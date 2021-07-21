Clear

Put your masks on, we are about to hit some turbulence

Put your masks on, we are about to hit some turbulence

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 1:20 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 1:20 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Comilla Sasson

When we get on an airplane, we trust the pilots sitting in the cockpit flying the plane, the flight attendants who are walking through the aisles to keep us safe, and the air traffic control crew managing a myriad of quickly changing conditions. We get on the airplane, go to our seats, and put on our seatbelts.

When we get to cruising altitude, the seatbelt light turns off and we can now move freely aboard the aircraft. But sometimes we hit turbulence. When the pilot comes on the speakers and says, "time to get back in your seats and put your seat belt on," we (most of us at least), find our seats, put on our seatbelts, and brace ourselves for a rocky ride.

When we put our seatbelts on, do we ask ourselves, why didn't the pilots, flight attendants or air control predict this? Do we question the credibility, reliability, or intentions of our flight crew? Nope. We understand that things can change quickly, and we must adjust to the conditions. There is a reason for what we are doing.

Well, Covid-19 is the biggest, scariest pandemic plane ride, and the entire world is currently on it together. When we go into lockdowns, restrict travel, and mandate masks and other prevention strategies, health care and public health officials, along with government workers, make these decisions, based on the data they have, with conditions changing quickly, in order to keep the public safe.

Vaccines came out and are ridiculously effective in preventing people from becoming hospitalized as a result of Covid-19. We had hit that beautiful cruising altitude in our pandemic plane ride, where we could all take a breath, literally and figuratively, and take off our masks, see family & friends again, and reopen businesses and schools.

But the vaccines are not a silver bullet. We can still get Covid-19. But the chances are dramatically lower that we will get Covid-19 if we are vaccinated, and even if we do, it will be a mild case that does not require hospitalization. What we didn't and couldn't predict, is how quickly Covid-19 itself changes, how much of the world remains unvaccinated, and that this novel coronavirus, which no one had heard of or had to treat just 24 months ago, would cause these crazy, unpredictable, turbulent conditions.

So, here we are. The healthcare and public health professionals are bracing ourselves for a rocky journey, and we need people to help us by sitting down and putting their proverbial "seat belt" (namely, masks) back on. There are many reasons for our turbulence. Here are a few:

  • We are still learning about the virus and how to best prevent, diagnose and treat it.

  • Ventilation and airflow are key in preventing spread and we still have a long way to go to improve our indoor air.

There are lots of things we are juggling to predict, some we have control over and some we have little control over. And as schools go back in session, there is even more of a sense of urgency to protect people of all ages, throughout the world.

Here is my plea to you: On behalf of your pandemic plane crew, I am begging you, get back in your seats, put on your seatbelts (masks) and get ready for a rocky ride. Even if you're vaccinated, keep those masks on whenever you're indoors and when you're in crowded outdoor settings. Please don't question if we care about you. Don't question if we are credible. Don't question if we are intelligent. Don't question if we are Republicans, Democrats or whatever.

We are flying a big giant airplane together, we have passengers (you) that we care deeply and personally about. And I promise, as soon as we can hit some better and less turbulent conditions, we will turn off that seatbelt sign and let you take off our masks and relax again. But keep in mind, those masks may go back on again and we may ask for more help in preventing the spread of Covid-19. We can't predict the future and how the conditions may change. I just ask that you give us grace, space, and patience as we try to land this pandemic plane safely and smoothly.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
A Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

After taking 2020 off, the Knox County Fair is underway at full strength

Image

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Monthly food pantry works to help people get their hands on fresh food

Image

Ivy Tech hosts job fair with over 70 employers on campus

Image

Be on the look-out for that sunset tonight, plus your complete forecast

Image

Want to help abused or neglected kids? CASA is looking for you

Image

Local author working on book about Terre Haute's Red Light District

Image

Indiana State Police partners with five other state police agencies to keep drivers safe

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1402763

Reported Deaths: 25810
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55976710547
DuPage930571321
Will774541042
Lake688161026
Kane59800815
Winnebago34433522
Madison31822533
McHenry29377299
St. Clair29363526
Peoria23560345
Champaign21328158
Sangamon19372243
McLean18712193
Tazewell17346307
Rock Island15305329
Kankakee14693223
Kendall13407100
LaSalle12872253
Macon11073214
DeKalb10200122
Vermilion10136152
Adams9229127
Williamson7830138
Whiteside7226174
Boone689480
Ogle626484
Grundy601979
Clinton583892
Coles5818101
Knox5703156
Jackson528565
Henry510770
Livingston492292
Woodford490083
Macoupin489489
Stephenson486686
Effingham478874
Franklin470978
Marion4646117
Jefferson4576123
Monroe444894
Randolph424487
Lee421154
Fulton408359
Morgan406287
Logan404065
Christian389975
Bureau382687
Montgomery382374
Perry324660
Fayette324156
Iroquois323068
McDonough300951
Jersey275052
Saline265757
Douglas261836
Lawrence242327
Union239741
Shelby234238
Crawford215126
Bond210724
Cass208727
Carroll203937
Pike192953
Ford191350
Clark188534
Hancock188132
Warren185950
Wayne183953
Jo Daviess183024
Richland178240
Edgar177742
White173826
Washington167325
Moultrie165628
Mason161047
De Witt159429
Piatt154614
Clay152543
Mercer151234
Johnson151016
Greene148934
Wabash142512
Massac138740
Cumberland130819
Menard126712
Jasper116818
Marshall109319
Hamilton86616
Schuyler8027
Brown7946
Pulaski7167
Stark65224
Edwards60512
Henderson53414
Calhoun5322
Scott5001
Putnam4923
Alexander47911
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3364
Unassigned522433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 761472

Reported Deaths: 13952
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1045491803
Lake567041028
Allen42416698
St. Joseph37188567
Hamilton36995427
Elkhart29634467
Tippecanoe23253230
Vanderburgh22955404
Porter19509327
Johnson18679390
Hendricks17956322
Madison13392345
Clark13377198
Vigo12753255
LaPorte12505224
Monroe12444178
Delaware11060198
Howard10546237
Kosciusko9705123
Hancock8688147
Bartholomew8214157
Warrick7977157
Floyd7928180
Grant7319181
Wayne7205201
Boone7112105
Morgan6859142
Marshall6305116
Dubois6247118
Cass6073111
Dearborn595978
Henry5926111
Noble592390
Jackson511877
Shelby506997
Lawrence4854127
Gibson458596
Montgomery452292
Clinton451155
DeKalb448885
Harrison447375
Whitley413044
Huntington409681
Steuben407160
Miami402972
Jasper398255
Knox385591
Putnam380462
Wabash365883
Ripley349971
Adams349456
Jefferson339586
White338054
Daviess3079100
Wells300881
Decatur290892
Greene290585
Fayette285764
Posey278735
LaGrange276072
Scott274958
Clay272348
Washington250337
Randolph245783
Jennings236249
Spencer236031
Fountain231949
Starke229659
Owen219758
Sullivan218143
Fulton207145
Jay202732
Carroll195522
Orange190256
Perry188639
Vermillion179444
Rush176727
Franklin170735
Tipton170048
Parke151916
Pike140134
Blackford137632
Pulaski122148
Newton121336
Benton108515
Brown105343
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87415
Switzerland8228
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0427