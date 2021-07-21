Clear

Why Netflix isn't pressing the panic button

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 9:40 AM
By Charles Riley, CNN Business

Netflix lost 433,000 subscribers in the United States and Canada during the second quarter, according to financial results issued after the bell on Tuesday.

That's not great news for a company that has churned out huge growth in the past, inspiring rivals such as Disney, Apple, Comcast and CNN parent WarnerMedia to launch their own streaming services.

But Netflix isn't panicking. The company added 10 million new global customers in the same quarter last year, when the pandemic was raging and consumers in many countries were limited to home entertainment.

And the streaming giant made up for weaker 2021 numbers in its home market with growth in Asia and Latin America, topping its global forecast of 1 million new paid memberships between April and June by 500,000.

But it also made the case that much better days are ahead. In a letter to shareholders, Netflix argued that it doesn't need to get bigger via acquisitions to fend off rivals, and it underscored its massive global growth potential.

"We are mostly competing with ourselves to improve our service as fast as we can. If we can do that, we're confident we can maintain our strong position and continue to grow nicely," said Netflix.

Acquisitions? No thanks: Netflix made clear in its letter to shareholders that it doesn't plan to join the media industry trend of using mergers and acquisitions to get bigger and add more blockbuster content.

Amazon, for example, spent nearly $9 billion in May to buy MGM, the Hollywood studio synonymous with Leo the roaring lion. WarnerMedia is meanwhile combining with Discovery.

Netflix said it doesn't need to play that game.

"The industry has consolidated materially over the years, and we don't believe this consolidation has affected our growth much, if at all," the company said in its letter to shareholders.

"While we are continually evaluating opportunities, we don't view any assets as 'must-have' and we haven't yet found any large scale ones to be sufficiently compelling to act upon," it added.

Where's the growth? Netflix said the second quarter is traditionally a tough time to add subscribers in the United States and Canada, a trend made even more pronounced by the easing of pandemic restrictions in many places.

But this is now a global business. Netflix added more than 1 million new subscribers in Asia Pacific between April and June, and another 760,000 in Latin America. It now has 209 million subscribers around the world.

The global nature of the audience — and content — is delivering benefits. Part two of the French-language heist thriller "Lupin" was a huge international hit, for example, with 54 million households tuning in over its first four weeks.

Netflix said there is still room to grow.

Citing figures from data provider Nielsen, the company said that streaming represents just 27% of US television screen time. Netflix accounts for 7%.

"Considering that we are less mature in other countries and that this excludes mobile screens (where we believe our share of engagement is even lower), we are confident that we have a long runway for growth," it said.

The bottom line: Netflix's second quarter profit this year was $1.3 billion, up from $720 million in the year-earlier quarter. Its revenue jumped 19%, to $7.3 billion. Shares were up slightly in premarket trading.

CEO says economic losses from Olympics will be 'enormous'

One of Japan's most prominent business leaders says the Olympics are losing their commercial value.

Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami told CNN Business on Monday that his company decided against being a sponsor of the upcoming Tokyo Games, saying it was "too expensive."

"We thought of being an Olympic partner ... but the economics didn't match up," said the chief of the Japanese beverage giant, which owns Orangina and Jim Beam bourbon.

Instead of signing on as an official sponsor, Suntory had chalked out another route to increase its visibility during the Games, which start Friday: the company planned to use restaurants and bars around the sporting venues to promote its drinks, and open several establishments to serve its products.

"I thought that this occasion would be very much a showcase for us," Niinami said in an interview. "I expected a lot of spectators from abroad to visit."

The decisions by organizers to ban overseas visitors and then spectators from the Games' Tokyo venues over public health concerns scrapped those plans.

"The economic losses will be enormous," said Niinami, estimating that Japanese businesses could have enjoyed a roughly 10% hike in sales had fans been allowed.

Having no domestic spectators could cost Japan's economy 146.8 billion yen ($1.3 billion), according to an estimate by Takahide Kiuchi, an economist at the Nomura Research Institute.

"This is the time [when] we have to think about: what is the value of the Olympics?" said Niinami. "I think the Olympics have been losing [their] value."

China extends tech crackdown

China's internet watchdog said Wednesday that it would fine some of the country's biggest tech firms for spreading child-related obscene content.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement posted to social media that it had summoned executives from tech platforms including Alibaba's Taobao shopping service, Tencent messaging app QQ and social media giant Sina Weibo.

The regulator said the platforms have been ordered to "rectify and comprehensively clean up illegal information and accounts within a time limit."

It's the latest move in a dramatic campaign by Beijing to broaden its control over the tech sector. The CAC is the same agency that banned Didi, China's largest ride-hailing service, from app stores days after the company went public over "seriously violating laws" about data collection.

Up next

Earnings from Daimler, Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson, Johnson & Johnson and Verizon are out before the opening bell.

Also today:

  • Earnings from Whirlpool and CSX after the close.
  • Crude inventories data the US Energy Information Administration.

Coming tomorrow: Financial results from Unilever, American Airlines, AT&T, Domino's Pizza and Intel. Plus, the latest policy decision from the European Central Bank.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1403508

Reported Deaths: 25816
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55988410550
DuPage930951321
Will774831042
Lake688411026
Kane59811815
Winnebago34462522
Madison31875533
St. Clair29426526
McHenry29384299
Peoria23563345
Champaign21361158
Sangamon19383244
McLean18720193
Tazewell17345307
Rock Island15306329
Kankakee14697224
Kendall13413100
LaSalle12874253
Macon11079214
DeKalb10204122
Vermilion10138152
Adams9269127
Williamson7844138
Whiteside7228174
Boone689580
Ogle626584
Grundy602079
Clinton584292
Coles5822101
Knox5706157
Jackson529465
Henry510970
Livingston492492
Woodford490183
Macoupin489989
Stephenson486686
Effingham479274
Franklin471478
Marion4660117
Jefferson4586123
Monroe445094
Randolph424787
Lee421654
Fulton408559
Morgan407087
Logan404265
Christian390675
Bureau383087
Montgomery382374
Perry324860
Fayette324256
Iroquois323168
McDonough301251
Jersey275252
Saline265957
Douglas262136
Lawrence243127
Union240541
Shelby234638
Crawford215526
Bond210824
Cass208827
Carroll203737
Pike194353
Ford191450
Clark188634
Hancock188532
Warren186050
Wayne184453
Jo Daviess183224
Richland178640
Edgar177842
White174826
Washington167325
Moultrie165728
Mason161347
De Witt159729
Piatt154714
Clay152643
Johnson151616
Mercer151234
Greene149234
Wabash143912
Massac138740
Cumberland130919
Menard126712
Jasper116818
Marshall109319
Hamilton87116
Schuyler8027
Brown7976
Pulaski7197
Stark65224
Edwards60712
Henderson53414
Calhoun5332
Scott5011
Putnam4923
Alexander48311
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3374
Unassigned582433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 762127

Reported Deaths: 13958
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1046321803
Lake567261029
Allen42475698
St. Joseph37201567
Hamilton37019427
Elkhart29654467
Tippecanoe23272230
Vanderburgh22977404
Porter19516327
Johnson18687391
Hendricks17959322
Madison13407345
Clark13398198
Vigo12763255
LaPorte12514224
Monroe12453178
Delaware11066198
Howard10567238
Kosciusko9716123
Hancock8688148
Bartholomew8217157
Warrick7983157
Floyd7941181
Grant7324181
Wayne7210201
Boone7123105
Morgan6862142
Marshall6315116
Dubois6251118
Cass6078111
Dearborn596878
Henry5930111
Noble592590
Jackson512777
Shelby507497
Lawrence4868127
Gibson459096
Montgomery452792
Clinton451355
DeKalb449585
Harrison448575
Whitley413344
Huntington409981
Steuben408160
Miami403072
Jasper398855
Knox386291
Putnam381362
Wabash366083
Ripley350271
Adams349756
Jefferson339786
White338354
Daviess3079100
Wells301681
Decatur291292
Greene291285
Fayette285764
Posey279235
LaGrange276372
Scott275558
Clay272348
Washington250737
Randolph245883
Spencer236431
Jennings236349
Fountain232349
Starke229759
Owen219958
Sullivan218343
Fulton207145
Jay202732
Carroll195522
Orange190356
Perry188739
Vermillion179444
Rush176827
Franklin171235
Tipton170148
Parke152416
Pike140534
Blackford137732
Pulaski122248
Newton121536
Benton108915
Brown105343
Crawford104316
Martin92615
Warren87415
Switzerland8228
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0428