to shame anyone who doesn't jump at the chance to give up unemployment benefits and go back to lower-paying, often risky, working conditions. But laziness is really just the counterpoint to working as hard as you can, and we have a lot of evidence now that that isn't good for your health -- or beneficial to your job. As a writer, I can attest that nothing is more helpful to my productivity and creativity than taking time away from my screen and desk. We all, no matter what line of work we're in, need downtime to refresh our brains and keep our bodies healthy.

"Lazy" is also, coincidentally, the word some lawmakers have long used to tar the non-healthy among us, the chronically ill. But according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a majority of Americans have at least one chronic disease -- and, as long Covid continues to be researched, it's likely that percentage will only increase. The largest study yet of long Covid symptoms found there are more than 200 of them, including fatigue, brain fog, heart palpitations, and "post-exertional malaise," defined as a decline in health after physical or mental exertion. A whole lot of us may well end up falling into this "lazy" category.

In 2005, a French author named Corinne Maier wrote a tongue-in-cheek manifesto, Bonjour Laziness, in which she suggested people should work as little as possible at their jobs -- and this was in a country with a mandated 35-hour workweek. Even though she got reprimanded by her day job for writing the book, I believe Maier was ahead of her time. What's become clear over the past year is just how much we all need to do less. Burnout has become its own national epidemic. Countries other than our own seem to have a clearer view of this problem: Just this week, news of Iceland's experiment with a four-day workweek has shown that "productivity remained the same or improved" with shorter hours.

Still, the reality of what's possible for workers varies wildly. If your financial situation is perilous, it can feel unsafe to demand more of your employer -- or even take time to look around for a different situation.

In this country, health care, outside of employers, remains so expensive that many stick with jobs they don't love, or even like.

But even if you're not able to join the Big Quit, we all have the capacity to take back our time in little ways. Corporations will take as much of you as they can get. So give them what it takes to stay employed, to get your job done, but not more. Be as ruthlessly dedicated to your quality of life as companies are to making profits and not sharing them with employees. Lobby for flexible hours, if you feel you can safely do it. If not, just try shirking a little. Don't show up early, and don't work late. Take lots of breaks, which, you might want to mention when your boss is in earshot, has been shown to make people more productive. American businesses are highly unlikely to lead a revolution in how, and how much, we work; it will have to be us, the workers.

I would never suggest Covid is a gift -- but it could bring a change we've desperately needed.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Warm and Sunny Again!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Protecting your skin during the summer

Image

COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly

Image

Wednesday: Hazy sunshine. Warm with a light breeze. High: 85°

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

After taking 2020 off, the Knox County Fair is underway at full strength

Image

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Monthly food pantry works to help people get their hands on fresh food

Image

Ivy Tech hosts job fair with over 70 employers on campus

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1403508

Reported Deaths: 25816
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55988410550
DuPage930951321
Will774831042
Lake688411026
Kane59811815
Winnebago34462522
Madison31875533
St. Clair29426526
McHenry29384299
Peoria23563345
Champaign21361158
Sangamon19383244
McLean18720193
Tazewell17345307
Rock Island15306329
Kankakee14697224
Kendall13413100
LaSalle12874253
Macon11079214
DeKalb10204122
Vermilion10138152
Adams9269127
Williamson7844138
Whiteside7228174
Boone689580
Ogle626584
Grundy602079
Clinton584292
Coles5822101
Knox5706157
Jackson529465
Henry510970
Livingston492492
Woodford490183
Macoupin489989
Stephenson486686
Effingham479274
Franklin471478
Marion4660117
Jefferson4586123
Monroe445094
Randolph424787
Lee421654
Fulton408559
Morgan407087
Logan404265
Christian390675
Bureau383087
Montgomery382374
Perry324860
Fayette324256
Iroquois323168
McDonough301251
Jersey275252
Saline265957
Douglas262136
Lawrence243127
Union240541
Shelby234638
Crawford215526
Bond210824
Cass208827
Carroll203737
Pike194353
Ford191450
Clark188634
Hancock188532
Warren186050
Wayne184453
Jo Daviess183224
Richland178640
Edgar177842
White174826
Washington167325
Moultrie165728
Mason161347
De Witt159729
Piatt154714
Clay152643
Johnson151616
Mercer151234
Greene149234
Wabash143912
Massac138740
Cumberland130919
Menard126712
Jasper116818
Marshall109319
Hamilton87116
Schuyler8027
Brown7976
Pulaski7197
Stark65224
Edwards60712
Henderson53414
Calhoun5332
Scott5011
Putnam4923
Alexander48311
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3374
Unassigned582433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 762127

Reported Deaths: 13958
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1046321803
Lake567261029
Allen42475698
St. Joseph37201567
Hamilton37019427
Elkhart29654467
Tippecanoe23272230
Vanderburgh22977404
Porter19516327
Johnson18687391
Hendricks17959322
Madison13407345
Clark13398198
Vigo12763255
LaPorte12514224
Monroe12453178
Delaware11066198
Howard10567238
Kosciusko9716123
Hancock8688148
Bartholomew8217157
Warrick7983157
Floyd7941181
Grant7324181
Wayne7210201
Boone7123105
Morgan6862142
Marshall6315116
Dubois6251118
Cass6078111
Dearborn596878
Henry5930111
Noble592590
Jackson512777
Shelby507497
Lawrence4868127
Gibson459096
Montgomery452792
Clinton451355
DeKalb449585
Harrison448575
Whitley413344
Huntington409981
Steuben408160
Miami403072
Jasper398855
Knox386291
Putnam381362
Wabash366083
Ripley350271
Adams349756
Jefferson339786
White338354
Daviess3079100
Wells301681
Decatur291292
Greene291285
Fayette285764
Posey279235
LaGrange276372
Scott275558
Clay272348
Washington250737
Randolph245883
Spencer236431
Jennings236349
Fountain232349
Starke229759
Owen219958
Sullivan218343
Fulton207145
Jay202732
Carroll195522
Orange190356
Perry188739
Vermillion179444
Rush176827
Franklin171235
Tipton170148
Parke152416
Pike140534
Blackford137732
Pulaski122248
Newton121536
Benton108915
Brown105343
Crawford104316
Martin92615
Warren87415
Switzerland8228
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428