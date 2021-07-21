Clear

Red and processed meat linked to heart disease, mega study says

Red and processed meat linked to heart disease, mega study says

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 3:10 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 3:10 AM
Posted By: By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Eating beef, lamb, pork and processed meats will increase your risk of coronary heart disease later in life, according to a new meta-analysis of studies on over 1.4 million people who were followed for 30 years.

Also called coronary artery disease, the condition is the leading cause of death and disability globally. It develops when fatty deposits of cholesterol create plaque buildup on the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart.

The risk for coronary heart disease increased as the amount of meat increased, according to the study published Wednesday in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.

For each 1.75 ounces (50 grams) of beef, lamb and pork eaten, the risk of coronary heart disease rose 9%. A recommended serving of meat is about 3 ounces (85 grams), the size of bar of soap or deck of cards, according to the American Cancer Society.

For each 1.75 ounces (50 grams) of processed meats such as bacon, ham or sausage that were eaten, the risk rose by 18%.

"Processed meat appears to be worse for coronary heart disease," said study coauthor Anika Knüppel, a nutritional epidemiologist at the University of Oxford's department of population health.

"This is in line with what has been found for bowel cancer, where processed meat has been shown to be associated with higher increase in risk than red meat," Knüppel said.

Nine to 18% doesn't sound like that much of a risk? It might if you consider few people eat less than 2 ounces of red or processed meat at any meal.

Take a restaurant dinner of a typical cut of beef as an example. Filets, sirloins, strip and rib eye steaks eaten at a steakhouse can weight between 9 and 12 ounces (255 to 340 grams). That means you could easily consume about 5 to 7 ounces (142 to 198 grams) of beef in a single meal. Did you have bacon for breakfast? Your risk is even higher.

No issue with poultry

The report also delivered some good news for carnivores: There didn't appear to be a link between eating poultry, such as chicken and turkey, and an increased risk of coronary heart disease.

Considered lean meats, most types of poultry do not contain the levels of saturated fat as found in red meat, nor the high levels of sodium that are part of processed meats. Saturated fat plays a major role in the development of plaque on the walls of the arteries, a key contributor to the blockages associated with coronary heart disease. Sodium can raise blood pressure, also restricting the flow of blood to the heart.

Switch to a plant-based diet

Studies have shown the best diets to follow to reduce risk of heart disease are plant-based. In rankings for best diet for heart health by U.S. News & World Report, the Mediterranean diet tied with the DASH diet and the Ornish diet for top honors in best heart-healthy diet.

The Ornish diet was created in 1977 by Dr. Dean Ornish, founder of the nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institute in California. Ornish calls the diet the only scientifically proven program to reverse heart disease in a random clinical trial without drugs or surgery. Experts have said, however, that the diet is restrictive and hard to follow.

The DASH diet is often recommended to lower blood pressure. Its premise is simple: Eat more veggies, fruits and low-fat dairy foods while cutting way back on any food high in saturated fat and limit your intake of salt.

The meal plan includes three whole-grain products each day, four to six servings of vegetables, four to six servings of fruit, two to four servings of dairy products and several servings each of lean meats and nuts/seeds/legumes.

Studies have shown that following this diet can reduce blood pressure in a matter of weeks.

The Mediterranean Diet took the gold medal for overall best diet in the 2021 rankings. Such high accolades are not surprising, as numerous studies have found the Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk for diabetes, high cholesterol, dementia, memory loss, depression and breast cancer. Meals from the sunny Mediterranean region have also been linked to stronger bones, a healthier heart and longer life.

The diet features simple, plant-based cooking, with the majority of each meal focused on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and seeds, with a few nuts and a heavy emphasis on extra-virgin olive oil. Say goodbye to refined sugar and flour except on rare occasions. Fats other than olive oil, such as butter, are consumed rarely, if at all.

Meat can make a rare appearance, usually only to flavor a dish. Instead, meals may include eggs, dairy and poultry, but in much smaller portions than in the traditional Western diet. Fish, however, are a staple.

Want to make the Mediterranean diet one of your goals this year? Get started by cooking one meal each week based on beans, whole grains and vegetables, using herbs and spices to add punch. When one night a week is a breeze, add two, and build your nonmeat meals from there.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
A Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

After taking 2020 off, the Knox County Fair is underway at full strength

Image

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Monthly food pantry works to help people get their hands on fresh food

Image

Ivy Tech hosts job fair with over 70 employers on campus

Image

Be on the look-out for that sunset tonight, plus your complete forecast

Image

Want to help abused or neglected kids? CASA is looking for you

Image

Local author working on book about Terre Haute's Red Light District

Image

Indiana State Police partners with five other state police agencies to keep drivers safe

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1402763

Reported Deaths: 25810
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55976710547
DuPage930571321
Will774541042
Lake688161026
Kane59800815
Winnebago34433522
Madison31822533
McHenry29377299
St. Clair29363526
Peoria23560345
Champaign21328158
Sangamon19372243
McLean18712193
Tazewell17346307
Rock Island15305329
Kankakee14693223
Kendall13407100
LaSalle12872253
Macon11073214
DeKalb10200122
Vermilion10136152
Adams9229127
Williamson7830138
Whiteside7226174
Boone689480
Ogle626484
Grundy601979
Clinton583892
Coles5818101
Knox5703156
Jackson528565
Henry510770
Livingston492292
Woodford490083
Macoupin489489
Stephenson486686
Effingham478874
Franklin470978
Marion4646117
Jefferson4576123
Monroe444894
Randolph424487
Lee421154
Fulton408359
Morgan406287
Logan404065
Christian389975
Bureau382687
Montgomery382374
Perry324660
Fayette324156
Iroquois323068
McDonough300951
Jersey275052
Saline265757
Douglas261836
Lawrence242327
Union239741
Shelby234238
Crawford215126
Bond210724
Cass208727
Carroll203937
Pike192953
Ford191350
Clark188534
Hancock188132
Warren185950
Wayne183953
Jo Daviess183024
Richland178240
Edgar177742
White173826
Washington167325
Moultrie165628
Mason161047
De Witt159429
Piatt154614
Clay152543
Mercer151234
Johnson151016
Greene148934
Wabash142512
Massac138740
Cumberland130819
Menard126712
Jasper116818
Marshall109319
Hamilton86616
Schuyler8027
Brown7946
Pulaski7167
Stark65224
Edwards60512
Henderson53414
Calhoun5322
Scott5001
Putnam4923
Alexander47911
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3364
Unassigned522433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 761472

Reported Deaths: 13952
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1045491803
Lake567041028
Allen42416698
St. Joseph37188567
Hamilton36995427
Elkhart29634467
Tippecanoe23253230
Vanderburgh22955404
Porter19509327
Johnson18679390
Hendricks17956322
Madison13392345
Clark13377198
Vigo12753255
LaPorte12505224
Monroe12444178
Delaware11060198
Howard10546237
Kosciusko9705123
Hancock8688147
Bartholomew8214157
Warrick7977157
Floyd7928180
Grant7319181
Wayne7205201
Boone7112105
Morgan6859142
Marshall6305116
Dubois6247118
Cass6073111
Dearborn595978
Henry5926111
Noble592390
Jackson511877
Shelby506997
Lawrence4854127
Gibson458596
Montgomery452292
Clinton451155
DeKalb448885
Harrison447375
Whitley413044
Huntington409681
Steuben407160
Miami402972
Jasper398255
Knox385591
Putnam380462
Wabash365883
Ripley349971
Adams349456
Jefferson339586
White338054
Daviess3079100
Wells300881
Decatur290892
Greene290585
Fayette285764
Posey278735
LaGrange276072
Scott274958
Clay272348
Washington250337
Randolph245783
Jennings236249
Spencer236031
Fountain231949
Starke229659
Owen219758
Sullivan218143
Fulton207145
Jay202732
Carroll195522
Orange190256
Perry188639
Vermillion179444
Rush176727
Franklin170735
Tipton170048
Parke151916
Pike140134
Blackford137632
Pulaski122148
Newton121336
Benton108515
Brown105343
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87415
Switzerland8228
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0427