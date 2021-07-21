Clear

Liverpool stripped of its UNESCO World Heritage listing

Liverpool stripped of its UNESCO World Heritage listing

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 10:31 AM
Posted By: Julia Buckley, CNN

It's famous for its docks, the Beatles, and its two world-renowned soccer teams -- but now, Liverpool is going through a different kind of notoriety.

The port city in northwest England -- which built much of its fortune on slavery -- has been stripped of its coveted UNESCO World Heritage status, after a global committee decided that new developments in the city have taken too much of a toll on its historical fabric.

The decision was taken by UNESCO's World Heritage Committee, which is currently in session in Fuzhou, China.

Previously, Liverpool had been one of 53 sites on UNESCO's World Heritage in Danger list -- a kind of watch list which allows authorities to seek global solutions to preserve the heritage at stake.

It had been on the endangered list since 2012, having first been added to the World Heritage list in 2004 -- a status awarded to other major tourist destinations including Machu Picchu in Peru, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and Greece's Acropolis.

UNESCO said in a statement that the city had been "deleted" from the list "due to the irreversible loss of attributes conveying the outstanding universal value of the property."

It called the development of Liverpool Waters -- a decades-long planned regeneration of the city's famous docks -- "detrimental to the site's authenticity and integrity."

The development's proposal -- which includes apartments, offices, shops and hotels in the old docks -- was responsible for Liverpool's inscription on the endangered list in 2012.

But locals say it has also been a crucial project for providing local jobs.

A new stadium for soccer team Everton proposed for the Bramley-Moore docks was also cited by UNESCO as a factor in deletion.

Noting their "regrets," the committee wrote that the "State Party has not complied with the repeated requests of the Committee."

Joanne Anderson, mayor of Liverpool, has said she is "hugely disappointed and concerned" by the decision, claiming that UNESCO hasn't fully evaluated the city in "a decade" and calling the decision "completely wrong."

"Our World Heritage site has never been in better condition having benefitted from hundreds of millions of pounds of investment across dozens of listed buildings and the public realm," she added.

"We will be working with Government to examine whether we can appeal but, whatever happens, Liverpool will always be a World Heritage city. We have a stunning waterfront and incredible built heritage that is the envy of other cities.

"Our commitment to maintaining and improving our buildings remains as strong as ever and will continue to be a key part of our drive to attract visitors, along with leisure, retail and events."

"I find it incomprehensible that UNESCO would rather Bramley Moore Dock remain a derelict wasteland, rather than making a positive contribution to the city's future and that of its residents."

Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, also condemned the move, calling it a "retrograde step that does not reflect the reality of what is happening on the ground."

"Places like Liverpool should not be faced with the binary choice between maintaining heritage status or regenerating left behind communities -- and the wealth of jobs and opportunities that come with it," he said in a statement.

In a blog post, Anderson added:

"Yes, there is some new development, but the forest of skyscrapers that raised alarm bells in the first place, simply hasn't materialized.

"UNESCO asked for a moratorium on development in the city centre. They were told that went against UK planning law.

"Since we've not had not a full UNESCO mission visit since 2011, invitations have been constantly made over the past decade to resolve this impasse."

UNESCO says that the last visit was made in 2015 -- and that Isabelle Anatole Gabrielle, chief of the Europe and North America desk of the World Heritage Center, also visited in 2017 to meet with representatives of the city council. Liverpool insist, however, that neither of these were "full" visits.

Liverpool is the third World Heritage Site to be deleted from the list, following the Elbe Valley in Dresden, Germany, and the Arabian Oryz Sanctuary in Oman.

"Any deletion from the World Heritage List is a loss to the international community and to the internationally shared values and commitments under the World Heritage Convention," UNESCO said in a statement.

The committee will be evaluating whether global icons such as Venice and the Great Barrier Reef should be placed on the In Danger list.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Warm and Sunny Again!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Protecting your skin during the summer

Image

COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly

Image

Wednesday: Hazy sunshine. Warm with a light breeze. High: 85°

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

After taking 2020 off, the Knox County Fair is underway at full strength

Image

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Monthly food pantry works to help people get their hands on fresh food

Image

Ivy Tech hosts job fair with over 70 employers on campus

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1403508

Reported Deaths: 25816
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55988410550
DuPage930951321
Will774831042
Lake688411026
Kane59811815
Winnebago34462522
Madison31875533
St. Clair29426526
McHenry29384299
Peoria23563345
Champaign21361158
Sangamon19383244
McLean18720193
Tazewell17345307
Rock Island15306329
Kankakee14697224
Kendall13413100
LaSalle12874253
Macon11079214
DeKalb10204122
Vermilion10138152
Adams9269127
Williamson7844138
Whiteside7228174
Boone689580
Ogle626584
Grundy602079
Clinton584292
Coles5822101
Knox5706157
Jackson529465
Henry510970
Livingston492492
Woodford490183
Macoupin489989
Stephenson486686
Effingham479274
Franklin471478
Marion4660117
Jefferson4586123
Monroe445094
Randolph424787
Lee421654
Fulton408559
Morgan407087
Logan404265
Christian390675
Bureau383087
Montgomery382374
Perry324860
Fayette324256
Iroquois323168
McDonough301251
Jersey275252
Saline265957
Douglas262136
Lawrence243127
Union240541
Shelby234638
Crawford215526
Bond210824
Cass208827
Carroll203737
Pike194353
Ford191450
Clark188634
Hancock188532
Warren186050
Wayne184453
Jo Daviess183224
Richland178640
Edgar177842
White174826
Washington167325
Moultrie165728
Mason161347
De Witt159729
Piatt154714
Clay152643
Johnson151616
Mercer151234
Greene149234
Wabash143912
Massac138740
Cumberland130919
Menard126712
Jasper116818
Marshall109319
Hamilton87116
Schuyler8027
Brown7976
Pulaski7197
Stark65224
Edwards60712
Henderson53414
Calhoun5332
Scott5011
Putnam4923
Alexander48311
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3374
Unassigned582433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 762127

Reported Deaths: 13958
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1046321803
Lake567261029
Allen42475698
St. Joseph37201567
Hamilton37019427
Elkhart29654467
Tippecanoe23272230
Vanderburgh22977404
Porter19516327
Johnson18687391
Hendricks17959322
Madison13407345
Clark13398198
Vigo12763255
LaPorte12514224
Monroe12453178
Delaware11066198
Howard10567238
Kosciusko9716123
Hancock8688148
Bartholomew8217157
Warrick7983157
Floyd7941181
Grant7324181
Wayne7210201
Boone7123105
Morgan6862142
Marshall6315116
Dubois6251118
Cass6078111
Dearborn596878
Henry5930111
Noble592590
Jackson512777
Shelby507497
Lawrence4868127
Gibson459096
Montgomery452792
Clinton451355
DeKalb449585
Harrison448575
Whitley413344
Huntington409981
Steuben408160
Miami403072
Jasper398855
Knox386291
Putnam381362
Wabash366083
Ripley350271
Adams349756
Jefferson339786
White338354
Daviess3079100
Wells301681
Decatur291292
Greene291285
Fayette285764
Posey279235
LaGrange276372
Scott275558
Clay272348
Washington250737
Randolph245883
Spencer236431
Jennings236349
Fountain232349
Starke229759
Owen219958
Sullivan218343
Fulton207145
Jay202732
Carroll195522
Orange190356
Perry188739
Vermillion179444
Rush176827
Franklin171235
Tipton170148
Parke152416
Pike140534
Blackford137732
Pulaski122248
Newton121536
Benton108915
Brown105343
Crawford104316
Martin92615
Warren87415
Switzerland8228
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428